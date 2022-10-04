ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

C.A.R.E.4PAWS Safe Haven program in desperate need for dog foster homes in Santa Barbara

By Patricia Martellotti
 5 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Nothing is more difficult for Wendy Domanski of C.A.R.E.4PAWS than seeing pets in need of a home.

“We need wonderful caring loving foster families to help out with our pets in the Safe Haven program," said Domanski.

The Safe Haven program provides temporary anonymous fostering for survivors of domestic violence.

Two weeks ago, Domestic Violence Solutions and C.A.R.E.4PAWS hosted its first inaugural Walk Against Abuse event.

Organizers of the event say 200 people came out with their dogs to walk against abuse for people and animals.

Proceeds went to the Safe Haven program which provides temporary anonymous fostering for survivors of domestic violence.

Despite the high turnout to the event, organizers say there is still a need to recruit more
foster families.

“We have three large dogs in our program that would love nothing more than to get a foster family. However, right now it is very difficult to find foster families," said Domanski.

Domanski said local shelters are overcrowded, not just here in Santa Barbara, but throughout the country.

“Right now a lot of people are returning their pets because they’ve gone back to work they don’t have time to care for them," said Domanski.

Kate Chapman supports C.A.R.E.4PAWS, and hopes more people will become a foster pet family for the organization.

“I hope that people get alerted I mean get educated about a problem that could be so easily solved I hope that all the animals eventually get homes sooner the better," said Chapman.

If you are able to be a foster pet family, Domanski said the Safe Haven program will provide all of the food, supplies, vet care, training and anything the pet may need.

“We would love to just increase our bank of foster families that are readily available, that can accommodate these pets so that we can get them into a loving home as soon as possible," said Domanski.

The Safe Haven program provides all of the food, supplies, vet care, training and anything the pet may need.

Domanski said the foster just needs to provide a loving and safe home for the pet until they can be reunited with their owners.

She said having wonderful foster families is such a critical part of this program, and they desperately need more foster families.

If you are interested in becoming a foster to helping these pets, please contact C.A.R.E.4PAWS paws at foster@care4paws.org.

