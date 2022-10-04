ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tysons, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ffxnow.com

Washington West Film Festival kicks off next week in Tysons

The movie world’s annual parade of fall festivals will make a pit stop in Fairfax County next week, with the launch of the Washington West Film Festival. After celebrating its 10th anniversary virtually in 2020 due to COVID-19, the festival returned in person last year and is now preparing for its 11th season, which will bring a variety of films to Tysons and Reston from Oct. 13-17.
TYSONS, VA
ffxnow.com

Fashion house Dior to open store at Tysons Galleria next year

The high-end gowns of Dior will soon grace the halls of Tysons Galleria. The Parisian fashion house will open a clothing boutique at the mall, its first in Virginia, Tysons Galleria recently announced on Instagram. The store is currently expected to open in June 2023. Brookfield Properties, the property owner,...
TYSONS, VA
ffxnow.com

Reston’s Lake Thoreau pool has been demolished for major renovation

The Lake Thoreau pool in Reston has been reduced to a dirt ditch at the corner of Sunrise Valley and Upper Lake drives, paving the way for a full renovation of the facility. On-site work at 2040 Upper Lake Drive began over the summer. The pool has now been completely demolished, including the pool shell and concrete deck, according to the latest update from Reston Association.
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Oct. 3-7

The weekend is almost here. Before you consider whether your neighborhood school should have a speed camera or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Tysons, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Tysons, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
ffxnow.com

Three dead after vehicle crashes in Tysons and Fort Belvoir, FCPD says

(Updated at 1:50 p.m. on 10/7/2022) Three more people were killed on Fairfax County roads Thursday morning (Oct. 6), police reported. In Tysons, two people died in a single-vehicle crash on eastbound Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) remains partly shut down in Tysons after two people died in a single-vehicle crash at Chain Bridge Road, shutting down the road for nearly three-and-a-half hours, the Fairfax County Police Department said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

Downed Wires Close I-66 in Fairfax — Fallen power lines completely shut down I-66 at Route 50 in Fairfax City for about 45 minutes during rush hour this morning, prompting warnings of travel delays. The Virginia Department of Transportation said at 8:15 a.m. that all lanes had reopened. [FCFRD, VDOT]
FAIRFAX, VA
ffxnow.com

JUST IN: Police identify victim and possible suspect in Mount Vernon homicide

Fairfax County police are searching for a 43-year-old man from Mount Vernon who they say is a suspect in a fatal shooting on Sunday (Oct. 2). Detectives believe Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott shot Brandon Wims, 31, of Maryland multiple times after approaching the vehicle where Wims and two other people were sitting at the Old Mill Gardens apartment complex in Mount Vernon, the Fairfax County Police Department said today (Thursday).
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

VDOT offers new park to make up for 495 NEXT encroaching on Scott’s Run Nature Preserve

The ongoing widening of I-495 from Tysons to McLean will require the permanent taking of 1.15 acres from Scott’s Run Nature Preserve. As compensation, the Virginia Department of Transportation has proposed building a new park for the Fairfax County Park Authority on a 1.83-acre site at the corner of Georgetown Pike and Balls Hill Road that it currently uses as a maintenance yard.
MCLEAN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costume#Boro#Dog Show#Bone Bar#A Bone Bar#Sandlot Cars And Coffee#American Red Cross#Circa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Pets
ffxnow.com

Herndon avoided service disruptions despite staff shortages, town’s annual report says

The Town of Herndon hasn’t missed a single trash day during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite grappling with the same labor and supply issues as other jurisdictions. Town Manager Bill Ashton admitted to the town council on Sept. 27 that he typically wouldn’t highlight uninterrupted trash service “as a badge of honor” in the town’s annual report for fiscal year 2022, which ran from July 1, 2021 to June 30 of this year.
HERNDON, VA
ffxnow.com

Planned Herndon water pump will have capacity for 10M gallons a day

A pump station proposed for the Herndon Police Department site will be able to process 10 million gallons of water per day, town staff say. The station is part of a broader retooling of Herndon’s Utility Master Plan, which outlines how the town will bolster its water infrastructure in preparation for development around the downtown and future Metro station.
HERNDON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy