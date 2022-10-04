Read full article on original website
Related
stupiddope.com
New York City’s Uncle Budd Launches On Demand Weed Delivery App
In the old days, New York City smelled like garbage, but nowadays thanks mainly to Uncle Budd NYC, it smells like that sweet, sweet cheeba!. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around from city officials, and watching all the other weed trucks flood the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. The Uncle Budd team kept it moving by launching a dope Uber Eats-style app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the city’s finest cannabis products.
Thousands Of New Jersey Residents To Get $1,200
Financial Relief. An average of $1,200 in tax credits is set to hit thousands of Americans' bank accounts - will you be one of the lucky ones?. The state of New Jersey has passed two new bills that may allow eligible homeowners to see quicker savings. (source)
wrnjradio.com
Comcast offering free, discounted internet in New Jersey through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program
NEW JERSEY – Comcast in New Jersey is offering free and discounted Internet options through the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP provides eligible low-income households with a credit up to $30 per month toward the cost of their Internet and/or mobile services. Eligible residents can now visit one of 20 Xfinity Store locations in New Jersey for assistance enrolling in ACP through Xfinity and applying their credit to any tier of Xfinity Internet service including Internet Essentials, which provides home Internet service at no cost when the ACP benefit is applied.
Zacks.com
Comcast (CMCSA) Provides Free Internet Services in New Jersey
CMCSA - Free Report) recently announced that it will be providing free and discounted Internet Service to the people of New Jersey through the affordable connectivity program (ACP). The ACP provides eligible low-income households with a credit of up to $30 per month toward the cost of their Internet and/or mobile services.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelakewoodscoop.com
Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Now Available For New Jersey Residents Looking to Offset Cost of Winter Heating Bills
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is now open for New Jersey residents for the 2022-2023 heating season. The program helps low- and moderate-income households with their heating bills and provides emergency heating system services and emergency fuel assistance. As a result of increases in federal income limits,...
wrnjradio.com
Morristown Medical Center is first in New Jersey to treat patient with FDA-approved medication for Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center is the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using CamzyosTM (mavacamten), the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved cardiac myosin inhibitor that targets the underlying pathophysiology of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms.
How-To: Farm Cannabis In NY using a Multi-Stage Micro-Growery
Hey Folks - Farmer BobCat of the NYKushKing Cannabis Collective is back and ready to dive right into the basic requirements of managing indoor cultivation of cannabis. We are going to outline a hydroponic setup. If you are interested in doing this with dirt this guide will help you plan that out.
Gotham Gazette
New York Must Brace for a Recession; Where Things Stand and What Comes Next
The Federal Reserve Board’s aggressive interest rate increases have put the nation and New York on notice that an economic downturn is a serious possibility. The Board is determined to wring inflation out of the economy, and forecasts higher unemployment but no recession. Nonetheless, New York’s leaders need to brace for one.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hudson County Fair extended a week
Attention all fun-lovers and thrill-seekers in Hudson County: after a spate of bad weather that shuttered the fair for several days, the 7th Annual Hudson County Fair has been extended. The fair, set up in James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park in North Bergen, will take place for additional...
New Jersey Stewart’s serving up burgers and floats for 75 years
Stewart’s Root Beer has been a staple of New Jersey folklore and a “fast food” favorite for thousands for the past 75 years. New Jersey’s oldest Stewarts Root Beer in Burlington recently celebrated its 75th year of serving up burgers, dogs and the classic root beer float.
Federal report finds bad news for New Jersey economy
TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy shrunk by 1% in the spring quarter of 2022, according to data published Friday by the federal government. New Jersey was hardly alone in that contraction, as the real gross domestic product decreased in the second quarter in 40 states and Washington, D.C. The 1% decrease was larger than the overall national drop of 0.6% though ranked the state in the middle nationally, 24th among the states.
Experts Say This New Jersey Restaurant Has The Best Steak In The Whole State
If you crave steak, really good steak, then you have plenty of amazing choices in every corner of New Jersey. Have you ever had the best steak the Garden State has to offer?. It certainly would be a feather in your cap to say you have tried the absolute best steak this great state has to offer. So, where do you go to get it?
IN THIS ARTICLE
brickunderground.com
Foreclosures on the rise, Trump's real estate, & more
Long Island and Westchester have some of the lowest home building rates in the U.S and contribute to high rents and prices in New York City (New York Focus) Foreclosures are on the rise in NYC: They’re up by 100 cases in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, according to PropertyShark (press release)
jerseydigs.com
Plan to Convert Newark’s Hotel Riviera Into Apartments Denied
A plan to convert a historic hotel in Newark’s Lower Clinton Hill neighborhood into apartments was denied by the zoning board last week. The plan called for renovating the 220-bed Hotel Riviera, which has served as a rooming house for the past few decades, into 99 residential units with ground-floor retail.
shelterforce.org
The Making of Co-op City, the Nation’s Biggest Housing Co-op
Affordable housing activists spend a lot of time talking about how to bring about solutions that match the scale of the problem. Co-ops and community land trusts—frequently mentioned strategies for creating permanently affordable housing—often face challenges about their potential to scale up. It seems timely, then, that a...
NJ utility pole falls & the inexcusable response that followed
Sometimes, absolutely nothing has to happen for a utility pole for it to fall, which is what happened in this New Jersey town this past summer. And it's scary to think that this could happen for no apparent reason, but it does. To avoid issues for those that had to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guns Can Be Carried In New York State Bars, Libraries, Zoos: Judge
A judge in Syracuse issued a harsh blow to New York State's Concealed Carry Improvement Act. Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature passed quite a few new laws governing pistol permits in the state after the United States Supreme Court, however, a judge in Syracuse has ruled against them.
N.J. weather: Coldest night of season on the way, with frost advisories issued in several counties
It might be time to dig out some extra blankets and heavy flannels, with weather forecasters predicting “the coldest night thus far this season for most of our region.”. That’s the word from the National Weather Service’s regional forecast office in Mount Holly, which says temperatures late Saturday night into early Sunday morning could drop as low as the low 30s in some areas, including Sussex and Warren counties in northwestern New Jersey, along with Carbon and Monroe counties in eastern Pennsylvania.
New Jersey Globe
Temporary fix to N.J.’s bag ban approved by Senate committee
Five months ago, New Jersey’s law prohibiting the distribution of single-use bags went into effect, a measure designed to reduce unnecessary waste and promote the usage of reusable bags. But the bill’s authors didn’t account for what State Sen. Bob Smith (D-Piscataway) has described as a “glitch”: the fact...
Why are spotted lanternflies so bad? Here’s damage they do in NJ
Their eggs started hatching in the spring and since then they’ve been spotted by the thousands, wreaking havoc on New Jersey’s trees and shrubs. I’m talking about those pests, the spotted lanternflies. These bugs have the potential to kill trees that they are feeding on but George...
Comments / 0