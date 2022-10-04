Read full article on original website
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, and more?. If so, then you should visit these bakeries in Ohio. Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co. If you're looking for high-quality loaves of bread, you should check out this bakery in the western part of Ohio. Their bread is hand-shaped and made with all-natural ingredients. Customers love their baguettes, sourdough, and challah. Bakehouse also offers excellent cookies and muffins. Their raspberry and white chocolate muffin is a customer favorite, and they have delicious chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, peanut butter & white chocolate, ginger molasses, and oatmeal raisin cookies.
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above aired in a previous story on Sept. 30, 2022. October is finally here! As fall festivities are underway, it won't be long before Halloween -- which means trick-or-treat is just around the corner. So when is your community having its...
Six dogs rescued from hurricane-ravaged parts of Florida have arrived in Toledo. The Toledo Humane Society brought the dogs to Toledo from North Canton, Ohio, Wednesday night after the animals made their way from shelters in Florida. The dogs were relocated from Florida shelters to rescue groups in other states...
Satisfy your sweet tooth with Crumbl Cookies, a franchise with themed menus and beloved baked goods. They are looking for a staff of 20 to man the Toledo location.
WAUSEON, Ohio — Wauseon police are searching for a stolen trailer and vehicle, according to a Facebook post made by the department Friday. According to the post, the trailer is a 2022 black 18-foot tandem axle, bumper pull trailer with a dove tail. It also has an aluminum box and a winch. The license plate is Michigan and reads: E712245.
The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct night-time training flights Thursday, weather permitting. Residents of northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan may see or hear F-16 fighter jets until about 10 p.m. The training may include the use of flares, as well as aircraft taking off and landing.
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo announced Thursday the partial closures of three roads in the area due to railroad crossing construction projects. In conjunction with CSX construction, the following sections of roads will be closed:. Matzinger Road between Stickney Avenue to Enterprise Boulevard. Detour via Stickney Avenue...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Wauseon Schools launched an investigation after a student was left on an empty school bus. “The child is too small to tell whether they were sleeping or not. I’m assuming the student was not sleeping because the student exited the bus and that’s when the bus driver saw the student,” said Wauseon schools superintendent Troy Armstrong.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Whitmer High School student and two adults -- one male, one female -- were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium Friday night, according to Washington Local Schools spokesperson Katie Peters. They were transported to a hospital and Toledo police said they are...
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot overnight in west Toledo. He has been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Toledo police said the shooting happened around midnight at Orchard Farms Apartments in the 4300 block of West Alexis Road. Police are investigating the incident. If you have...
WALBRIDGE, Ohio — Walbridge and Millbury are both villages that exist inside the larger Lake Township. On paper, all three are technically different municipalities. But in practice, they have been sharing roads and resources for years. With three mayors, three city administrators and three separate police departments, Walbridge Mayor...
SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Sylvania Fall Festival for its 36th year. The annual fall event, presented by Dave White Chevrolet and Northwest Ohio Chevy dealers, is sure to be a hit with plenty of vendors, food, and events to check out.
TOLEDO — UPDATED @ 10:45 p.m.: Toledo police are saying now that at least three people have been shot outside a Toledo high school stadium, CBS station WTOL is reporting. Several bullet casings were scattered on the ground behind the field house, according to the station. The game between...
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Sarah and Sawyer Ryley spend a couple hours each Saturday with an opossum. Yep, those funny-looking marsupials. "It's fun seeing the animals. They're really cute," Sawyer said. But what led them to the animals is not so cute. The Ryley's car wouldn't start. Surprising news would...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Apple Avenue sits a vacant lot that neighbors are calling an eyesore. The home on the land burned down years ago, and since then the new lot owner has used the place to store his junk. William Fogle has lived next door for years and...
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
Toledo Humane Society takes in six dogs from Florida shelters
Several people sickened in an E. coli outbreak tied to Wendy's restaurants are pursuing legal action while also facing a long road to a healthy recovery from their illnesses. LaRose to campaign with Majewski Saturday, says it's "up to him" to explain military record. Updated: 4 hours ago. Ohio Secretary...
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The moose is loose! Papa Moose’s Donuts originated in Rossford. Now, they’re under new ownership and expanding into Arrowhead Shops in Maumee at the corner of Holland and Dussel. They’re also branching out with sandwiches, specialty coffee, and donut cakes. But their bread...
(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Thurs. Oct. 6, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets, including the use of flares, taking off and landing until about 10:00 p.m. Training flights normally...
