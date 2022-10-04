ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, and more?. If so, then you should visit these bakeries in Ohio. Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co. If you're looking for high-quality loaves of bread, you should check out this bakery in the western part of Ohio. Their bread is hand-shaped and made with all-natural ingredients. Customers love their baguettes, sourdough, and challah. Bakehouse also offers excellent cookies and muffins. Their raspberry and white chocolate muffin is a customer favorite, and they have delicious chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, peanut butter & white chocolate, ginger molasses, and oatmeal raisin cookies.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Florida rescue dogs arrive in Toledo

Six dogs rescued from hurricane-ravaged parts of Florida have arrived in Toledo. The Toledo Humane Society brought the dogs to Toledo from North Canton, Ohio, Wednesday night after the animals made their way from shelters in Florida. The dogs were relocated from Florida shelters to rescue groups in other states...
TOLEDO, OH
Toledo, OH
Government
WTOL 11

Wauseon police searching for stolen truck, trailer

WAUSEON, Ohio — Wauseon police are searching for a stolen trailer and vehicle, according to a Facebook post made by the department Friday. According to the post, the trailer is a 2022 black 18-foot tandem axle, bumper pull trailer with a dove tail. It also has an aluminum box and a winch. The license plate is Michigan and reads: E712245.
WAUSEON, OH
WTOL 11

180th to conduct night training Thursday

The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct night-time training flights Thursday, weather permitting. Residents of northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan may see or hear F-16 fighter jets until about 10 p.m. The training may include the use of flares, as well as aircraft taking off and landing.
OHIO STATE
WTOL-TV

Rail crossing construction to close three Toledo-area roads beginning Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo announced Thursday the partial closures of three roads in the area due to railroad crossing construction projects. In conjunction with CSX construction, the following sections of roads will be closed:. Matzinger Road between Stickney Avenue to Enterprise Boulevard. Detour via Stickney Avenue...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Wauseon School District launches investigation after a student was left on an empty bus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Wauseon Schools launched an investigation after a student was left on an empty school bus. “The child is too small to tell whether they were sleeping or not. I’m assuming the student was not sleeping because the student exited the bus and that’s when the bus driver saw the student,” said Wauseon schools superintendent Troy Armstrong.
WAUSEON, OH
WTOL 11

Man shot overnight in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot overnight in west Toledo. He has been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Toledo police said the shooting happened around midnight at Orchard Farms Apartments in the 4300 block of West Alexis Road. Police are investigating the incident. If you have...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Walbridge, Millbury, Lake Township could soon merge into one city

WALBRIDGE, Ohio — Walbridge and Millbury are both villages that exist inside the larger Lake Township. On paper, all three are technically different municipalities. But in practice, they have been sharing roads and resources for years. With three mayors, three city administrators and three separate police departments, Walbridge Mayor...
WALBRIDGE, OH
WTOL 11

Sylvania Fall Festival returns for its 36th year

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Sylvania Fall Festival for its 36th year. The annual fall event, presented by Dave White Chevrolet and Northwest Ohio Chevy dealers, is sure to be a hit with plenty of vendors, food, and events to check out.
SYLVANIA, OH
WTOL 11

A trip to the mechanic leads to supporting a good cause

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Sarah and Sawyer Ryley spend a couple hours each Saturday with an opossum. Yep, those funny-looking marsupials. "It's fun seeing the animals. They're really cute," Sawyer said. But what led them to the animals is not so cute. The Ryley's car wouldn't start. Surprising news would...
WHITEHOUSE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Toledo Humane Society takes in six dogs from Florida shelters

Several people sickened in an E. coli outbreak tied to Wendy's restaurants are pursuing legal action while also facing a long road to a healthy recovery from their illnesses. LaRose to campaign with Majewski Saturday, says it's "up to him" to explain military record. Updated: 4 hours ago. Ohio Secretary...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Papa Moose’s Donuts

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The moose is loose! Papa Moose’s Donuts originated in Rossford. Now, they’re under new ownership and expanding into Arrowhead Shops in Maumee at the corner of Holland and Dussel. They’re also branching out with sandwiches, specialty coffee, and donut cakes. But their bread...
MAUMEE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying

(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Thurs. Oct. 6, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets, including the use of flares, taking off and landing until about 10:00 p.m. Training flights normally...
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

