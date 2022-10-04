ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
stupiddope.com

New York City’s Uncle Budd Launches On Demand Weed Delivery App

In the old days, New York City smelled like garbage, but nowadays thanks mainly to Uncle Budd NYC, it smells like that sweet, sweet cheeba!. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around from city officials, and watching all the other weed trucks flood the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. The Uncle Budd team kept it moving by launching a dope Uber Eats-style app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the city’s finest cannabis products.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Aneka Duncan

Thousands Of New Jersey Residents To Get $1,200

Financial Relief. An average of $1,200 in tax credits is set to hit thousands of Americans' bank accounts - will you be one of the lucky ones?. The state of New Jersey has passed two new bills that may allow eligible homeowners to see quicker savings. (source)
wrnjradio.com

Comcast offering free, discounted internet in New Jersey through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program

NEW JERSEY – Comcast in New Jersey is offering free and discounted Internet options through the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP provides eligible low-income households with a credit up to $30 per month toward the cost of their Internet and/or mobile services. Eligible residents can now visit one of 20 Xfinity Store locations in New Jersey for assistance enrolling in ACP through Xfinity and applying their credit to any tier of Xfinity Internet service including Internet Essentials, which provides home Internet service at no cost when the ACP benefit is applied.
INTERNET
Zacks.com

Comcast (CMCSA) Provides Free Internet Services in New Jersey

CMCSA - Free Report) recently announced that it will be providing free and discounted Internet Service to the people of New Jersey through the affordable connectivity program (ACP). The ACP provides eligible low-income households with a credit of up to $30 per month toward the cost of their Internet and/or mobile services.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edison, NJ
Edison, NJ
Business
thelakewoodscoop.com

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Now Available For New Jersey Residents Looking to Offset Cost of Winter Heating Bills

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is now open for New Jersey residents for the 2022-2023 heating season. The program helps low- and moderate-income households with their heating bills and provides emergency heating system services and emergency fuel assistance. As a result of increases in federal income limits,...
ECONOMY
wrnjradio.com

Morristown Medical Center is first in New Jersey to treat patient with FDA-approved medication for Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center is the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using CamzyosTM (mavacamten), the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved cardiac myosin inhibitor that targets the underlying pathophysiology of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
Hudson Reporter

Hudson County Fair extended a week

Attention all fun-lovers and thrill-seekers in Hudson County: after a spate of bad weather that shuttered the fair for several days, the 7th Annual Hudson County Fair has been extended. The fair, set up in James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park in North Bergen, will take place for additional...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Federal report finds bad news for New Jersey economy

TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy shrunk by 1% in the spring quarter of 2022, according to data published Friday by the federal government. New Jersey was hardly alone in that contraction, as the real gross domestic product decreased in the second quarter in 40 states and Washington, D.C. The 1% decrease was larger than the overall national drop of 0.6% though ranked the state in the middle nationally, 24th among the states.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Medical Marijuana#Linus Realestate#Real Estate Brokerage#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Edison Expo Center#The Business 2 Business#Cannaone Executive Show
brickunderground.com

Foreclosures on the rise, Trump's real estate, & more

Long Island and Westchester have some of the lowest home building rates in the U.S and contribute to high rents and prices in New York City (New York Focus) Foreclosures are on the rise in NYC: They’re up by 100 cases in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, according to PropertyShark (press release)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jerseydigs.com

Plan to Convert Newark’s Hotel Riviera Into Apartments Denied

A plan to convert a historic hotel in Newark’s Lower Clinton Hill neighborhood into apartments was denied by the zoning board last week. The plan called for renovating the 220-bed Hotel Riviera, which has served as a rooming house for the past few decades, into 99 residential units with ground-floor retail.
NEWARK, NJ
shelterforce.org

The Making of Co-op City, the Nation’s Biggest Housing Co-op

Affordable housing activists spend a lot of time talking about how to bring about solutions that match the scale of the problem. Co-ops and community land trusts—frequently mentioned strategies for creating permanently affordable housing—often face challenges about their potential to scale up. It seems timely, then, that a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
LehighValleyLive.com

N.J. weather: Coldest night of season on the way, with frost advisories issued in several counties

It might be time to dig out some extra blankets and heavy flannels, with weather forecasters predicting “the coldest night thus far this season for most of our region.”. That’s the word from the National Weather Service’s regional forecast office in Mount Holly, which says temperatures late Saturday night into early Sunday morning could drop as low as the low 30s in some areas, including Sussex and Warren counties in northwestern New Jersey, along with Carbon and Monroe counties in eastern Pennsylvania.
ENVIRONMENT
New Jersey Globe

Temporary fix to N.J.’s bag ban approved by Senate committee

Five months ago, New Jersey’s law prohibiting the distribution of single-use bags went into effect, a measure designed to reduce unnecessary waste and promote the usage of reusable bags. But the bill’s authors didn’t account for what State Sen. Bob Smith (D-Piscataway) has described as a “glitch”: the fact...

Comments / 0

Community Policy