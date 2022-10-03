ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Temporary fix to N.J.’s bag ban approved by Senate committee

Five months ago, New Jersey’s law prohibiting the distribution of single-use bags went into effect, a measure designed to reduce unnecessary waste and promote the usage of reusable bags. But the bill’s authors didn’t account for what State Sen. Bob Smith (D-Piscataway) has described as a “glitch”: the fact...
POLITICS
Education
Business
City
City
beckersasc.com

Former New Jersey PA sentenced for role in $1M healthcare fraud scheme

Willingboro, N.J.-based former physician assistant Aaron Jones, 28, was sentenced to two years in prison for a scheme that defrauded payers millions of dollars, Press of Atlantic City reported Oct. 5. Mr. Jones, who pleaded guilty in March, was also ordered to pay $1.04 million in restitution and serve three...
Aron Solomon

Is New Jersey on the Right Path With New Drug Decision?

New Jersey State Police cars.jpg | wikimedia commons. New Jersey is dealing with an important issue right now that is going to soon confront many other states. As states legalize substances, as New Jersey legalized cannabis use late last year, what are the practical effects of legalization? New Jersey is finding that one of the most critical issues is the health and safety of people on the roads. As more people use cannabis legally, some are making the same poor decisions that some people who drink have historically made - they are then getting into their vehicles and driving.
New Jersey 101.5

Spadea barnstorming New Jersey ahead of Election Day 2022

If you've been listening to the show recently you know that I will be coming to a town near you. The Common Sense Town Hall Tour is going great and picking up steam. From colleges to local political clubs to galas, lecture halls, and living rooms, I'm aggressively meeting and greeting New Jerseyans across the state offering solutions to get our state on the right track.
ELECTIONS
NJ.com

Wawa opens another N.J. store; 2 more still to come in 2022

Beloved convenience store chain Wawa has opened another New Jersey location. This newest Wawa is in Union at 1750 Route 22. It opened Thursday and offers gas as part of its fuel court, like many other Wawas throughout the state. The chain, which is popular for its hoagies, coffee, snacks...
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs bill amending state child tax credit, allowing for New Jersey taxpayers to receive relief a year sooner

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Tuesday signed S-3046/A-4640, amending the effective dates for a previously signed bill regarding state child tax credits. The original bill, S-2523, was scheduled to take effect for the 2023 tax year, making credits available to taxpayers in 2024. The bill signed Tuesday pushes that schedule forward, allowing for the tax credit to take effect for the 2022 tax year and for credits to become available to taxpayers in 2023.
INCOME TAX
headynj.com

Happy Munkey Throws 5th Anniversary Party and Rebrands

The legacy operator company Happy Munkey held its fifth-anniversary party at the Classic Car Club on the Manhattan waterfront in New York City. While no cannabis consumption was allowed inside, it was allowed outside on the patio overlooking the Hudson River across from North Jersey. Thus many people were consuming outside. While it was loud inside, the outside patio offered a great place to hang out and chill.
Education
Economy
Rutgers University
NJ.com

Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion

The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
NJ.com

Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants

Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
New Jersey 101.5

Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
wrnjradio.com

Comcast offering free, discounted internet in New Jersey through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program

NEW JERSEY – Comcast in New Jersey is offering free and discounted Internet options through the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP provides eligible low-income households with a credit up to $30 per month toward the cost of their Internet and/or mobile services. Eligible residents can now visit one of 20 Xfinity Store locations in New Jersey for assistance enrolling in ACP through Xfinity and applying their credit to any tier of Xfinity Internet service including Internet Essentials, which provides home Internet service at no cost when the ACP benefit is applied.
INTERNET
midjersey.news

October 4, 2022

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Public Information Officer Timothy J. Carroll confirmed that a 45-year-old male pedestrian was struck and killed by a white vehicle that fled the scene last night on North Olden Avenue between New York and St. Joes Avenues. The victim was transported by Trenton EMS and Captial Health Paramedics to Captial Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:39 p.m. Trenton Police remained on scene investigating until about 12:20 a.m. and are looking for a white vehicle that fled the scene.
NJ.com

Redevelopment plan approved for long abandoned N.J. movie theater

After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
