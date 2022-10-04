ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
Related
Time Out Miami

This is the only Miami bar to rank among the World’s 50 Best in 2022

The votes have been tallied and Miami’s Café La Trova now ranks number 21 on the list of The World’s 50 Best Bars. Like an Oscars for the booze business, the list was compiled by an Academy of more than 650 drinks experts, renowned bartenders and consultants, drinks writers and cocktail specialists who honored the best in the world last night.
MIAMI, FL
Time Out Miami

Fountainhead Arts is helping connect curious collectors with local artists

For artists, the road to success is paved by benefactors. Nearly every single artist we know today has benefited from the support of a collector(s). And while the tradition of patronage still exists, the relationship has changed. Platforms like Instagram have made creatives more accessible to collectors while crowdfunding websites such as Kickstarter have altered the business landscape altogether. One major difference is the way in which institutions have rallied around artists, forging symbiotic relationships between artists and their respective communities.
MIAMI, FL
Time Out Miami

Art Basel Miami Beach 2022 announces its 20th anniversary gallery lineup

Art Basel Miami Beach celebrates its 20-year anniversary this December, and the massive annual art fair will be bigger than ever before. Organizers for the event shared news of the 2022 edition, which brings 283 leading galleries from 38 countries and territories around the world to Miami Beach, including 26 first-time exhibitors. Attendees can expect a truly international experience with more than half of the exhibitors hailing from North and South America, as well as Europe and Asia.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
North Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
State
New York State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Time Out Miami

Zoetic Stage’s Stuart Meltzer on bringing Lynn Nottage’s ‘Mlima’s Tale’ to Miami

Since cofounding Zoetic Stage in 2010, working in theater has been somewhat of a balancing act for artistic director Stuart Meltzer. He’s spent the greater part of the company’s existence as a full-time educator (his day job) and a full-time director, leading the charge for the dozens of productions Zoetic has put on over the last 11 seasons—“give or take a pandemic,” he jokes.
MIAMI, FL
Time Out Miami

Time Out Market Miami transforms into the Hall of Wonders

This past weekend, Time Out Market Miami transformed into the Hall of Wonders: a whimsical, surrealist realm filled with curious characters, bendy acrobats, burlesque dancers and all kinds of special guests. It was a literal circus—and it was a blast. All of our chefs and restaurants turned up in a very big way, serving tasty bites and specialty drinks for guests who ventured to the South Beach food hall from near and far (and rain or shine, because Florida).
MIAMI, FL
Time Out Miami

This Coral Gables cinema is letting moviegoers pay what they can

There’s a lot that’s out of reach these days—real estate, cars, Choco Tacos. Moviegoing is a pastime that’s also at risk, threatened by inflation and the dozens of streaming services available to us. Fortunately for motion pictures, Coral Gables Art Cinema is endeavoring to give everyone access to quality films, no matter the circumstances.
CORAL GABLES, FL
Time Out Miami

There’s a new experienced-driven dating app launching in Miami

Now that cuffing season is upon us, it’s time to leave your single summer days behind and find someone to spend the fall and winter months with. In 2022, the first order of business is deciding which dating app you’ll turn to for a potential suitor. Oh, you’ve tried them all? Well, let us introduce you to Shake, the new experience-driven, members-only dating app launching in Miami this fall.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Basel#Contemporary Art#Art Museum#Art World#Harlem S Studio Museum#The Museum Of Modern Art#Hudson Yards#Shed
Time Out Miami

Time Out Miami

Miami, FL
212
Followers
497
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy