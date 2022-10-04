11 little-known secrets about Rory Gilmore even die-hard 'Gilmore Girls' fans may have missed

Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore on "Gilmore Girls." The WB

"Gilmore Girls" ran for seven seasons between 2000 and 2007, and it still has a dedicated fan base.

But even people who loved the show might not remember that Rory is afraid of horses.

She also did one sport, had a childhood crush on a prince, and wasn't born in Stars Hollow.

Rory celebrated her 16th birthday on season one. The WB

Rory had an interesting 8th birthday.

Over the years we see Rory and Lorelai celebrating birthdays in their signature quirky way.

On season one , Lorelai gets her a cake with her face on it. And later, Lorelai and Rory redo her 21st birthday in Atlantic City (drinking 21 martinis while playing 21) after Rory originally celebrated it with her grandparents.

But nothing seemed to compare to the drama of her 8th birthday party. Lorelai referenced that the cops were called and they arrested the party clown.

Rory went to Yale on "Gilmore Girls." Warner Bros. Television

She speaks at least five languages.

When Rory was in school at Stars Hollow High, she was in the German and French clubs. Then at Chilton, she took Latin.

Later, on season six, she mentions that she can speak some Spanish.

When she started at Yale, Rory also considered taking Russian. But we don't know if she went through with it, so we only know of her skills in five languages.

She said she liked the prince because of his dancing skills. The WB

Her childhood crush was Prince Charming.

During a movie night with Dean, Lorelai revealed that Rory had a crush on Prince Charming as a kid.

Rory quickly clarified that she liked the prince from "Sleeping Beauty" (not "Cinderella") "because he could dance."

Lorelai got horses for the Dragonfly Inn on season four. The WB

Rory had a traumatic experience with a pony.

On season four, Lorelai gets horses for the Dragonfly Inn, and Rory and Lorelai exchange voicemails where they discuss a pony ride Rory took years ago.

Lorelai says the pony passed out while Rory was riding it. But Rory calls back to correct and remind her mom that the pony actually died.

She said she thinks of the pony every time she uses glue.

Rory was born in Hartford, Connecticut. Warner Bros

She isn't originally from Stars Hollow.

Although Stars Hollow will always be Rory's home, and she became incredibly intertwined in the community there, she wasn't born in the small town.

When Lorelai was pregnant with Rory, she was still living at home with her parents in Hartford, Connecticut.

After she gave birth, the two of them continued living in Hartford for a few months before moving to the Independence Inn in Stars Hollow.

Lane later becomes a cheerleader at Stars Hollow High. The WB

She's not athletic, but she did try one sport as a kid.

Rory is known for being an academic, and sports aren't really a big part of her life. But it turns out she did give one sport a try when she was a child.

Miss Patty said she took cheerleading classes at her dance studio when she was six, and that she refused to cheer for any team other than Harvard.

Rory was born during a snowstorm. The WB

Some of Rory's biggest moments took place in the snow.

Rory was born on October 8, and according to Lorelai, it was during a snowstorm. Lorelai also claims that Rory took her first steps in the snow.

These memories led Lorelai to think she has a special connection to snow, even claiming that she can smell snow before it happens.

Rory and Logan dated on later seasons. The WB

Logan's nickname for Rory has a special meaning.

Almost immediately after meeting Rory, Logan Huntzburger started calling her "Ace" with no real explanation.

Many fans believe that this is a subtle reference to her journalistic career ambitions — as in an "ace reporter."

Throughout her relationship with Logan, Rory puts her dreams of becoming a journalist above pretty much everything else.

Scott Patterson played Luke Danes on "Gilmore Girls." Warner Bros

Luke did a lot for Rory as a child, even before he was involved with Lorelai.

Rory's father, Christopher, wasn't a consistent figure in her life — unlike Luke Danes who was a constant presence from the time Rory and Lorelai moved to Stars Hollow.

On season four, Luke and Christopher got into an altercation that led Luke to criticize Christopher's absence. Luke points out that he took care of Rory when she had chicken pox and moved her into her college dorm.

This doesn't even cover all of the birthday parties and life events he was a part of while Christopher was gone.

Alexis Bledel and Liza Weil both auditioned for Rory. The WB

Alexis Bledel wasn't the only actor up for the role.

Before casting Alexis Bledel as Rory, Liza Weil actually auditioned for the role .

During a 2015 "Gilmore Girls" reunion at ATX Television Festival , Weil said the producers knew she wasn't the right fit for Rory. But they were so impressed by her that they created a new character, Paris Geller, specifically for her.

Alexis Bledel on "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." Netflix

Fans may never know who the father of Rory's baby is.

Almost 10 years after "Gilmore Girls" ended , the showrunners revived the series on Netflix's "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."

On the series, viewers find out that Rory is pregnant, but it's unclear who the father is.

Over the course of the revival, she's shown in an on-again, off-again relationship with both her boyfriend Paul and ex-boyfriend Logan. There's also a one-night stand in New York, and a brief run-in with ex-boyfriend Jess Mariano.

Matt Czuchry , who played Logan, told Us Weekly in 2021 that creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Dan Palladino told him who the father is. But he chose to keep it a secret.