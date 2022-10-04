ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millinocket, ME

Couple found dead in Orrington home

Police are investigating the death of a couple in Penobscot County. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The homeowners, Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89 years old, were found dead. A family member discovered the bodies.
ORRINGTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One person found dead in Lamoine

BANGOR, Maine — A man was found dead Monday morning in a home on Shore Road in Lamoine. The man was found by a friend who reportedly stopped by the house at about 10:15 a.m. and then called the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, according to a Wednesday news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

Student Charged Over Hoax Shooting Threats At 2 Maine Schools

A student is in trouble following threats of school shootings made at two schools. According to WABI, the student reportedly made threats about Brewer High School and Brewer Community School. Police investigated both incidents and found that the threat was "unfounded" and that it had originated outside the state. The...
BREWER, ME
wabi.tv

Graham Lacher’s family follows up on credible sighting

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing several months ago say they are following up on a credible sighting Tuesday night. According to the Missing Graham Lacher Facebook page, they say a man who matched his description and likely behavior was seen walking down Island Ave. toward Ayer’s Island in Orono.
ORONO, ME
Q106.5

Milo Man Arrested On Drug Charges Following Several Traffic Violations

A man from Milo is facing drug charges after a Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy pulled him over for multiple traffic violations. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, the initial stop happened on Mill St. in Lagrange at about 9:30 Saturday morning. Deputy Dayerrick Ireland stopped a vehicle being operated...
MILO, ME
Z107.3

A Milford Man Has Some Crazy Backyard Wildlife Videos

Wow! There are lots of critters running around Scott Hayden's backyard in Penobscot County. Remember way back when we all did many things during the Coivd-19 pandemic to pass the endless amount of long days and nights, wondering when this it all be over? For most people, it involved binge-watching shows like "Tiger King", or baking and cooking. One Maine man had something else in mind.
MILFORD, ME
wabi.tv

Two facing charges after drug bust Sunday night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities arrested an Etna man and a Bangor woman after reportedly finding more than $190,000 worth of drugs in their car and two young children present. 34-year-old Roger Grego and 37-year-old Monica Clark are charged with three counts of unlawful drug trafficking. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s...
BANGOR, ME
The Maine Writer

The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9th

With the weekend approaching, comes the weekly round-up of events for everyone to check out. This weekend you can look forward to Oktoberfest events, plenty of craft fairs to choose from, the Maine Maple Fall Fest, and of course, I can't forget to mention the North American Wife Carrying Championship. So many events and, unfortunately, not enough hours in the day to check them all out. And of course, the eye-pleasing sight of autumn colors must be mentioned as another thing we can also check out. Whatever you choose to do this weekend, enjoy your weekend, everyone!
BANGOR, ME
101.9 The Rock

Two People Arrested; Drugs Seized after Traffic Stop in Stetson, Maine

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people from Maine on Tuesday after fentanyl and meth were found in the vehicle following a traffic stop in Stetson. Three people, one man and two women, were in the car when it was pulled over on September 27 after the “vehicle was accelerating rapidly and appeared to be trying to evade” law enforcement.
STETSON, ME
wastetodaymagazine.com

Maine-owned landfill at center of PFAS contamination concerns

In response to a Freedom of Access Act request from the Maine Monitor, an undisclosed state agency has released a redacted copy of a leachate disposal agreement between a paper mill in Old Town and the operator of the Juniper Ridge Landfill. Within the 2019 agreement, it is suggested the...
MAINE STATE
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine?

MAINE - Whether you prefer drive-through ice cream or a walk-up window experience, Maine has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth. Some local favorites include Red's Dairy Freeze and Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream, both a short drive from Portland. Both serve excellent strawberry soft-serve ice cream and are perfect for socializing.
HOULTON, ME
Q106.5

Bangor TV Station Welcomes Back Veteran Newsman Craig Colson

A familiar face in the Bangor television news scene makes his return this week, after a 4-year hiatus. Bangor has missed Craig Colson's smiling face and distinctive voice on their television news. So I'm happy to report that he will be making his return to the anchor desk this week at both ABC 7 and FOX Bangor. Craig says he's excited to be back and that it's "like going home again." Especially since he's going to be working with his brother, Matt Colson, who was just hired as the station's assistant news director. I asked Matt how he feels about working with his brother Craig and he told me he couldn't be happier.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

New Market in Orono Called ‘The Local’ Now Open

The Local, your local neighborhood marketplace, has opened in Orono. The location is 153 Park Street in Orono. The store used to be occupied by Thriftway. But since they left, the interior has been totally renovated. And the building is going through some exterior renovation, and the apartments and laundromat next door are being renovated now as well.
ORONO, ME
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

