SZA Has No Idea When She’ll Be Dropping New Album

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
It’s been over five years since SZA released CTRL , and while fans are fiending for a new body of work, she isn’t rushing the arrival of her next album.

“I live in my ideal situation,” explained the New Jersey-bred songbird to Complex. “I don’t have any deadlines, because at the end of the day, when my s**t comes out, it comes out. And if ever I lose my ability to choose, I have no problem vacating my current life and doing something different. I’m not glued to being an artist for the rest of my life or anything for that matter. I’m seeing where it takes me.”

In regards to the new album specifically, SZA added, “I don’t even know what this album is about and what it sounds like. Which is why I had to go to the mode of what feels good to my brain and to my energy and the songs that I think are hot, I just have to go with them.

“I have no idea what it sounds like to anybody else,” she continued. “I really don’t know. It’s so bizarre. It’s weird that I can’t put my finger on it. It’s a little bit of everything. It’s a little aggressive. Some parts are incredibly soft. Some of them are ballads. I don’t know. It’s all over the place. It’s just where my heart is.”

However, CTRL collaborators Carter Lang and Cody Jordan Fayne described the untitled album as a continuation of the Grammy winner ’s debut, but with a modified sonic approach. Fanye explained, “Her voice is stronger, her writing is even crazier, her melodies are even crazier. You can just really hear the growth.”

Admittedly, she is only trying to outdo herself with this new LP. “Even with this album, I just wanna be better than my last project to myself. I wanna be a better writer. I wanna be a better artist, musician… a better thinker. I just wanna do things that make myself proud and interested.”

Though the Top Dawg Entertainment First Lady and TDE president Terrence “Punch” Henderson have been teasing that the album would be “coming soon” since spring, the date remains in flux, but it was confirmed that SZA’s sophomore LP will be her last under RCA.

The “I Hate U” singer considers the label responsible for the highly-anticipated project’s delayed release .

She is currently working on her pivot into acting after landing her first leading role for Eddie Huang’s Tuna Melt and released CTRL (Deluxe) back in June to commemorate the fifth anniversary of her debut.

Listen to “Tread Carefully,” the lead single from the extended edition below.

Vibe

It’s A War On Toxic R&B From dvsn, Jagged Edge, The Isley Brothers And Others This New Music Friday

We’re slowly moving away from the heightened conversations related to toxic R&B—thankfully. With some budding singers reminding fans that R&B remains in good hands, well-known legends are maintaining their status with experimental, new albums. From new ballads by ’90s heartthrobs, to dvsn trying to move away from the narrative on “If I Get Caught,” to acts of today like Kenyon Dixon and Tiffany Evans showing the kids how it’s done…here are our top new R&B picks. The Isley Brothers – Make Me Say It Again, Girl Though we’re still trying to figure out why Quavo, Takeoff, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, and Snoop...
MUSIC
Vibe

Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Warning: The following article contains triggering language, photo and/or video related to domestic violence. Ashanti has taken to social media in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, sharing photos of her younger sister, Shia Douglas, who has previously spoken out about being a victim of partner abuse. More from VIBE.comPolice Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn WomanIrv Gotti Sends Ashanti Well Wishes, Responds To R. Kelly ComparisonsIrv Gotti Responds To Fat Joe's Criticism Of His Ashanti Comments “It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments,” the singer,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Defends Wearing ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

Selah Marley has come under fire for rocking Ye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt, and she’s not having it. After the model received backlash for wearing the controversial tee, she responded early on Wednesday morning, taking to her Instagram stories to call out the “hive mentality” she sees in her detractors. “The past 24 hours has allowed me to realize that most of yall are stuck in a hive mentality. You do what the group tells you to do and think what the group tells you to think,” Bob Marley’s 23-year-old granddaughter said. “Witnessing someone break free from ‘the agenda’ sends you...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’

Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
NFL
Pitchfork

Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna officially announced that she will be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
NFL
HipHopDX.com

Quavo Says Without Him There Probably Wouldn’t Be Quality Control Music

Quavo has previewed his upcoming Only Built For Infinity Links project with Takeoff, and a line from one song has caught the internet’s attention. In a clip captured at an undisclosed studio, Unc & Phew can be seen rapping along to one of the project’s 21 tracks. While neither the full song or its title are included in the footage, the clip starts with Huncho saying: “If it weren’t for P, shit, it probably wouldn’t be no me/ And if weren’t for me, shit, it probably wouldn’t be QC.”
MUSIC
Vibe

Tia Mowry Divorcing Husband Cory Hardrict After 14 Years Of Marriage

On Tuesday (Oct. 4), Tia Mowry made a shocking announcement on Instagram that she and husband Cory Hardict are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different,” the 44-year-old captioned a photo of her and Cory. “I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Sza
Dj Khaled
Eddie Huang
Kendrick Lamar
Vibe

Brittney Griner’s Wife Cherelle Speaks On WNBA Star’s 9-Year Sentence

It has been two months since WNBA player, Brittney Griner, was sentenced to nine and a half years for pleading guilty to Russian drug possession charges. Now, the 31-year-old’s wife has spoken publicly for the first time about the verdict. In a clip from the CBS Mornings interview, Cherelle Griner told Gayle King that Brittney’s imprisonment feels like “she’s a hostage.” More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner's Legal Team Files Appeal In Russian Drug CaseTiffany Jackson, Retired WNBA Star, Dead At 37WNBA Players Refusing To Play In Russia In Protest Of Brittney Griner's Imprisonment She added, “I’m like, in no world did I ever thought, you know, our president...
BASKETBALL
Vibe

Tiffany Jackson, Retired WNBA Star, Dead At 37

It has been learned that former WNBA New York Liberty player Tiffany Jackson has died following her battle with cancer on Monday (Oct. 3). She was 37 years old. According to The New York Times, the Texas-native first noticed a lump in one of her breasts back in 2015 while playing off-season in Israel. Jackson waited until the off-season was over and to return to the United States before getting checked by a doctor. She was then diagnosed with breast cancer.More from VIBE.comFormer BET Host Ananda Lewis Shares That She Has Stage 3 Breast CancerBrittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Speaks On...
BASKETBALL
Vibe

Tamera Mowry-Housley Supports Sister Tia Mowry Amid Divorce

Tamera Mowry-Housley is showing solidarity with her twin sister Tia Mowry amid her divorce. During Mowry-Housley’s appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna on Tuesday (Oct. 4), the actress shed light on her new book, You Should Sit Down For This, and her recent ventures. Elsewhere in the interview, she discussed the elephant in the room: her sister’s separation from actor Cory Hardrict.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

EST Gee And Jeezy Prove They’re “The Realest” At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

EST Gee made his televised performance debut during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Louisville-bred rapper was joined by Atlanta veteran Jeezy for a showcase of their collaborative track, “The Realest.” With the newcomer’s music reflecting the elder trapper’s influence, the two artists brought their on-wax chemistry to life on the award show’s stage. The head-nodding performance began with the 28-year-old poised on a dark-colored, ornate chair, wearing an all-black ‘fit accented by his signature, heavy chains. Without missing a word, he rapped the beginning of the song before standing up and making his way to center stage. More...
ATLANTA, GA
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Music Video#Tde Exit Doechii
Vibe

GloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

GloRilla took the stage for her television debut performance at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Sporting a red and silver sequin Big Glo baseball jersey, the Memphis rapper entered the stage from the crowd with equally glistening backup dancers twerking as her single “Tomorrow” began to play. Proving her star potential, the 23-year-old artist had the engaged crowd on their feet as she performed her single “Tomorrow,” before moving to center stage with her breakout hit, “FNF.” More from VIBE.comCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoKing Combs Brings "Can't Stop Won't Stop"...
HIP HOP
Vibe

Miguel’s Wife Nazanin Mandi Files For Divorce

Nazanin Mandi is calling it quits on her four-year marriage to Miguel. On Tuesday (Oct. 3), the Blast reported that Mandi cites irreconcilable differences as the grounds for their split, with the specific date of separation yet to be revealed. She also mentioned that a prenuptial agreement is also in place for their divorce.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Vibe

Yasiin Bey Rocks ‘White Lies Matter’ Shirt Amid Kanye West ‘BLM’ Controversy

Yasiin Bey — formerly known as Mos Def — seems to have acknowledged controversy surrounding former collaborator Kanye West and his “White Lives Matter” t-shirts, which he debuted at his YZY SZN 9 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The Brooklyn MC, 48, took to his Instagram account early Friday morning modeling two shirts that read “White Lives Matter” with the “v” faded, resulting in the shirt reading “White Lies Matter.”More from VIBE.comKanye West Lashes Out At Diddy Over Criticism Of 'White Lives Matter' ShirtKanye West Claims Lizzo Is Shamed By Bots For Weight LossKanye West Wants Jamie Foxx To...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Draymond Green Scuffles With Teammate Jordan Poole, May Face Internal Discipline

Draymond Green may be facing discipline from the Golden State Warriors for his fight with teammate Jordan Poole. The Athletic reported on Wednesday (Oct. 5) that a “heated interaction” between the two basketball players morphed into a scuffle after Green “forcefully struck” Poole. More from VIBE.comLamar Odom Says Kobe Bryant Came To Him In A DreamKareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Kyrie Irving A "Comical Buffoon"Kyrie Irving Calls COVID Vaccine Mandates A "Human Rights Violation" Then, the duo approached each other, chest-to-chest, while simultaneously pressing and pushing each other on the court.  The altercation may have stemmed from previous tension between the two players, as both...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Entertainment
Celebrities
Vibe

Leslie Jones Recounts Her Crush On Suge Knight In High School

Leslie Jones got caught up in some romantic nostalgia during her Oct. 5 visit to DJ Whoo Kid’s Whooarmy Live show. The former Saturday Night Live cast member revealed that she attended high school with Suge Knight and that back in the day, the now-bald 57-year-old used to carry an aura similar to that of an attractive family in music history. “When I went to high school with Suge Knight, first of all, I was in love with him because he looked like one of the DeBarges,” the comedian said. “So, I was in f**cking love with him. He had...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mother Slams Kanye West For Black Lives Matter Comments

Kanye West slammed the Black Lives Matter movement in response to the White Lives Matter shirts at his YZY SZN9 show, and his comments have drawn criticism from a number of figures. Wanda Cooper-James, the mother of hate crime victim Ahmaud Arbery, recently spoke out against West after the rapper referred to Black Lives Matter as a “scam” on social media. In a statement through her attorney, Cooper-James denounced West’s “mockery” of the BLM movement, deeming it in stark contrast with his assistance and support of the families of Arbery and others. “As a result of his display ‘White Lives...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Mannie Fresh On The Future Of Hip-Hop: “We Just Got To Change The Rules”

For a blazing Friday afternoon in Louisiana, Mannie Fresh is cool, calm, and collected. Escaping the sun to an air-conditioned media trailer, the 53-year-old musician is home for the 2022 Red Bull Street Kings brass band battle. Visibly cheerful, he describes the soundtrack he starts his days with. “I’m old school. I got to listen to Marvin Gaye to get my day started,” he shares with VIBE. “I got to listen to Minnie Riperton to really get my day going. Even if I’m doing rap, that’s my lock-in music to get me started. It’s going to start out with some old-school...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Vibe

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

