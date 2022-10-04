Read full article on original website
Related
jocoreport.com
Benson Police Officer On Administrative Leave, Facing Charges After Off-Duty Wreck
A Benson police officer was arrested and arraigned in Johnston County on suspicion of driving while impaired and while carrying a concealed weapon, along with other charges by the N.C. State Highway Patrol. Patrol Officer Milton Lee Baker II, who joined the force on Aug. 8, remains on administrative leave...
cbs17
Woman dies in shooting at Durham gas station; 2nd active police scene at nearby car wash
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said a woman died after she was shot at a gas station Friday night, where there were more than 10 evidence markers on the ground. The incident was reported just after 8:55 p.m. at a gas station in the 1900 block of Cheek Road, according to Durham police.
Tarboro man jumps off bridge, throws gun in river while evading deputies after 100 mph chase, authorities say
After getting up from the fall, deputies said Hardison "ran down a path and was seen throwing a handgun into the Tar River."
State trooper involved in Raleigh rollover crash, suspect identified
North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the trooper joined a pursuit that started in Nash County shortly after 2 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 dead after car crashes, plunges into water in North Carolina, troopers say
A car is in water after a crash near a bridge on Mitchell Mill Road, according to state troopers.
cbs17
Durham suspect threw backpack of oxycodone out the window, search warrant reveals
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A search warrant revealed that a Durham suspect threw a backpack filled with oxycodone out of an apartment complex window. On Sept. 28, a Durham police officer was assisted U.S. Marshals in operation Wash Out. The search warrant says U.S. Marshals were conducting a search warrant at an apartment complex on Junction Road.
jocoreport.com
Wheels Of Thief Go Round And Round
Bus thief from Benson caught with another stolen car, police say. A man accused of stealing a Cumberland County school bus on Wednesday,. Sept. 28 was arrested for another car theft in Dunn on Thursday, Sept. 29. A previous commercial vehicle theft in 2020 now leaves 40-year-old Nicholas Brian Stancil...
Deputies searching for suspect in double shooting in Durham
Two people were shot in a residential area in Durham on Thursday morning, and officials with the Durham County Sheriff's Office said they are still searching for a suspect.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Flipped dump truck, 2 other vehicles in US 401 crash cause heavy delays in Raleigh, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving an overturned dump truck and two other vehicles is causing heavy delays in Raleigh Friday afternoon, according to officials with the Raleigh Fire Department. Authorities say the crash happened before 2 p.m. on Louisburg Road/U.S. 401 just north of Interstate-540. Two lanes...
jocoreport.com
Angier Man Accused Of Fleeing From Deputies
BENSON – Johnston County deputies arrested a 22 year-old Angier man after he allegedly tried to outrun officers. On September 7th around 9:00pm, a deputy sheriff was traveling northbound on Highway 50 near McGee’s Crossroads. The officer met a southbound motorcycle he clocked on radar traveling 94 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Man found dead in car that crashed into Wake County pond
The car hit a guardrail before running off Mitchell Mill Road and into a pond.
cbs17
CAUGHT: 2 arrested for robbing 5 businesses in Orange County, deputies say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were arrested separately on Monday and Wednesday in connection with several robberies throughout the county, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crimes took place between Sept. 12 and Sept. 28 between midnight and 5 a.m. Deputies...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Something is clearly going on with this guy': Parent warns others after suspicious man seen in tactical gear at Raleigh park
RALEIGH, N.C. — Several parents have seen a strange van this week at Kiwanis Park at 2525 Noble Road in Raleigh with a man wearing a tactical gear next to it. Pictures sent to WRAL News show the man standing near a van with locks welded to its doors and strange writing on the tailgate.
cbs17
Sanford woman accused of giving drugs to man who died of overdose in 2020, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have accused a Sanford woman of providing drugs to a man who died two years ago of an overdose. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Samantha Michelle Goins, 29, was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony death by distribution. She received a $250,000 secured bond.
Suspect in death of Greenville store clerk turns himself in, facing murder charge
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect wanted in the death of a store clerk last week has turned himself in and was being booked by Greenville police. In a statement from Greenville police Thursday afternoon, officials said Elijah Travis Roshon Daniel, 18, of Greenville was transported to the Pitt County Detention Center to be processed. […]
2 Alamance County men charged in serial break-in spree: OCSO
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Alamance County men are facing multiple charges related to a series of break-ins, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. An investigator with the OCSO took out warrants against Patrick Crisp, 44, of Haw River, and Jaquacey Smith, 25, of Burlington. The two men are accused of committing a series […]
cbs17
Raleigh shooting victim walks into hospital for treatment, police investigating: officials
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Wednesday evening in Raleigh and walked into a hospital for treatment, police said. On Wednesday evening shortly before 7:30 p.m., police said a man was shot in the lower leg in a southeast Raleigh parking lot. Police said the victim was...
jocoreport.com
Stabbing Suspect Held On $500,000 Bond
DUNN – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 28 year-old man on felony assault charges in connection with a stabbing August 22 around 8:50pm. Deputies said Jose Luis Mata Pena, age 35, of Clayton was stabbed in the side with a knife during a domestic altercation outside a home in the 500 block of Jumping Run Road, Dunn, a southern Johnston County address.
cbs17
Child, teen among 3 facing charges after Southern Pines traffic stop turns up weed, AR-15
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A child and a teenager are among three people facing charges after a traffic stop in Southern Pines turned up nearly a third of a pound of marijuana and an AR-15 assault rifle. The Southern Pines Police Department said Tuesday that Kamarean Semaj Hancock,...
cbs17
Woman shoots home invader who attempted to steal her dog, Harnett County Sheriff says
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A 29-year-old woman was woken up by a banging sound at her front door early Tuesday morning in Dunn, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. The woman said she went to her door at about 5:45 a.m. where she confronted a man who was in the process of taking some of her property. He even “attempted to take her pet dog,” Sheriff Wayne Coats said.
Comments / 6