ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Should Texas Legalize Marijuana

Joe Biden said he wants to pardon thousands of those convicted of federal marijuana possession and usage crimes. Some say it’s the first step to legalizing weed nationally. For now, states can decide on their own whether to legalize weed. Liberal states like California have pretty much given the green light for recreational use. What about Texas? Should the Lone Star State bow to the inevitable and legalize? Should Gov. Abbott pardon those convicted of state weed crimes? Beto has said he would! WBAP Reporter Clayton Neville asked residents of Dallas what they think and he’s here with the latest. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP …. (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Amber Alert Cancelled by Midlothian Police Department

MIDLOTHIAN (WBAP/KLIF) – The Ellis County sheriff’s office has canceled an Amber Alert for two children taken by their parents against a court order. 12 year old Jada and 7 month old Tristan Welch were found safe in Missouri and are in the custody of Missouri Child Protective Services.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Fort Worth, TX
Business
City
Fort Worth, TX
wbap.com

Remains Found in Collin County Identified as Missing Dallas Women

North Texas (WBAP/KLIF) Police have identified remains found in Collin County as that of Mercedes Clements, a Dallas woman reported missing in 2020. Police found the skeletal remains back in February near Lavon Lake and Morning Dove Lane. Mecedes Clements’ remain were identified thought dental records by the Collin County medical examiners’ office.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

Billy Chemirmir Convicted for Second Time

DALLAS (AP) – A man charged with killing 22 women in the Dallas area over a two-year span was found guilty Friday in one of their deaths. It’s his second murder conviction. With the verdict, Billy Chemirmir automatically received a second sentence of life without parole, this time for the smothering death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Allen Brewery Owner Convicted on Multiple Counts in Fraud Case Linked to Murder

ALLEN (WBAP/KLIF News ) – A federal jury on Wednesday convicted the owner of an Allen Brewery of multiple federal violations related to a ponzi scheme and a murder. Prosecutors said 50-year-old Keith Ashley, a former Allen nurse turned brewer and financial advisor, bilked clients of over $1 million starting in 2016.
ALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Wbap Klif News
wbap.com

Plano Man Arrested in Peeping Tom Investigation

Plano, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Plano police have arrested the so-called “Bright-eyed Peeper’ — 27-year old Christian Eli Hardin-Hoffman is an accused peeping tom after an incident last month on bellflower drive near Thunderbird Roller Rink. On September 15 around 11pm, police say they responded to a...
PLANO, TX
wbap.com

Euless Police Looking for Man Accused of Threatening Elementary School

EULESS (WBAP/KLIF) – Police in the mid-cities are looking for a man accused of threatening a local elementary school. According to Euless Police, a warrant is issued for 34-year-old Jerrekus Pendleton for felony Terroristic Threat. He’s said to have made a threat toward Oakwood Terrace Elementary. Euless Detectives...

Comments / 0

Community Policy