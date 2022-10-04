Read full article on original website
Your 2022 Texas Voter Election Guide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This year's elections are the midterm elections. Election Day is November 8. Tuesday, October 11 - Last day to register to vote. Friday, October 28 - Last day to apply for ballot by mail (Must be received, not postmarked by this date.) Friday, November...
Economic relief payment application deadline approaches for NM residents
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Some extra money could be coming soon for those who qualify in New Mexico just as inflation continues to impact people in the borderland. The New Mexico Human Services Department has been accepting applications from low-income residents since Monday Sept 26 and must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday.
