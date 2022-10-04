ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

11 little-known secrets about Rory Gilmore even die-hard 'Gilmore Girls' fans may have missed

By Stephanie Ashe
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zsdmc_0iLb874o00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AVLv4_0iLb874o00
Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore on "Gilmore Girls."

The WB

  • "Gilmore Girls" ran for seven seasons between 2000 and 2007, and it still has a dedicated fan base.
  • But even people who loved the show might not remember that Rory is afraid of horses.
  • She also did one sport, had a childhood crush on a prince, and wasn't born in Stars Hollow.
Rory had an interesting 8th birthday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HoqgP_0iLb874o00
Rory celebrated her 16th birthday on season one.

The WB

Over the years we see Rory and Lorelai celebrating birthdays in their signature quirky way.

On season one , Lorelai gets her a cake with her face on it. And later, Lorelai and Rory redo her 21st birthday in Atlantic City (drinking 21 martinis while playing 21) after Rory originally celebrated it with her grandparents.

But nothing seemed to compare to the drama of her 8th birthday party. Lorelai referenced that the cops were called and they arrested the party clown.

She speaks at least five languages.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=005xcp_0iLb874o00
Rory went to Yale on "Gilmore Girls."

Warner Bros. Television

When Rory was in school at Stars Hollow High, she was in the German and French clubs. Then at Chilton, she took Latin.

Later, on season six, she mentions that she can speak some Spanish.

When she started at Yale, Rory also considered taking Russian. But we don't know if she went through with it, so we only know of her skills in five languages.

Her childhood crush was Prince Charming.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ELjf8_0iLb874o00
She said she liked the prince because of his dancing skills.

The WB

During a movie night with Dean, Lorelai revealed that Rory had a crush on Prince Charming as a kid.

Rory quickly clarified that she liked the prince from "Sleeping Beauty" (not "Cinderella") "because he could dance."

Rory had a traumatic experience with a pony.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02rnkZ_0iLb874o00
Lorelai got horses for the Dragonfly Inn on season four.

The WB

On season four, Lorelai gets horses for the Dragonfly Inn, and Rory and Lorelai exchange voicemails where they discuss a pony ride Rory took years ago.

Lorelai says the pony passed out while Rory was riding it. But Rory calls back to correct and remind her mom that the pony actually died.

She said she thinks of the pony every time she uses glue.

She isn't originally from Stars Hollow.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QZvq5_0iLb874o00
Rory was born in Hartford, Connecticut.

Warner Bros

Although Stars Hollow will always be Rory's home, and she became incredibly intertwined in the community there, she wasn't born in the small town.

When Lorelai was pregnant with Rory, she was still living at home with her parents in Hartford, Connecticut.

After she gave birth, the two of them continued living in Hartford for a few months before moving to the Independence Inn in Stars Hollow.

She's not athletic, but she did try one sport as a kid.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kulmM_0iLb874o00
Lane later becomes a cheerleader at Stars Hollow High.

The WB

Rory is known for being an academic, and sports aren't really a big part of her life. But it turns out she did give one sport a try when she was a child.

Miss Patty said she took cheerleading classes at her dance studio when she was six, and that she refused to cheer for any team other than Harvard.

Some of Rory's biggest moments took place in the snow.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g3HOg_0iLb874o00
Rory was born during a snowstorm.

The WB

Rory was born on October 8, and according to Lorelai, it was during a snowstorm. Lorelai also claims that Rory took her first steps in the snow.

These memories led Lorelai to think she has a special connection to snow, even claiming that she can smell snow before it happens.

Logan's nickname for Rory has a special meaning.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VWKgK_0iLb874o00
Rory and Logan dated on later seasons.

The WB

Almost immediately after meeting Rory, Logan Huntzburger started calling her "Ace" with no real explanation.

Many fans believe that this is a subtle reference to her journalistic career ambitions — as in an "ace reporter."

Throughout her relationship with Logan, Rory puts her dreams of becoming a journalist above pretty much everything else.

Luke did a lot for Rory as a child, even before he was involved with Lorelai.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LfjRv_0iLb874o00
Scott Patterson played Luke Danes on "Gilmore Girls."

Warner Bros

Rory's father, Christopher, wasn't a consistent figure in her life — unlike Luke Danes who was a constant presence from the time Rory and Lorelai moved to Stars Hollow.

On season four, Luke and Christopher got into an altercation that led Luke to criticize Christopher's absence. Luke points out that he took care of Rory when she had chicken pox and moved her into her college dorm.

This doesn't even cover all of the birthday parties and life events he was a part of while Christopher was gone.

Alexis Bledel wasn't the only actor up for the role.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FUumO_0iLb874o00
Alexis Bledel and Liza Weil both auditioned for Rory.

The WB

Before casting Alexis Bledel as Rory, Liza Weil actually auditioned for the role .

During a 2015 "Gilmore Girls" reunion at ATX Television Festival , Weil said the producers knew she wasn't the right fit for Rory. But they were so impressed by her that they created a new character, Paris Geller, specifically for her.

Fans may never know who the father of Rory's baby is.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s7OCk_0iLb874o00
Alexis Bledel on "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."

Netflix

Almost 10 years after "Gilmore Girls" ended , the showrunners revived the series on Netflix's "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."

On the series, viewers find out that Rory is pregnant, but it's unclear who the father is.

Over the course of the revival, she's shown in an on-again, off-again relationship with both her boyfriend Paul and ex-boyfriend Logan. There's also a one-night stand in New York, and a brief run-in with ex-boyfriend Jess Mariano.

Matt Czuchry , who played Logan, told Us Weekly in 2021 that creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Dan Palladino told him who the father is. But he chose to keep it a secret.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
The List

Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?

Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Patterson
Person
Liza Weil
Person
Alexis Bledel
TheDailyBeast

Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama

Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 Gets Slammed by Marvel Fans for Being "So Boring"

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latest Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is undoubtedly gaining positive reactions from fans. Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the premiere episode was met with massive enthusiasm from the audience, thanks to Mark Ruffalo's return as the fan-beloved Bruce Banner aka Hulk, who gave the MCU newcomer a walkthrough on how to navigate her new life as the latest gigantic raged hero.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Linus Celebrities#Gilmore Girls#Us Weekly#Birthdays#Wb#Stars Hollow#Yale#Warner Bros#German#French#Chilton#Spanish#Russian
wegotthiscovered.com

A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Insider

Insider

617K+
Followers
34K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy