ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Women’s Exclusive Air Jordan 5 ‘Mars For Her’ Colorway Is Reportedly Releasing in 2023

By Victor
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17VZ28_0iLb8JaH00

A new iteration of the popular Air Jordan 5 sneaker could be heading to retail soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared early details of the Air Jordan 5 “Mars For Her,” a purported colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that’s reportedly hitting stores in 2023.

At the time of publication, an early look at the Air Jordan 5 “Mars For Her” has yet to surface on social media but the aforementioned account has shared a mock-up depiction of the purported style to give sneaker fans an idea of what could be dropping.

The mock-up depiction reveals that the Jordan 5 “Mars For Her” will feature a premium red suede upper similar to the popular “Raging Bull” colorway of the silhouette. The shoe is also expected to don a black sock liner that’s offset by a metallic silver tongue. Breaking up the look is a black-based midsole with orange hit at the midfoot and a semi-translucent outsole. According to the account, the purported style is releasing exclusively in women’s sizing.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by zSneakerHeadz (@zsneakerheadz)

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 5 Women’s “Mars For Her” colorway will be released on Jan. 14, 2023 at Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe is expected to retail for $200. Despite the early info from the account, release details for the shoe have not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, a new Birkin bag-inspired “Starfish” colorway of the ever-popular Air Jordan 1 High is reportedly releasing soon after product images of the shoe surfaced ahead of the release.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 3

Related
Footwear News

Oprah Winfrey Shines in White Blazer Dress and Crystal-Dusted Pumps at Emmy Awards 2022

Oprah Winfrey brought a new take to suiting at the 2022 Emmy Awards. While presenting Michael Keaton with his Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award for Hulu’s “Dopesick,” the former talk show host wore a floor-length blazer dress in a bright white hue. The piece included a double-breasted silhouette with pointed lapels, buttoned long sleeves and a front slit. Completing Winfrey’s ensemble were diamond rings and drop earrings. When it came to shoes, Winfrey went monochrome with a set of white pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured leather uppers with toes sprinkled with crystals, giving them a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Tia Mowry’s 4-Year-Old Girl Models 6-Inch Spike Heels in National Daughter Day Tribute Video

Tia Mowry celebrated National Daughter Day with a special video shared to her Instagram account in dedication of her 4-year-old Cairo. The video shows a reel of Cairo’s various stylish outfits that were well-coordinated with her mother. “Cairo-isms!! This girl is my world and she’s a hot mess…y’all see the way she sneaks chocolate in the kitchen?? God I love being her mom. Happy #NationalDaughterDay to my mini-me!!” Mowry captioned the video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) Cairo is shown wearing many dresses with floral patterns, while her mother wears a pink mini skirt with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 ‘Fade Salt’ Drops This Week

Sneaker fans who can’t get enough of the Adidas Yeezy drops will have another new style to add to their footwear rotation soon. The German sportswear giant revealed on the Adidas Yeezy release calendar today that a new “Fade Salt” iteration of Kanye West’s popular Yeezy 700 V3 sneaker will release before week’s end. An initial look at the unreleased style surfaced on social media in July and true to the leaks, the shoe features various gray stripes on the mesh-based upper and is paired with a semi-translucent shell. Breaking up the look is a solid gray ankle collar and matching shoelaces....
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take a Closer Look at the Air Jordan 5 "UNC"

Jordan Brand has shown love to the Air Jordan 5 throughout 2022 with collaborations and new colorways from start to finish. Glancing at early 2023 plans, this looks to remain true as University of North Carolina colors will grace the model for the first time. Once again, the iconic color palette is used by the brand, which is only fitting considering the school serves as Michael Jordan’s alma matter.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sneakernews.com

THE NIKE AIR FORCE 1

Designed by the legendary Bruce Kilgore, the Nike Air Force 1 occupies a special place in the heart of sneaker culture. And while there’s never a bad time to celebrate such an icon, 2022 provides even further cause, as the year marks the silhouette’s 40th Anniversary. Over the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars#Air Jordan 1#Reportedly Releasing#Air Jordan 5 Sneaker#The Air Jordan 5 Women#Nike Com#Bir
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sneakernews.com

adidas Yeezy To Release Laceless Version Of The Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN

It’s highly likely that Ye’s relationship with adidas hasn’t gotten any better since his televised interview. Regardless, new releases are still continuing to surface; and as revealed on-foot by none other than Pusha T, a laceless version of the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN will be hitting the shelves relatively soon.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 For Friends & Family

Since early 2020 speculation surrounding a bright yellow Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 offering has rippled throughout the market after being seen on-foot by Offset a multitude of times. With the silhouettes expected release date come and gone, Jordan Brand has reached out to us directly to confirm the pair is slated solely for friends and family. Since then seldom pairs of the amber-sampled makeover have surfaced, providing our first detailed look at the pair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Footwear News

Billie Eilish’s Nike Air Force 1 ‘Sequoia’ Collab Is Releasing Soon

Nike has joined forces with Billie Eilish for a new sneaker collaboration, and much like their most recent project, the pop artist has applied her own personal spin to the classic Air Force 1. After delivering the “Mushroom” colorway in April, the sportswear giant has announced on its SNKRS release calendar that the latest Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High “Sequoia” makeup will drop before month’s end. The collab dons a tonal green color scheme including on the nubuck-based upper that’s made from recycled content. Eilish puts her spin on the classic silhouette by applying multiple straps on the midfoot...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Green” Rumored Release Date Revealed

This Air Jordan 3 may appeal to Celtics fans. One of the best sneakers of all-time is Tinker Hatfield’s Air Jordan 3. This shoe from 1988 has received a ton of amazing color schemes over the years, and all of these years later, Jumpman still isn’t done with creating new offerings. They understand that fans are yearning for more, and in 2023, that is exactly what they will deliver to sneakerheads all over the world.
BOSTON, MA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, & Michael Jordan’s Son, 31, Cozy Up At Concert Amidst Low-Key Romance

New videos, seen below, show Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan looking quite cozy while attending Rolling Loud Festival in Queens, New York on Sept. 26. In the clips, Larsa dances up against Marcus before turning around and grabbing him close to whisper in his ear. At one point, she also rests her head on his shoulder while cuddling close. The videos come amidst reports of a romance between Larsa and Marcus, who have been spotted together a few times over the last several weeks.
QUEENS, NY
Footwear News

Footwear News

159K+
Followers
18K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy