Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose if He & Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral
On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
Ezekiel Elliott Has Scary Message For Rest Of The NFL
It might not be pretty, but the Dallas Cowboys have been stacking up wins over the past few weeks. Speaking to the media this Wednesday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said it's a good thing the team has won games despite playing flawless football. If anything, it shows that Dallas...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Cowboys Signing Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘Best,’ Says ‘Pained’ Giants Ex Victor Cruz
Odell Beckham Jr. is still recovering from a torn ACL. But when he's healthy, could the Cowboys benefit from his services?
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Former NFL Starting Quarterback Announces His Retirement At 30
Late Tuesday night, former NFL starting quarterback Blake Bortles announced his retirement in the most Blake Bortles way possible. During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Bortles was asked if he would potentially sign with an NFL team in the near future. That's when he revealed that he retired. "I...
Look: Patrick Mahomes Has Brutally Honest Message For Raiders
Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs might've had Week 5 circled when the NFL schedule released. At the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' "Sights & Sounds" video from Sunday night's win, the former MVP could be heard saying, "Make sure y'all come ready this next week, y'all know who's coming to town."
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB
A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
Sean McVay Makes His Opinion On Micah Parsons Very Clear
Offensive-minded coaches like Sean McVay have their work cut out for them when they face off against an elite talent like Micah Parsons. Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the Rams head coach shared his thoughts on the second-year defensive prodigy. "The versatility, the explosiveness, the...
Why didn’t Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott go to Arlington to see Aaron Judge hit No. 62?
Micah Parsons was only Cowboys player to see Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season. Dak Prescott was trying to get into the stadium. Michael Gallup was in the bathroom.
Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"
The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways." Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.
Tom Brady Reveals 'Biggest Reason' He Came Out Of Retirement
Tom Brady made all the headlines when he decided to come out of retirement in March. The decision came six weeks after he originally retired from the NFL. Part of him just wasn't ready to call it quits. He was asked by a media member during his press conference on...
NBC Sports
Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report
The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
Odell Beckham Is Reportedly Visiting With 3 NFL Teams
On Wednesday afternoon, Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller did his best NFL insider attempt. Miller said that he talks to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr "every week" and revealed that OBJ has a few meetings scheduled with NFL teams. According to Miller, the star wide receiver...
Report: SEC Starting Quarterback May Have Suffered Season-Ending Injury
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson has suffered a severe injury that could sideline him for the season. According to ESPN's Ian Fitzsimmons, the junior is out indefinitely with a broken bone in his throwing hand. Although he's not officially ruled out for the remainder of the season, Johnson won't return anytime soon.
Vikings Quietly Released a Fan-Favorite This Week
As the Minnesota Vikings placed rookie Lewis Cine on injured reserve and signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, one man was quietly the odd man out. Jaylen Twyman, a second-year defensive tackle, was released from the team’s practice squad, enabling the young defender to hit...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Disgusted Broncos fans shockingly refuse to stay for overtime of Denver's improbable loss to Colts
When NFL fans leave early from a game, it's usually because their team is on the wrong side of a blowout, but that wasn't the case Thursday night when Broncos fans decided to bolt from Empower Field at Mile High just before the start of overtime of the Colts' 12-9 win.
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces Retirement
Former Dallas Cowboys star Cole Beasley has announced his retirement from the NFL.Adrian Curiel/Unsplash. Former Dallas Cowboys and SMU star wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. WFAA reports that Beasley made the announcement to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley was just signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice two weeks ago and was called up to the active roster. He ended up playing just two games for the Buccaneers against Green Bay and Kansas City Chiefs, collecting four catches for 17 yards.
