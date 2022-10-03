At Flood Gallery Fine Art Center in Black Mountain, North Carolina, USA. “Matewan as Metaphor” is an exhibit of collage paintings, assemblages, textiles, & faux artifacts designed by Jean Hess to explore the 1920 West Virginia mining labor dispute as metaphor for the human condition. “Matewan as Metaphor” is also an experiment in artistic license. Hess creates a personal story by combining real and imagined resources with the intention of healing her own memory and transcending limits on what is possible and allowed in creative and scholarly endeavors as well as in visual art. The 1920 mining labor dispute in Matewan, West Virginia, which involved her own family, stands for a full life and its adversities.

BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO