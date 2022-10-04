Read full article on original website
Inmate has post-traumatic stress after failed 90-minute execution attempt, lawyers say
(WBMA) — Lawyers for Alan Eugene Miller, an inmate on death row in Alabama, revealed new allegations of what happened during Miller's failed execution last month in a court filing Thursday. Miller was set to be executed by lethal injection on September 22 but was not due to what...
Your 2022 Texas Voter Election Guide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This year's elections are the midterm elections. Election Day is November 8. Tuesday, October 11 - Last day to register to vote. Friday, October 28 - Last day to apply for ballot by mail (Must be received, not postmarked by this date.) Friday, November...
Application deadline for economic relief payment is approaching
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Some extra money could be coming soon for those who qualify in New Mexico just as inflation continues to impact people in the borderland. The New Mexico Human Services Department has been accepting applications from low-income residents since Monday Sept 26 and must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday.
TOUGH QUESTIONS: How will a legal fight over the Rio Grande impact river users?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A legal battle between Texas and New Mexico over Rio Grande water is now headed to trial after the two states failed to reach a settlement last week. "This kind of litigation usually starts when there's a drought," El Paso Water's Resources Manager, Scott...
Search continues for family of 4 kidnapped at gunpoint in California
MERCED, Calif. (KMPH) — The search continues for three adults and an 8-month-old baby who were kidnapped at gunpoint Monday in California. Police said the 48-year-old kidnapping suspect Jesus Salgado tried to take his own life Tuesday before he was arrested. Doctors have him sedated to treat his wounds.
Lost horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years in northern Utah
FIELDING, Utah (KUTV) — A horse has returned home after eight years of being lost and running with wild mustangs. Shane Adams lost his horse, Mongo, while camping in Utah’s West Desert. Just this week, the two were reunited. Early on a spring morning, when there was still...
