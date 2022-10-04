ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hiawatha man arrested for making threats to officials in Arizona

HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An Iowa man was arrested in Hiawatha for allegedly threatening election officials in Arizona. Mark Rissi is accused of leaving threatening voicemails to an election official on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Maricopa County, Arizona, and an official with the Office of the Arizona Attorney General.
HIAWATHA, IA
Eastern Iowans helping with recovery efforts in southwest Florida

Emergency response vehicles on the road to deliver hot meals to hard hit communities. It's now been over a week since Hurricane Ian hit Florida and South Carolina, leaving a horrific path of destruction. At least 120 people have been killed; an estimated 180,000 residents are still without power. About...
IOWA STATE
Joni Ernst joins YPN and EIDB for Seventh Annual Operation Diaper Drive

Cedar Rapids — U.S. Senator Joni Ernst announced she joined the Young Parents Network (YPN) and the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank to kick-off the Seventh Annual Operation Diaper Drive. The drive's goal is to stock a full year’s supply of diapers and wipes by the end of the month....
IOWA STATE
Florida restaurants send hot meals and donate supplies to Ian victims

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — It’s been a week since Hurricane Ian made landfall and barreled through southwest Florida. Restaurants and business owners in downtown West Palm Beach are sending hot meals and supplies to communities where search and rescue efforts are still underway and some are still without power.
FLORIDA STATE
Fall colors pop up across Iowa

Cedar Rapids — Wednesday night, Iowa's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released an update about the Fall Foliage taking place in Iowa. Fall colors started popping up across the state. The colors appear more vibrant this year, possibly due to the recent crisp weather. Cottonwood, Hackberry, Elm, Basswood, and...
IOWA STATE
