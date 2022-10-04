ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

TV Ratings: Quantum Leap Eyes First Uptick, Good Doctor Returns Steady

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P5bqY_0iLb82fB00

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice and Fox’s 9-1-1 tied for the Monday demo win, while CBS’ NCIS led in total audience with a season high.

With ABC no longer sharing in the well-watched Monday Night Football broadcasts….

NBC | The Voice (6.3 mil/0.6, read recap ) dipped in the demo week-to-week but added viewers, while Quantum Leap (2.6 mil/0.4, read recap ) ticked up in the demo.

FOX | 9-1-1 (4.8 mil/0.6, read recap ) added eyeballs while steady in the demo, while The Cleaning Lady (2.4 mil/0.4) ticked up on both counts.

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.3 mil/0.5), Bobishola (5 mil/0.4), NCIS (6.7 mil/0.4) and NCIS: Hawaii (4.8 mil/0.3) all added viewers and all were steady in the demo.

ABC | Bachelor in Paradise (2 mil/0.5) was down sharply from Tuesday’s season opener. The Good Doctor (3.4 mil/0.4, TVLine reader grade “A-“ ) returned on par with its previous averages (3.7 mil/0.4).

COMING NEXT MONDAY: All American and All American: Homecoming return.

Want scoop on any of the above shows ? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Kids, ask parents before calling.

More from TVLine

Comments / 1

Related
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Says Farewell to Halstead: Here's How Jesse Lee Soffer Was Written Out of the NBC Drama

That’s it for Jesse Lee Soffer on Chicago P.D. Wednesday’s episode of the NBC drama marked the actor’s final outing as Det. Jay Halstead in an emotionally-charged hour that saw him leave Intelligence. In the episode, Halstead got into a scuffle with a suspect and stabbed the man to death. He refused to go with Voight and Upton’s cover story and turned himself in to Chief Patrick O’Neal instead. He then turned in his badge and took another job in the army leading a squad that tracks down the worst drug cartel targets. He was set to take up post in...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Sara Lee, WWE Tough Enough Season 6 Winner, Dead at 30 — Read Statement

Sara Lee, best known for winning Season 6 of the WWE Tough Enough reality competition series, has died. She was 30 years old. News of Lee’s passing was confirmed by her mother in an emotional Facebook post: “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” she wrote on Thursday. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children.” Despite winning Tough Enough in 2015, Lee was released by WWE in 2016. She then...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL
Distractify

Season 20 of 'NCIS' Is Described as the 'Season of Love' With McGee Stepping up as a Dad

Season 20 of NCIS is kicking things off with a two-part crossover event featuring the newest NCIS kids on the block, NCIS: Hawai'i. Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Computer Specialist Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) are brought in to help the team clear Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) name after the Season 19 finale left his innocence and whereabouts up in the air.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Is Darren Ritter leaving Chicago Fire season 11?

Pardon the pun, but things are getting heated on Chicago Fire. The promo for season 11, episode 3 promised that we would be losing a character on the job, and we’ve been on the edge of our seats trying to figure out who the character in question could be.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Gleeson
FanSided

Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?

For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The List

Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?

Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Why Did Mason Leave ‘Chicago Fire’? — And Who Is His Replacement?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers if you haven’t watched the Season 11 premiere of Chicago Fire. Mason Locke’s (Chris Mansa) absence from the Season 11 premiere of Chicago Fire last Wednesday was…surprising, to say the least. After making a brief appearance in Season 9 and then joining Firehouse 51 full-time in Season 10, viewers expected the new character to stick around for a while.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Streaming Tv#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Live Tv#Nbc#The Voice#Cbs#Ncis#Mil 0#Abc Bachelor#American#Inside Line#Dvr
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

TVLine

53K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy