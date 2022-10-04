Read full article on original website
New Prague Times
Lee Morsching, 62
Lee Morsching, age 62 of Waterville, passed away unexpectedly while doing what he loved on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Born in Faribault on March 13, 1960, Lee was the son of Nelmer and Lorraine (Schwichtenberg) Morsching. He was baptized at St. Peter’s “Bell” Lutheran Church as a child, and was later confirmed by Rev. Roth at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterville. He attended school in Waterville and graduated with the class of 1978. He went to work for Unimin in Ottawa for several years, and during that time began his own business, Morsching’s Tree Service.
Celebrated barefoot water skier died in accident on Brooklyn Center lake
A world-record holding barefoot water skier died last month in an accident on a lake near his home in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Paul S. Oman, 69, of Brooklyn Center, died Sept. 12 at a local hospital following the accident on Twin Lakes. Oman's cause of death is listed as "injuries sustained while barefoot water skiing."
New Prague Times
Juberian has top finish for TCU runners at New Prague
TCU senior Dante Juberian placed third in the New Prague Cross Country Invitational which was held Tuesday, Sept. 27. Juberian completed the 5,000-meter course in 17:20, which was close behind runner-up Kaleb Sharp of Jordan (17:03) and champion Andrew Macheel of Buffalo (16:34). The TCU boys placed eighth in the...
New Prague Times
WEM Homecoming activities scheduled for next week
The 2022 WEM Homecoming Week activities will begin Monday, Oct. 10 and run through Saturday, Oct. 15. The theme this year is T-Bird Barbecue and Cardinal Cookout!. The opening day of the week will feature the King and Queen Coronation at 10 a.m., Oct. 10, A reception and pictures will follow.
4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Your Chance To Run An Excavator Or Bulldozer Is This Weekend In Minnesota
If you are making plans for this weekend, you might want to do something EXTREME! If you've got kids that like big machines, or maybe you've always secretly wanted to drive an excavator or bulldozer your chance to do that is this weekend. One Minnesota company that specializes in the big 'toys' is having an event this Saturday that could put you in the literal driver's seat of one of those dream machines!
New Prague Times
St. Wenceslaus School exceeds goal with $65,000
The annual St. Wenceslaus Catholic School Marathon fundraising event was a smashing success on Saturday, Oct. 1. The school’s goal was to raise $55,000, and the end result was a whopping $65,000. The school uses these funds to fulfill its budget expenses throughout the academic year. Principal Kim Doyle...
New Prague Times
Families and youth enjoy Ninja Night
Six-year-old Artemis Anderson and sister, four-year-old Athena, are school girls by day, but on Friday night, they were ninjas. The daughters of Tiffany Anderson were two of the several hundred people to attend the Family Fun Night community event put on by TCU - Montgomery Parent and Teacher Organization ( PTO), Friday, Sept. 30.
Gallery: Minnesota's first Sweetgreen opens, three more on the way
Sweetgreen is now open at the Galleria in Edina in the space formerly occupied by People's Organic. Photo courtesy of sweetgreen. Fast-casual salad chain sweetgreen is officially open in Minnesota. The first of the California-based company's four Twin Cities locations opened at the Galleria in Edina last month. A location...
fox9.com
Minnesota soccer team's dramatic comeback: Down 6-1 with 6 minutes to play and WON
Duluth Marshall School boy's soccer team was down 6-1 against visiting Robbinsdale Cooper but managed to turn the game on its head, scoring six goals in six minutes to win 7-6. (Video courtesy of vetshak on YouTube.)
Cedric Alexander walks back comments made on Twitter; Mayor Frey reacts
Minneapolis' community safety commissioner has walked back comments made towards multiple Twitter users Thursday night, saying he "regretted" his tone. "The way I engaged with constituents last night on Twitter did not meet the standards I hold for myself and the Office of Community Safety team. I care deeply about the success of our community safety work in Minneapolis, and I know building trust happens one interaction at a time. I regret the tone of my responses, and I'm committed to respectful, constructive engagement with the communities we serve."
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson closes construction on three projects for Minnesota school district
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on three projects for the White Bear Lake School District. The schools include North Star Elementary, Birch Lake Elementary and Lakeaires Elementary. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the schools are part of a long-range facilities plan that in total includes 16 district projects, all funded...
New T.J. Maxx to open in the Twin Cities this month
A new T.J. Maxx is set to open this month in the Twin Cities. The retailer announced the new store at Tamarack Village in Woodbury will open Thursday, Oct. 20. The roughly 26,000-square-foot store marks the relocation from the former T.J. Maxx store at nearby 2089 Old Hudson Road in St. Paul.
KEYC
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Sueur man has died in what authorities have ruled as an accident on the Minnesota River. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body 58-year-old David Scheiber of rural Le Sueur was discovered Tuesday after a search of the river. Scheiber had...
New Prague Times
Growing Ginseng
Ginseng--one of the most soughtafter and valuable plants in traditional Chinese medicine—grows wild in the local area and has one farmer turning to fertile woodlands instead of wide-open fields this fall to harvest his crop. “There used to be a lot of wild ginseng in this area, but it...
Charges: Houston men robbed Edina bank of $110,000
Two men from Texas have been charged with holding up an ATM technician at an Edina bank, and taking off with more than $110,000 in cash. Charges state Christopher Harris, 30, and Rajoun Johnson, 29 — both from Houston — have been charged with simple robbery in the incident that happened at the U.S. Bank in the 50th and France retail district on Friday.
What's open, closed in Minnesota on Indigenous People's Day/Columbus Day 2022
The federal holiday known as either Indigenous People's Day or Columbus Day is being marked on Monday, Oct. 10. The federal holiday was formerly known as Columbus Day, but was recognized as Indigenous People's Day last year by President Joe Biden, following the growing number of states and municipalities that had changed the name.
Free Carpentry, Electrical Program Offered In St. Cloud Area
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new program is now available to help St. Cloud area residents learn how to be a carpenter or an electrician. Summit Academy based in Minneapolis is expanding its Construction Training Program into St. Cloud in partnership with the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, CareerForce St. Cloud, and Career Solutions.
bulletin-news.com
Pilot in Hermantown plane crash worked for South St. Paul flight school involved in Cottage Grove crash
The flying instructor for the South St. Paul firm that was also responsible for the tragic crash in Cottage Grove two years prior was the pilot of the aircraft that crashed late on Saturday night in Hermantown, Minnesota. Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville,...
camdennews.org
Mythical creatures of Minnesota
This article was written by Jen Fuller, Kroening Nature Center, North Mississippi Regional Park. In honor of Halloween, this article explores myths and truths about animals and a tall tale of a Minnesotan cryptid, a creature that is claimed to exist but never proven to exist. After learning about these myths and legends, come to Kroening Nature Center for our Animal Masquerade Party on October 30 and make a cryptid mask of your own!
