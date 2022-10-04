The Women’s Exclusive Air Jordan 5 ‘Mars For Her’ Colorway Is Reportedly Releasing in 2023

A new iteration of the popular Air Jordan 5 sneaker could be heading to retail soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared early details of the Air Jordan 5 “Mars For Her,” a purported colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that’s reportedly hitting stores in 2023.

At the time of publication, an early look at the Air Jordan 5 “Mars For Her” has yet to surface on social media but the aforementioned account has shared a mock-up depiction of the purported style to give sneaker fans an idea of what could be dropping.

The mock-up depiction reveals that the Jordan 5 “Mars For Her” will feature a premium red suede upper similar to the popular “Raging Bull” colorway of the silhouette. The shoe is also expected to don a black sock liner that’s offset by a metallic silver tongue. Breaking up the look is a black-based midsole with orange hit at the midfoot and a semi-translucent outsole. According to the account, the purported style is releasing exclusively in women’s sizing.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 5 Women’s “Mars For Her” colorway will be released on Jan. 14, 2023 at Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe is expected to retail for $200. Despite the early info from the account, release details for the shoe have not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, a new Birkin bag-inspired “Starfish” colorway of the ever-popular Air Jordan 1 High is reportedly releasing soon after product images of the shoe surfaced ahead of the release.