Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
Mayor Adams Criticizes Members on the Left as well as the RightTom HandyNew York City, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Red Gables: Elevating the Standard for Food FestivalsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
N.J. looks to crack down on nursing homes: ‘We must fix this system as lives are literally at stake.’
The five-star Nursing Home Compare rating system, created by the federal government to help consumers shop for a nursing home, would be utilized to take punitive action against consistently low-scoring facilities in New Jersey, if a bill that passed a Senate panel is signed into law. The legislation is one...
Mask mandate returns (again) at Rutgers University in New Jersey
Unions for professor and other faculty at Rutgers University has forced another change in the school's mask policy. Rutgers lifted the universal mask mandate on Sept. 26, as part of efforts to give students "a vibrant, in-person college experience." "As the COVID-19 virus continues to move from pandemic toward endemic,...
New Jersey Globe
Temporary fix to N.J.’s bag ban approved by Senate committee
Five months ago, New Jersey’s law prohibiting the distribution of single-use bags went into effect, a measure designed to reduce unnecessary waste and promote the usage of reusable bags. But the bill’s authors didn’t account for what State Sen. Bob Smith (D-Piscataway) has described as a “glitch”: the fact...
N.J. schools must notify parents when they lock kids in padded ‘quiet rooms,’ proposed law says
New Jersey schools would be required to immediately notify parents if a student is locked inside a padded isolation closet under a proposed law designed to force educators to be more transparent about the controversial technique often used on disabled students. The proposed legislation follows an NJ Advance Media investigation,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckersasc.com
Former New Jersey PA sentenced for role in $1M healthcare fraud scheme
Willingboro, N.J.-based former physician assistant Aaron Jones, 28, was sentenced to two years in prison for a scheme that defrauded payers millions of dollars, Press of Atlantic City reported Oct. 5. Mr. Jones, who pleaded guilty in March, was also ordered to pay $1.04 million in restitution and serve three...
Is New Jersey on the Right Path With New Drug Decision?
New Jersey State Police cars.jpg | wikimedia commons. New Jersey is dealing with an important issue right now that is going to soon confront many other states. As states legalize substances, as New Jersey legalized cannabis use late last year, what are the practical effects of legalization? New Jersey is finding that one of the most critical issues is the health and safety of people on the roads. As more people use cannabis legally, some are making the same poor decisions that some people who drink have historically made - they are then getting into their vehicles and driving.
Spadea barnstorming New Jersey ahead of Election Day 2022
If you've been listening to the show recently you know that I will be coming to a town near you. The Common Sense Town Hall Tour is going great and picking up steam. From colleges to local political clubs to galas, lecture halls, and living rooms, I'm aggressively meeting and greeting New Jerseyans across the state offering solutions to get our state on the right track.
Wawa opens another N.J. store; 2 more still to come in 2022
Beloved convenience store chain Wawa has opened another New Jersey location. This newest Wawa is in Union at 1750 Route 22. It opened Thursday and offers gas as part of its fuel court, like many other Wawas throughout the state. The chain, which is popular for its hoagies, coffee, snacks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs bill amending state child tax credit, allowing for New Jersey taxpayers to receive relief a year sooner
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Tuesday signed S-3046/A-4640, amending the effective dates for a previously signed bill regarding state child tax credits. The original bill, S-2523, was scheduled to take effect for the 2023 tax year, making credits available to taxpayers in 2024. The bill signed Tuesday pushes that schedule forward, allowing for the tax credit to take effect for the 2022 tax year and for credits to become available to taxpayers in 2023.
New Jersey’s bag ban is an overwhelming success. Let’s keep the momentum going. | Opinion
To help combat litter in New Jersey and to mitigate ocean pollution, the state Legislature adopted one of the most comprehensive bans on single-use paper and plastic bags in the nation. That law went into effect on May 4 of this year and the initial results are astounding. During September’s...
headynj.com
Happy Munkey Throws 5th Anniversary Party and Rebrands
The legacy operator company Happy Munkey held its fifth-anniversary party at the Classic Car Club on the Manhattan waterfront in New York City. While no cannabis consumption was allowed inside, it was allowed outside on the patio overlooking the Hudson River across from North Jersey. Thus many people were consuming outside. While it was loud inside, the outside patio offered a great place to hang out and chill.
New Jersey man embezzled massive amount of money from global maritime company
An Elizabeth man has a hefty fine to pay and will spend more than two years in prison after being sentenced for a major embezzlement scheme he undertook while serving in a high ladder role for his now former employer. It is a sentence of 27 months in prison and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion
The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants
Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
wrnjradio.com
Comcast offering free, discounted internet in New Jersey through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program
NEW JERSEY – Comcast in New Jersey is offering free and discounted Internet options through the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP provides eligible low-income households with a credit up to $30 per month toward the cost of their Internet and/or mobile services. Eligible residents can now visit one of 20 Xfinity Store locations in New Jersey for assistance enrolling in ACP through Xfinity and applying their credit to any tier of Xfinity Internet service including Internet Essentials, which provides home Internet service at no cost when the ACP benefit is applied.
N.J. weed rules on workers suspected of being high on the job will be hazy for a while, lawyers say
Recent guidelines from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission to determine what to do with workers suspected of being high on marijuana are “a starting point” and not regulations set in stone yet. That’s the message Christopher Riggs, Chief Counsel for the CRC is giving business leaders.
Second person charged with murder of Pennsauken, NJ grandmother
PENNSAUKEN — Nine months after a woman was killed in a home invasion and one person was arrested in connection with the death days later, a second individual has been apprehended and charged with felony murder. The arrest of Iyonna Flowers, 28, of Camden on Sept. 28 followed the...
midjersey.news
October 4, 2022
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Public Information Officer Timothy J. Carroll confirmed that a 45-year-old male pedestrian was struck and killed by a white vehicle that fled the scene last night on North Olden Avenue between New York and St. Joes Avenues. The victim was transported by Trenton EMS and Captial Health Paramedics to Captial Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:39 p.m. Trenton Police remained on scene investigating until about 12:20 a.m. and are looking for a white vehicle that fled the scene.
Redevelopment plan approved for long abandoned N.J. movie theater
After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
Comments / 0