SZA Has No Idea When She’ll Be Dropping New Album

It’s been over five years since SZA released CTRL , and while fans are fiending for a new body of work, she isn’t rushing the arrival of her next album.

“I live in my ideal situation,” explained the New Jersey-bred songbird to Complex. “I don’t have any deadlines, because at the end of the day, when my s**t comes out, it comes out. And if ever I lose my ability to choose, I have no problem vacating my current life and doing something different. I’m not glued to being an artist for the rest of my life or anything for that matter. I’m seeing where it takes me.”

In regards to the new album specifically, SZA added, “I don’t even know what this album is about and what it sounds like. Which is why I had to go to the mode of what feels good to my brain and to my energy and the songs that I think are hot, I just have to go with them.

“I have no idea what it sounds like to anybody else,” she continued. “I really don’t know. It’s so bizarre. It’s weird that I can’t put my finger on it. It’s a little bit of everything. It’s a little aggressive. Some parts are incredibly soft. Some of them are ballads. I don’t know. It’s all over the place. It’s just where my heart is.”

However, CTRL collaborators Carter Lang and Cody Jordan Fayne described the untitled album as a continuation of the Grammy winner ’s debut, but with a modified sonic approach. Fanye explained, “Her voice is stronger, her writing is even crazier, her melodies are even crazier. You can just really hear the growth.”

Admittedly, she is only trying to outdo herself with this new LP. “Even with this album, I just wanna be better than my last project to myself. I wanna be a better writer. I wanna be a better artist, musician… a better thinker. I just wanna do things that make myself proud and interested.”

Though the Top Dawg Entertainment First Lady and TDE president Terrence “Punch” Henderson have been teasing that the album would be “coming soon” since spring, the date remains in flux, but it was confirmed that SZA’s sophomore LP will be her last under RCA.

The “I Hate U” singer considers the label responsible for the highly-anticipated project’s delayed release .

She is currently working on her pivot into acting after landing her first leading role for Eddie Huang’s Tuna Melt and released CTRL (Deluxe) back in June to commemorate the fifth anniversary of her debut.

Listen to “Tread Carefully,” the lead single from the extended edition below.