Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
Fact Check Team: A closer look at New York state's new bail law
WASHINGTON (TND) — One man accused of 42 separate attacks in New York City has bail reform in the spotlight again. The Fact Check Team has been digging into the effect of the relaxed standards. New York state’s bail law went into effect at the beginning of 2020 and...
okcfox.com
Gov. Kevin Stitt: President Joe Biden has 'refused to acknowledge' the border crisis
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt is calling out President Joe Biden one year after his visit to the southern border, saying the President lacks leadership and has blatant disregard of the border crisis. "One year ago today, I joined nine other Republican governors to visit our southern...
okcfox.com
68,000 new registered voters in Oklahoma ahead of midterm election
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Election Board released new data about voter registration for the upcoming midterm election in November. There are nearly 68,000 new registered voters in the state. Almost every political party saw some sort of increase in new voters. Oklahomans have until October 14...
okcfox.com
Man selling deer skull art says it was confiscated by Oklahoma game wardens
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A traveling artist selling animal skulls decorated with jewels and stones says Oklahoma game wardens took his merchandise. The man says he uses mostly deer skulls that he finds on the road or in the woods, which is why he thought it was okay to sell them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcfox.com
Play It Safe so Scammers Don't Cash In on Your Generosity
Relief efforts are underway in Florida after hurricane Ian pounded the state. Many Oklahomans are stepping up to help which is why it's a good time to be reminded that scammers are also looking to cash in on your generosity. Our friends at West Ylla Gosney tell us how to...
okcfox.com
Video shows accused kidnapper taking family at gunpoint in California, authorities say
MERCED, Calif. (KMPH) — Detectives in California released a surveillance video they said is connected to the kidnapping of a family, including an infant. Authorities said Amandeep Singh, 39, Jasdeep Singh, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, and 8-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri were all kidnapped on Monday. The footage, which police...
okcfox.com
Traffic advisories for OU/Texas gameday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ongoing road construction projects happening throughout the state may affect travel for football fans headed to Dallas this Saturday to watch the Red River Showdown. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation released a list of interstates, major highways and turnpikes with construction projects that will impact...
okcfox.com
Woman fatally shot at apartment complex in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A woman is dead after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City. Police say this happened early Friday morning at an apartment complex near Rockwell and Wilshire. Right now, police are interviewing witnesses. So far, they don't have a description of the shooter. Stay with FOX...
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
OPEC cutbacks raise Oklahoma gas prices
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Gas prices jumped Thursday after OPEC announced its biggest production cut since the beginning of the pandemic. Though the cost of gas has settled down since the summer’s record highs, it could continue to climb in the coming days. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, announced Wednesday they will produce two million fewer barrels of oil per day. Professor Tom Seng, director of the University of Tulsa School of Energy, said it’s a very significant drop.
Comments / 0