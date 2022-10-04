ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Bribery Suit Against Marlborough Gallery, Curator, and Artist’s Family Dismissed in Paris Court

By Shanti Escalante-De Mattei
ARTnews
ARTnews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u13en_0iLb2MaY00

A Paris court dismissed charges of bribery brought against Marlborough gallery’s New York branch, its former Asia specialist Philippe Koutouzis, curator Jean-Paul Desroches, and the family of deceased Chinese-French abstract painter Chu Teh-Chun, The Art Newspaper reported Monday.

The initial complaint was filed in 2012 by French dealer Enrico Navarra, who accused Marlborough of bribing Desroches, who held a position at the Musee Guimet in Paris, into setting up an exhibition of Chu Teh-Chun abstract-painted vases in order to manipulate the value of his works.

The suit alleged that Desroches was paid €20,000 for a text he wrote for a catalogue Marlborough published on ceramics, and that Desroches made three trips to Madrid, Beijing and Hong Kong that were paid for by Marlborough and Chu Teh-Chun’s family. However, Desroches’s lawyer argued in 2020 that these compensations had nothing to do with the exhibit that Desroches planned, but were for unrelated worked and exhibitions abroad.

The case had been postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before finally being heard and dismissed by the court in Paris this fall. A civil case is ongoing between the two parties in New York.

Navarra, who died in 2020 , was known in his later years for being extremely litigious. In 2019, after launching a flurry of lawsuits and complaints against Marlborough, the dealer was given a suspended six-month jail sentence for slanderous denunciation. Navarra died before serving the sentence.

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Anna Delvey, Notorious Scam Artist Turned Fine Artist, Has Been Released from Jail

Anna Sorokin, the notorious scammer who talked her way into high society as the “heiress” Anna Delvey, has been released from jail — on the condition she forgo social media, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.  Sorokin, who assumed the invented identity of a German heiress, has been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement for 17 months for overstaying her visa. An immigration judge ruled on Wednesday that she could be released from a facility in Orange County, New York, while she continues to battle deportation to Germany, where she has citizenship, according to Bloomberg. The $10,000 bail, however, came with an unusual stipulation: Sorokin...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ARTnews

American Tourist Smashes Ancient Statues at the Vatican After Being Denied a Meeting with the Pope

An American tourist smashed two 2,000-year-old statues after his request to speak with Pope Francis while visiting the Vatican’s Chiaramonti Museum was denied. The disgruntled man directed his anger toward an ancient bust, which toppled to the floor. While fleeing the scene, he also damaged another sculpture. The incident occurred earlier around 12 p.m. noon on Thursday in Rome. “The person who knocked down the statues was stopped by the Vatican police and has been handed over to the Italian authorities,” reads a statement from the Vatican. The statement continued, “Now the experts are weighing the damage and proceeding to recover the...
RELIGION
ARTnews

Chinese Vase Sells for Incredible $9M, Nearly 4,000 Times Its $2,000 Estimate

A Chinese vase that was originally expected to fetch €2,000 ($2,000) far exceeded its initial estimate at an auction in France this week, selling for €9 million ($8,980,000). The sale of decorative arts took place at French Osenat auction house based in Fontainebleau. The anonymous seller inherited the Chinese ‘Tianqiuping’ style vase, which has a blue and white floral patterning typical of the period, from her mother’s estate after the artifact was passed down through her family members based in France. The seller, who was not present for the sale, was not in possession of the vase before it was shipped from...
ECONOMY
ARTnews

Nefertiti’s Undiscovered Tomb May Be Near Tutankhamun’s Burial Place, Former British Museum Curator Says

The site of Nefertiti’s tomb, one of the longest-running archaeological mysteries, has left experts puzzling for centuries. But this week, a former British Museum curator argued that he may have found a clue that could eventually lead to its discovery. Speaking to the Guardian, Nicholas Reeves, who formerly worked in that London institution’s Egyptian antiquities department, argued that Nefertiti may have buried in a hidden area near the burial chamber of her stepson Tutankhamun. His suggestion is still only just a theory, however, as radar scanning failed to prove it as the truth. His theory rests on painted cartouches that appear on...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ARTnews

Long-Unseen Painting of Jamaican Man Is Identified as Rare Richmond Barthé Work

A painting of a Jamaican man that has been hidden away from public view for years has been identified as a work by Richmond Barthé, a key figure within African American art history. The painting, titled Seated Man in a Landscape, dates back to the 1950s, during a period when Barthé was based in Jamaica. But art historians did not know that he was the author of the work because the attribution was “incorrectly transcribed,” according to the National Trust, the U.K. organization that announced the new research done on the painting. The National Trust plans to put the piece on view...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Remnants of Nearly 2,000-Year-Old Hercules Statue Unearthed in Greek Excavation

Remnants of a statue depicting Hercules that derives from ancient Roman times was unearthed during an excavation of an archeological site in Greece, according to a report by Greek City Times. The larger-than-life statue of a young Hercules, dated to the 2nd century C.E., was uncovered at a site formerly known to be the ancient city of Philippi, located the country’s northern region by researchers at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (AuTH). The team was led by Natalia Poulos, a professor at AuTH, in collaboration with her colleagues there Anastasios Tantsis and Emeritus Professor Aristotle Menzos; 24 students (18 undergraduates, 3 postgraduates...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Maine Man Finds 700-Year-Old Medieval Manuscript Page at Estate Sale for $75

24-year-old Will Sideri stumbled upon a page from a Medieval manuscript at an estate sale in Maine early this month and bought it for $75. Experts recently verified the page and said could be valued around $10,000, reported the Associated Press last week. Sideri had taken a class on medieval manuscripts while at Colby College. When he saw the framed page with a yellow sticker that read “1285 AD. Illuminated manuscript on vellum. $75.,” he texted his former professor, Megan Cook, an image of the piece. Cook, who studied Medieval texts, was able to confirm, along with another academic, that Sideri...
MAINE STATE
ARTnews

Archaeologists Discovered 7,000-Year-Old Structure Older Than Stonehenge or Pyramids of Giza

Archaeologists in the Czech Republic have discovered a 7,000-year-old circular structure measuring approximately 180 feet in diameter, Radio Prague International reported earlier this month. The structure, known as a roundel, dates to the Neolithic period and archaeologists believe it was constructed between 4900 B.C.E. and 4600 B.C.E. The roundel, and others like it in Europe, are considered to be the oldest massive structures in Europe. For comparison, construction on Stonehenge is believed to started around 3100 B.C.E., while the famed Pyramids of Giza are thought to have been erected around 2600 B.C.E. at the earliest. That makes the roundel at least 1,000...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Damien Hirst
Person
Deborah Roberts
ARTnews

A 2,000-Year-Old Sculpture of Hercules Was Unearthed in an Ancient Greek City

Hercules’s head was discovered first, then an arm and leg. The marble bits of his body were scattered in the ruins of a Greek building and pieced together, limb by limb, by a team of archeologist until they were certain: this was a 2,000-year-old sculpture of classical mythology’s most famous demigod. Experts from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki were excavating the ancient city of Philippi, located north of the present-day city of Kavala, when they made the discovery. The sculpture technically represents the Roman interpretation of the hero, Hercules, as opposed to the original Greek figure, Heracles. “The club, which has been found in fragments, and...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

King Charles III is an Avid Watercolorist — See 6 of His Iconic Paintings

Queen Elizabeth II may have been an avid horse breeder and corgi enthusiast, but her eldest son, the recently-crowned King Charles III, prefers to spend his time painting. The King’s passion for visual art was cultivated from a young age. He learned to paint under the influence of Robert Waddell, a teacher at Scottish boarding school Gordonstoun, which was his father Prince Philip’s and his alma matter. He was later taught by British artists Edward Seago and John Napper. Additionally, he had access to artworks among the family’s Royal Collection Trust. At 73 years of age, Charles has been painting—primarily landscapes—for nearly 50 years. Here are six paintings of some of his most memorable moments as Prince of Wales. More from ARTnews.comQuestionnaire: Collector Patricia Phelps de Cisneros Answers 12 Pressing QuestionsJudd Foundation Alleges Art Dealers Caused 'Irreversible' Damage to Artwork in New Lawsuit1,500-Year-Old Salt Works Submerged in Belize Lagoon Reveals Rare Mayan ArchitectureBest of ARTnews.comFrom Animals in Formaldehyde to NFTs, Here Are Five of Damien Hirst’s Most Controversial Works to DateEthel Reed, the Early 20th Century's Most Famous Female Poster Artist, Gets a Long-Overdue New York SurveyWhy Thomas Gainsborough’s Iconic 'Blue Boy' Was Once the Most Famous Painting in the World
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Works by Vincent van Gogh, Lucian Freud, Jasper Johns, Gustav Klimt Unveiled as Part of Paul Allen Collection, Valued at $1 B.

Works by Vincent van Gogh, Lucian Freud, Jasper Johns, Gustav Klimt, Georgia O’Keefe, and other major artists have been revealed to be part of the $1 billion collection of Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen that will be auctioned at Christie’s this fall. News of Allen’s estate coming to auction was first reported in August. The tech mogul, who died in 2018 at the age of 65, was notoriously discreet about his collection. Details of Allen’s art holdings and where the collection would eventually end have long been shrouded in mystery. Now, Christie’s has revealed the top works that will be sold as...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Bribery#Auction#Paris Court#Chinese French#The Art Newspaper
ARTnews

Florida Museums Brace for Hurricane, Artist Brian Catling Dies at 74, and More: Morning Links for September 28, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines BRIAN CATLING, the multidisciplinary artist and writer of inexhaustible invention, has died at 74, ArtReview reports. Catling’s long career included installations, performances (in which he was sometimes costumed as a cyclops), egg tempera paintings, poetry, and teaching, which he termed “an essential element of my imaginative spectrum.” Catling won fame late in life for writing The Vorrh , a wildly fantastical and dark trilogy of novels whose first volume was published in 2012. “The imagination is a muscle, one that increases with exercise,” he told the Guardian in 2018. “You have to tell it, ‘That’s not good enough, you’ve got...
FLORIDA STATE
ARTnews

Entire Curatorial Team of Major Dutch Exhibition Resigns, Claiming ‘Unsupportive Conditions,’ Sexism, and Racism

The curatorial team of the current edition of Sonsbeek, one of Europe’s most important recurring exhibitions, has resigned en masse, citing “difficult and unsupportive conditions,” as well as “precarious and, in the end, unbearable labour conditions.” The show is currently taking place in Arnhem, the Netherlands. News of the resignation was first reported in the Dutch-language publication NRC. In a letter sent earlier this week to the leadership of the Sonsbeek Foundation, which manages the quadquennial exhibition, the curatorial team, consisting of Amal Alhaag, Zippora Elders, Krista Jantowski, Aude Mgba, and artistic director Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung, as well as Antonia...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Louis Vuitton Taps French Artist Philippe Parreno for Paris Fashion Week Stage

Philippe Parreno, a French artist known for his large-scale installations, designed the stage for Louis Vuitton’s runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The set, a monumental installation shaped like a blooming flower, was located in the courtyard of the Louvre. It was constructed of red nylon fabric panels to create a circular form that at its highest point rose to more than 90 feet. Collaborating with production designer James Chinlund and Nicolas Ghesquière, the French luxury house’s womenswear creative director, Parreno said the concept for the installation was inspired by circuses. He also drew on horror classics like King Kong...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

Two Recently Opened French Private Museums Look to Bring Art to All

France is hardly immune to the private museum phenomenon. In recent years, collectors have been opening spaces to showcase their treasures and share their interest in a certain area of art or their commitment to a cause. In May, Korean artist Lee Ufan opened a museum for his art in Arles. Art critic Alexia Guggémos, who focuses on smiles throughout art history, is preparing for the inauguration of her Musée du sourire (Smile Museum), in a former Sergent-Major quill pen factory in the 17th arrondissement in Paris. Below, a look at two recently inaugurated private museums. Art for All Nicolas Laugero Lasserre...
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Madrid, Spain
ARTnews

Chinese Vase Sells for Surprise $9 M., Yoshitomo Nara Collaborates on Stella McCartney Show, and More: Morning Links for October 4, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines SURPRISES. There were unexpected fireworks at an auction at Osenat near Paris, where a tianqiuping-style Chinese vase flew beyond its €2,000 (about $1,970) estimate—and just kept going, the Guardian reports. Some 30 bidders vied for the porcelain, apparently believing it to be a rare example dating to the 18th century, and the winner agreed to spend €9.12 million ($9.01 million). After the sale, a director at the house said, “Our expert still thinks it’s not old.” In Israel, archaeologists working in a nature reserve found 44 gold coins from the Byzantine Empire that date to the...
LIFESTYLE
ARTnews

Photographer Sonia Handelman Meyer Dies at 102, Data Shows Huge NFT Drop, and More: Morning Links for September 29, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HAMMER TIME. The big-ticket fall auctions of modern and contemporary art in New York are approaching, and today Sotheby’s uncorked news of one of its choice offerings: 90 works from the collection of David Solinger, the lawyer and Whitney Museum president who died in 1996. It is estimated to haul in $100 million. Angelica Villa has the story in ARTnews. The material, which is being sold by Solinger’s family, includes a 1927 Pablo Picasso portrait of his muse Marie-Thérèse Walter (top estimate: $20 million) and a 1950 Willem de Kooning ($25 million). Also present are pieces by Jean Dubuffet, Joan Miró, and many more. Here’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Ending Months-Long Dispute, Singaporean Art Foundation Apologizes for Pursuing Legal Action Against KAWS Exhibition

The Ryan Foundation in Singapore, which previously sought to shut down a KAWS public art show in the city’s waterfront, has apologized for the “embarrassment and/or distress” suffered by the exhibition’s organizers. The apology was part of an out-of-court settlement with the Hong Kong–based creative studio AllRightsReserved (ARR), which had organized the show. It concluded a 10-month legal row between the two parties.  The fight began last November, when the foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to developing art projects in Singapore, filed an interim injunction against ARR to stop “KAWS: HOLIDAY Singapore” from opening at the Float at Marina Bay. The injunction temporarily blocked...
WORLD
ARTnews

Christie’s to Sell $25 M. T. Rex, Ian Wallace Takes Major Canadian Prize, and More: Morning Links for September 30, 2022

The Headlines BIG DIGS. On November 30, Christie’s will bring a Tyrannosaurus rex fossil to auction in Hong Kong with a top estimate of $25 million, Bloomberg reports. The house said that it is the first time that a T. rex has hit the block in Asia. In a statement for the ages, James Hyslop of Christie’s said, per Newsweek , “From its surging, bloodthirsty stance, to its remarkable preservation, this is one of the most scientifically studied T. rex skeletons to come to auction.” The fossil is believed to be as much as 68 million years old; it was found beneath the earth in Montana. Meanwhile, workers digging a gas pipeline...
ECONOMY
ARTnews

ARTnews

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy