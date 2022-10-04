ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

New Moreau farm brewery focuses on sustainability

By Sara Rizzo
 3 days ago

MOREAU, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Dancing Grain Farm Brewery, a field-to-glass farm and brewery in Saratoga County, opened in August but has its official grand opening at the end of October. Owner Rachel McDermott said sustainability is a big part of their brewing operation.

The brewery is located on a farm that McDermott’s father, Jim Czub, and his brother Bob Czub, have been leasing since the 1980s. In 2016, the land went up for sale and her family bought it. To pay off their debt for the land, McDermott decided to open a brewery on the property.

On the farm, the family grows grain, as well as flowers, herbs, and wild hops on a smaller scale. The grain and hops are used to make the beer.

To McDermott, sustainability means reducing the impact on the environment and preserving it for a long time. “Brewing isn’t sustainable. There’s a lot of moving pieces, moving around to places,” said McDermott.

McDermott said they mostly reduce their carbon footprint since the grain and hops are grown right there. However, the grain is sent out to be malted. All of the beer is sold on-site. All the used yeast and hops are composted back into the land and water.

In May and June, McDermott said the barley on the farm looks like it’s dancing in the wind. “Nature’s dance,” she calls it. The name “Dancing Grain” comes from that. On a less literal level, McDermott said the name is a celebration.

“When people get together to drink and eat, they’re celebrating something. At the very base, they’re celebrating life,” said McDermott. “Dancing and music are part of that celebration.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqc6W_0iLb3EUX00
    Dancing Grain Farm Brewery (photo courtesy: Rachel McDermott)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2deWMA_0iLb3EUX00
    Rachel McDermott and family (photo courtesy: Rachel McDermott)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jf2QK_0iLb3EUX00
    Rachel McDermott and family (photo courtesy: Rachel McDermott)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gBPwj_0iLb3EUX00
    The sunflower field at Dancing Grain (photo courtesy: Rachel McDermott)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLaMP_0iLb3EUX00
    Dancing Grain beer (photo courtesy: Rachel McDermott)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Ju9I_0iLb3EUX00
    Dancing Grain Farm Brewery (photo courtesy: Rachel McDermott)

Since the brewery opened, McDermott said business has been great. The menu includes snacks, a tap list of beers, Nine Pin hard cider, wines, and non-alcoholic options such as their own seltzer made with herbs and flowers on the property. Guests can also bring in their own food to eat in the brewery, but they must take their trash with them.

Dancing Grain had u-pick sunflowers for a few weeks in September. McDermott said that was unplanned, as it was part of transitioning the fields from barely. Dancing Grain also holds farm yoga twice a month and is working on holding more events in the future.

Dancing Grain will be open for the winter. McDermott said the barn is insulated and there is heat. They will have outdoor activities such as skiing, sledding, snowshoeing, and maybe an ice rink with curling.

The brewery is located at 180 Old West Road in Moreau. The official grand opening is October 29 at noon. The event includes a pumpkin contest, hayrides, a food truck, and of course, beer.

NEWS10 ABC

Bakery serves up fun cheesecake flavors around the Capital Region

Husband and wife duo Tahiem Smoot and Alana McCray-Smoot started the specialty bakery Misses Kisses Pies in 2019 and became quite popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although they don't have a brick-and-mortar bakery location, the couple sells their goods at different stores and restaurants throughout the Capital Region.
SCOTIA, NY
lbmjournal.com

Curtis Lumber prepares for sixth generation

According to a Cornell University study, the average lifespan of a family business is 24 years. By those measures, Curtis Lumber’s 132 years has lived up to its billing as a soon-to-be sixth-generation company. Kylie Holland is in the early stages of transitioning to an ownership role as her...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Food trucks around the Capital Region

If you're hosting an event or just want to grab a quick bite, you may be looking for a food truck in the area. Many food trucks will be at public events like festivals or breweries, but many also cater for private parties and events
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Center praised for bringing visitors back to nature

An Adirondack wilderness center has been recognized by New York State for its work to bounce back with new programs and offerings after closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wild Center's "Get Outside - Push Forward & Thrive Project" was commended for reopening the center campus at a difficult time.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls OKs the new draft of its DRI plan

On Tuesday night, the Glens Falls City Planning Board gave the OK to the most recent draft of a vision for South Street fueled by Downtown Revitalization Initiative Funding. The board gave approval for Bonacio Construct and Spring City Development Group to get started on not just the long-sought-after new pavilion for the Glens Falls Farmer's Market, but also for a 68-unit housing complex added to the project over the summer.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Local nonprofit relocates to Wilton Mall

Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) is relocating its Saratoga County office to inside the Wilton Mall. SAIL is a nonprofit organization that pledges to serve the community and help disabled individuals receive the help that they need to live independently.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
lakegeorgeexaminer.com

Lake George Oktoberfest to bring Bavarian fun this Columbus Day Weekend

The 11th Annual Lake George Oktoberfest kicks off Friday evening, Oct. 7, with live music, dance, food, beer, wine, carnival rides, games and merchandise vendors. Activities will be centered in and around a large beer garden tent, which will be erected on Canada Street (State Route 9) in front of Shepard Park. Traffic will be detoured to the back streets allowing revelers room to roam. The festival continues through Sunday, Oct. 9. Admission is free.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Are wolves returning to the Adirondacks?

As far as anyone seems to know, it had been a while since anyone had seen a gray wolf in the Adirondack Park, when a Cherry Valley hunter came across one last year. The Ostego County man didn't know that what he had shot was a wolf, and the truth wasn't confirmed until DNA testing came back to the New York State DEC just last month.
ANIMALS
NEWS10 ABC

Hudson celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

City of Hudson Mayor's Office presents a celebrate of Indigenous Peoples' Day 2022 with Native musician, storyteller, artist and ceremonial space holder Shawn Stevens. The free celebration will take place on Indigenous Peoples' Day, October 10, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at Henry Hudson Riverfront Park.
HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Senior Center in need of volunteers

The Saratoga Senior Center is seeking volunteers for both in-house and to go out in the community through their Community Connections program. Volunteers are linked with seniors in Saratoga County to help them remain independent for as long as possible and age in a place with grace and dignity.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ulster County advocates for free universal lunches

Ulster County Legislators are calling on New York State representatives to remove administrative barriers and provide universal access to free meals for all students in grades K-12. This action will impact over 2,000 schools and 800,000 students across the state, addressing food insecurity for children and families.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
