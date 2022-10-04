ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheektowaga, NY

Faith groups and law enforcement to host community events at Walden Galleria

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
Faith groups and law enforcement will come together this weekend to host free community events at Walden Galleria.

Organizers say the events coincide with National Faith & Blue Weekend, which seeks to facilitate safer and stronger communities by engaging law enforcement officers and community members through the connection of faith-based organizations.

Particpaticpating agencies include:

  • Impacting Love Global Ministries & Partners
  • Cheektowaga Police Department
  • Cheektowaga Chamber of Commerce
  • Federal and Local Law Enforcement Agencies
  • National Federation for Just Communities of WNY, Inc.
  • Resurrection Life Church

The events begin with the "Faith & Blue Walk With You Parade" which will take place at noon on Saturday on the lower level near the Apple Store. Several gifts and prizes will be distributed

There will then be a special panel discussion at 1 p.m. which community members are encouraged to participate in. It will include Apostle Garney Davis Jr., Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould, Paster Dave Marzak of Resurrection Life Church, and Dr. James A. Lewis.

On Sunday at 2 p.m. there will be an Inter-Faith Worship service at Impacting Love Global Ministries located near Forever 21 and Urban Outfitters.

You can find more information here .

