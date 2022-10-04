Read full article on original website
This is the only Miami bar to rank among the World’s 50 Best in 2022
The votes have been tallied and Miami’s Café La Trova now ranks number 21 on the list of The World’s 50 Best Bars. Like an Oscars for the booze business, the list was compiled by an Academy of more than 650 drinks experts, renowned bartenders and consultants, drinks writers and cocktail specialists who honored the best in the world last night.
Fountainhead Arts is helping connect curious collectors with local artists
For artists, the road to success is paved by benefactors. Nearly every single artist we know today has benefited from the support of a collector(s). And while the tradition of patronage still exists, the relationship has changed. Platforms like Instagram have made creatives more accessible to collectors while crowdfunding websites such as Kickstarter have altered the business landscape altogether. One major difference is the way in which institutions have rallied around artists, forging symbiotic relationships between artists and their respective communities.
A stunning new glamping site is opening in Miami this fall
There are a lot of great things about fall in Miami, including the beaches, which we’re still making use of this time of year. But spending autumn in the south leaves a lot to be desired if you’re into seasonal outdoor activities, though not for long. This October,...
Art Basel Miami Beach 2022 announces its 20th anniversary gallery lineup
Art Basel Miami Beach celebrates its 20-year anniversary this December, and the massive annual art fair will be bigger than ever before. Organizers for the event shared news of the 2022 edition, which brings 283 leading galleries from 38 countries and territories around the world to Miami Beach, including 26 first-time exhibitors. Attendees can expect a truly international experience with more than half of the exhibitors hailing from North and South America, as well as Europe and Asia.
Zoetic Stage’s Stuart Meltzer on bringing Lynn Nottage’s ‘Mlima’s Tale’ to Miami
Since cofounding Zoetic Stage in 2010, working in theater has been somewhat of a balancing act for artistic director Stuart Meltzer. He’s spent the greater part of the company’s existence as a full-time educator (his day job) and a full-time director, leading the charge for the dozens of productions Zoetic has put on over the last 11 seasons—“give or take a pandemic,” he jokes.
Time Out Market Miami transforms into the Hall of Wonders
This past weekend, Time Out Market Miami transformed into the Hall of Wonders: a whimsical, surrealist realm filled with curious characters, bendy acrobats, burlesque dancers and all kinds of special guests. It was a literal circus—and it was a blast. All of our chefs and restaurants turned up in a very big way, serving tasty bites and specialty drinks for guests who ventured to the South Beach food hall from near and far (and rain or shine, because Florida).
This Coral Gables cinema is letting moviegoers pay what they can
There’s a lot that’s out of reach these days—real estate, cars, Choco Tacos. Moviegoing is a pastime that’s also at risk, threatened by inflation and the dozens of streaming services available to us. Fortunately for motion pictures, Coral Gables Art Cinema is endeavoring to give everyone access to quality films, no matter the circumstances.
There’s a new experienced-driven dating app launching in Miami
Now that cuffing season is upon us, it’s time to leave your single summer days behind and find someone to spend the fall and winter months with. In 2022, the first order of business is deciding which dating app you’ll turn to for a potential suitor. Oh, you’ve tried them all? Well, let us introduce you to Shake, the new experience-driven, members-only dating app launching in Miami this fall.
One of Austin’s most popular sushi restaurants opens in South Beach
How many are too many omakase restaurants? Should the city’s limit be capped at a reasonable number—say, 10—or should we just leave the floodgates open for as many leave-it-to-you sushi restaurants our stomachs can handle? Miami seems to be opting for the latter, with one more omakase restaurant set to join the pack this month.
Time Out Market Miami extends its Friday happy hour for a very good cause
There’s always a reason to drink on Fridays. It’s the end of the work week. It’s the start of the weekend. It’s someone’s birthday. The day ends in the letter Y. It’s happy hour. As you can see, there are many and, this Friday, we’re adding one more to the growing list of excuses to knock one back.
