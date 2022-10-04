ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man sets world record by rowing across Atlantic Ocean from New York City to Ireland

 2 days ago

A historic journey across the Atlantic is finally complete.

An Irish man finished his rowing expedition from Chelsea Piers in Manhattan all the way to Galway, Ireland Tuesday morning.

It took former pro rugby player Damian Browne 112 days at sea to reach his hometown.

He left from Chelsea Piers on June 14th
with a partner.

However, Fergus Farrell had to drop out after the first two weeks due to health concerns, leaving Browne to cross the ocean alone. He had to brave mountainous seas and howling winds, while struggling with equipment failures.

With just one man to stroke the oars, the trip took twice as long -- nearly four months at sea.

Browne documented his more than 3,000-mile journey on social media.

Tuesday morning he was greeted in Galway by his wife and daughter, as well as Farrell.

"I'm feeling so relieved and so joyful and just so proud of him, of his achievements and can't believe that he's here," Browne's mother Mary Browne said.

Farrell was also there to greet his bearded friend.

"Now, I just feel absolute relief because Damo's got home, because I'd left him alone out in that ocean so I'm relieved that he's here," Farrell said.

Browne becomes the first person to ever row from New York to Galway.

It's an extraordinary accomplishment for anyone, but if you're Damian Browne, you add it to the list. He has rowed across the Atlantic once before and climbed Mount Everest.

"I learnt that I crave connection with people around me and that's something that I really need to pour more time into, connecting on deeper levels with those people," Browne said. "It gives you great perspective on what's important in your life."

