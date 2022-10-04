Read full article on original website
Two Ohio Organizations Honored for Outstanding Contributions to Forestry in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry honored two Ohio organizations for their outstanding contributions to forestry in Ohio at the Forest of Honor ceremony in Zaleski State Forest last month. “Forestry is more than just growing trees; it is about the relationships...
Changing Conditions Begin to Spread Throughout the Buckeye State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – As we begin October, fall color in the Buckeye State is starting to transform our tree canopies with hints of fall color across Ohio. Cooler weather is ushering in the changing conditions dominating most of the state’s foliage according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).
Ohio Hunters Look Forward to Annual Pheasant Releases
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife will release ring-necked pheasants at public hunting areas in late October and November. Releases will begin Saturday, Oct. 22 during Ohio’s youth small game hunting season. Each fall, the Division of Wildlife releases male pheasants...
Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp Winner Announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A photo of a gray tree frog has been selected as the image for the 2023 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The winning photo was taken by Ashley Comm of Salem, Ohio, in Columbiana County.
Wily Coyotes - Hocking Hills
Learn about some of the most infamous and wily creatures in Ohio, Coyotes! Join the Naturalist at the naturalist cabin behind the visitor center to learn about the sometimes-strained relationship between coyotes and humans. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Recreation programs and activities can be...
Ohio Wildlife Council Approves Change to Three Fishing Lines Statewide
COLUMBUS, Ohio – During its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Ohio Wildlife Council voted to approve a proposal to allow a maximum of three fishing lines statewide, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The rule will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
Pre-Halloween Camp-out - Stonelick
Join us for breakfast at 8:30 am. We will also be doing scavenger hunts that afternoon and then hay rides!. *Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Recreation programs and activities can be inherently dangerous. Participants accept and acknowledge that any injury or property damage that occurs during a program or activity is not the responsibility of ODNR or its naturalist educators.
