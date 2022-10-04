Read full article on original website
Why Bears run D is struggling and how they can fix it
Coming into this season, one of the Bears’ priorities on defense was to stop the run so they could generate more opportunities for their pass rush with only four down-linemen. But here’s where they’re at through four games. They’ve given up 733 rushing yards, most in the NFL. They’ve allowed 44 rushing first downs, also most in the NFL. The 5.1 yards per carry they surrender ranks third-highest. Their five rushing touchdowns allowed is a bit of an improvement, as it’s only tied for the fifth-worst mark in the league.
NFL Week 5 picks against the spread: Pats, Bucs bounce back
We've seen plenty of parity across the NFL through the first four games of the 2022 season. There's only one undefeated team entering Week 5, and it's the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFC East division as a whole has impressed. In addition to the undefeated Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants both are 3-1.
NFL・
Breaking down fastest 2022 NFL players using Next Gen Stats
How fast do you have to be to make it to the NFL? This is a question that many rookies have to consider on their trek to making it to the big leagues. The NFL flourishes with some of the speediest athletes on the planet and the stats prove it. NFL’s Next Gen Stats has been tracking ball carrier speed since 2016 and can determine a player’s top speed with possession.
Can 'unique' weapon Harry boost Bears' struggling pass attack?
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears' passing attack is struggling to find its footing early in the season. Through four games, the Bears rank last in completions, completion percentage, passing yards, quarterback rating, and first downs. Per Pro Football Focus, their receivers are the worst at creating "open" or "wide open" opportunities in the NFL.
WATCH: Broncos WR KJ Hamler melts down after loss to Colts
Denver Broncos fans weren't the only ones disgusted with Thursday night's overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. After Russell Wilson's fourth-down pass intended for Courtland Sutton fell incomplete to end the game, KJ Hamler had an absolute meltdown in the end zone. The Thursday Night Football broadcast captured the third-year...
Why José Abreu asked to sit for White Sox season finale
Will Tuesday prove to be the last time we see José Abreu in the starting lineup in a White Sox uniform?. Abreu, whose future with the White Sox beyond this season is cloudy, was not in the lineup for Wednesday’s season finale — as acting manager Miguel Cairo said would be the case Tuesday night.
PFF 2023 mock draft has Bears select QB Bryce Young
With the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears select ... Bryce Young?. According to a 2023 NFL mock draft from PFF, the Bears are destined to take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft. An interesting draft choice for a...
'Good to great:' How Bears view Fields missing wide-open Mooney
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – By now, you've seen the play. Everyone has seen Justin Fields not hit a wide-open Darnell Mooney for what could have been a touchdown in the Bears' 20-12 Week 4 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mooney explained that he ran the...
3 keys for Bears to upset Vikings in Week 5
The way both the passing offense and rushing defense has struggled over the first two months of the season, the Bears look like they’ll have their hands full when they travel to Minneapolis to take on the Vikings this Sunday. But they can be stopped. Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette came to the Bears from the Vikes and said success against his former teammates comes down to two things, at least on defense.
Evaluating Fields could be difficult for Bears in 2022
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – On the outside looking in, the 2022 Bears season should be all about the evaluation and development of quarterback Justin Fields. If the Bears leave the season knowing they have a franchise quarterback, that’s a win, regardless of their record. Fields has gotten off...
'Trust the process:' Mooney not losing faith in Bears' offense
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Darnell Mooney finally broke out during the Bears’ 20-12 Week 4 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. But Mooney’s four-catch, 94-yard performance didn’t help the Bears’ anemic passing attack find the end zone. Replacement kicker Michael Badgley’s four...
Whitehair lands on injured reserve; Harry taken off
The Chicago Bears placed left guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve on Monday, the team announced. Subsequent to Whitehair's placement, the team activated N'Keal Harry from the list. Whitehair suffered a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the New York Giants. Head coach Matt Eberflus said after the game Whitehair...
Velus Jones Jr. sees first catch going for TD
The Bears need to find some sort of spark in their passing attack this week, as they currently rank dead last in the NFL in passing attempts (67), completions (34), completion percentage (50.8%), passing yards (471), passing touchdowns (2), passing first downs (18) and QB rating (58.7). The thinking was that an uptick in production from Darnell Mooney could help the team overall, but Mooney finally broke out against the Giants, and the passing attack as a whole still looked like it was stuck in Training Camp.
Jaylon Johnson: 'Me coming back is needed'
The Bears will face their toughest challenge at the wide receiver position when they line up against Justin Jefferson on Sunday. It will be all hands on deck to contain him, and Jaylon Johnson knows that includes him, if he’s healthy enough to play. “I feel like me coming...
How Cubs' David Ross plans to keep managing in October
CINCINNATI — Just because the Cubs are done playing doesn’t mean David Ross is done managing. The Cubs manager plans to watch a lot of playoff games this month (unless his kids’ games present scheduling conflicts) and glean what he can by using them essentially as simulation tools.
Fields' big chance among things to watch in Bears vs. Vikings
After four games, the Bears are about where we expected, sitting at 2-2 entering Sunday's Week 5 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Head coach Matt Eberflus' club has one of the best rushing attacks in football, but quarterback Justin Fields and the passing game have struggled to find their footing early in the season. Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball, the Bears have the worst run defense in the NFL after getting gashed by Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones during a 20-12 Week 4 loss to the New York Giants. The pass defense hasn't been much better, as teams have picked on rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon whenever they have opted to throw the ball.
Scouting report: How Vikings stack up vs. Bears
The Bears face a familiar foe in Week 5 in their NFC North rivals, the Minnesota Vikings. Fans will recognize big names like Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins, Harrison Smith and Patrick Peterson. But there will be new wrinkles, too, as the Vikings moved on from longtime head coach Mike Zimmer over the offseason, and replaced him with former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.
5 Cardinals to hate-watch this MLB postseason
For the first time since 2019, Chicago will not be represented in the MLB playoffs. To make matters worse, the closest teams for Cubs and White Sox fans to rally behind in October? The St. Louis Cardinals … yeah, don’t hold your breath. If you’re one of those...
Cubs, Sox broadcasters up for 2023 broadcasting award
Cubs radio broadcaster, Pat Hughes, and White Sox television broadcaster, Steve Stone, are finalists for this year's Ford C. Frick award for MLB's best broadcaster. Hughes has been calling games for 40 years. He's been the Cubs' radio voice for the past 27 years. He's earned the Wisconsin Sportscaster of the Year Award three times and the Illinois Sportscaster of the Year Award nine times.
Bears overreactions: Did Chicago miss on Eberflus, Poles?
The early shine of the Matt Eberflus era is already wearing off for the Bears. A 20-12 loss to a less talented New York Giants team will do that. As will giving up 262 yards rushing to the dynamic tandem of Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Let's not forget the train wreck that has been the Bears' passing attack through four games.
