Florida State

okcfox.com

68,000 new registered voters in Oklahoma ahead of midterm election

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Election Board released new data about voter registration for the upcoming midterm election in November. There are nearly 68,000 new registered voters in the state. Almost every political party saw some sort of increase in new voters. Oklahomans have until October 14...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Play It Safe so Scammers Don't Cash In on Your Generosity

Relief efforts are underway in Florida after hurricane Ian pounded the state. Many Oklahomans are stepping up to help which is why it's a good time to be reminded that scammers are also looking to cash in on your generosity. Our friends at West Ylla Gosney tell us how to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Traffic advisories for OU/Texas gameday

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ongoing road construction projects happening throughout the state may affect travel for football fans headed to Dallas this Saturday to watch the Red River Showdown. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation released a list of interstates, major highways and turnpikes with construction projects that will impact...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Woman fatally shot at apartment complex in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A woman is dead after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City. Police say this happened early Friday morning at an apartment complex near Rockwell and Wilshire. Right now, police are interviewing witnesses. So far, they don't have a description of the shooter. Stay with FOX...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OPEC cutbacks raise Oklahoma gas prices

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Gas prices jumped Thursday after OPEC announced its biggest production cut since the beginning of the pandemic. Though the cost of gas has settled down since the summer’s record highs, it could continue to climb in the coming days. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, announced Wednesday they will produce two million fewer barrels of oil per day. Professor Tom Seng, director of the University of Tulsa School of Energy, said it’s a very significant drop.
OKLAHOMA STATE

