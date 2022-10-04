ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, NC

cbs17

Durham suspect threw backpack of oxycodone out the window, search warrant reveals

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A search warrant revealed that a Durham suspect threw a backpack filled with oxycodone out of an apartment complex window. On Sept. 28, a Durham police officer was assisted U.S. Marshals in operation Wash Out. The search warrant says U.S. Marshals were conducting a search warrant at an apartment complex on Junction Road.
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Wheels Of Thief Go Round And Round

Bus thief from Benson caught with another stolen car, police say. A man accused of stealing a Cumberland County school bus on Wednesday,. Sept. 28 was arrested for another car theft in Dunn on Thursday, Sept. 29. A previous commercial vehicle theft in 2020 now leaves 40-year-old Nicholas Brian Stancil...
BENSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Angier Man Accused Of Fleeing From Deputies

BENSON – Johnston County deputies arrested a 22 year-old Angier man after he allegedly tried to outrun officers. On September 7th around 9:00pm, a deputy sheriff was traveling northbound on Highway 50 near McGee’s Crossroads. The officer met a southbound motorcycle he clocked on radar traveling 94 mph in a 55 mph zone.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

2 Alamance County men charged in serial break-in spree: OCSO

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Alamance County men are facing multiple charges related to a series of break-ins, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. An investigator with the OCSO took out warrants against Patrick Crisp, 44, of Haw River, and Jaquacey Smith, 25, of Burlington. The two men are accused of committing a series […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Stabbing Suspect Held On $500,000 Bond

DUNN – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 28 year-old man on felony assault charges in connection with a stabbing August 22 around 8:50pm. Deputies said Jose Luis Mata Pena, age 35, of Clayton was stabbed in the side with a knife during a domestic altercation outside a home in the 500 block of Jumping Run Road, Dunn, a southern Johnston County address.
DUNN, NC
cbs17

Woman shoots home invader who attempted to steal her dog, Harnett County Sheriff says

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A 29-year-old woman was woken up by a banging sound at her front door early Tuesday morning in Dunn, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. The woman said she went to her door at about 5:45 a.m. where she confronted a man who was in the process of taking some of her property. He even “attempted to take her pet dog,” Sheriff Wayne Coats said.
DUNN, NC

