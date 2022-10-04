ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Finalists announced for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Colorado’ competition

By Brett Yager
 3 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Chamber of Commerce has announced the top ten finalists for its inaugural Coolest Thing Made in Colorado competition, which includes Southern Colorado businesses.

According to the Colorado Chamber of Commerce, the top ten finalists were chosen by an independent selection committee that reviewed and assessed each nomination. The finalists will be honored at the Colorado Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting luncheon on Oct. 20, where the winner will be announced.

The Colorado Chamber of Commerce said that they will also have special categories of winners, including a “People’s Choice” award, based on online voting that will launch a week prior to the ceremony.

The ten finalists are:

  • ACES Ejection Seat by Collins Aerospace
  • Beer Darts Set by Beer Darts Company
  • Handmade Skis by Meier Skis
  • Hemplime Insulation by Hemp Building Company
  • Marble Vodka 80 by Marble Distilling Company
  • Point Digit by Point Designs
  • Portable Shower by Geyser Systems
  • SunSpring Hybrid by Innovative Water Technologies
  • Tether Vertebral Body Tethering System by ZimVie Spine
  • Wad-Free for Bed Sheets by Brayniacs LLC

“Colorado manufacturers are job creators and innovators, shaping our state’s economy and communities,” said the Colorado Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Loren Furman. “These finalists underscore the wide variety of dynamic Colorado-made products across the state, from medical devices to outdoor gear and more. Please join us in congratulating our top 10!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

