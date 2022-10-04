ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Your 2022 Texas Voter Election Guide

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This year's elections are the midterm elections. Election Day is November 8. Tuesday, October 11 - Last day to register to vote. Friday, October 28 - Last day to apply for ballot by mail (Must be received, not postmarked by this date.) Friday, November...
EL PASO, TX
Application deadline for economic relief payment is approaching

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Some extra money could be coming soon for those who qualify in New Mexico just as inflation continues to impact people in the borderland. The New Mexico Human Services Department has been accepting applications from low-income residents since Monday Sept 26 and must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday.
BUSINESS
cbs4local.com

Search continues for family of 4 kidnapped at gunpoint in California

MERCED, Calif. (KMPH) — The search continues for three adults and an 8-month-old baby who were kidnapped at gunpoint Monday in California. Police said the 48-year-old kidnapping suspect Jesus Salgado tried to take his own life Tuesday before he was arrested. Doctors have him sedated to treat his wounds.
MERCED COUNTY, CA

