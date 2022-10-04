Read full article on original website
Weatherford ISD School Bus Altercation Leaves 2 Women ArrestedLarry LeaseParker County, TX
Homeless Man Breached Fort Worth ISD SchoolLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Strong, prosperous, and growing - Mayor gives State of the CitySouthside MattFort Worth, TX
12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Rick Roberts: Should Texas Legalize Marijuana
Joe Biden said he wants to pardon thousands of those convicted of federal marijuana possession and usage crimes. Some say it’s the first step to legalizing weed nationally. For now, states can decide on their own whether to legalize weed. Liberal states like California have pretty much given the green light for recreational use. What about Texas? Should the Lone Star State bow to the inevitable and legalize? Should Gov. Abbott pardon those convicted of state weed crimes? Beto has said he would! WBAP Reporter Clayton Neville asked residents of Dallas what they think and he’s here with the latest. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP …. (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Fort Worth Civil Rights Icon Opal Lee Celebrates Nobel Peace Prize Nomination, Says More Work to be Done
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The North Texas woman known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” is being celebrated today for her life’s work, despite not winning the 2022 Nobel Peace prize. A crowd gathered at the Paris Coffee Shop in Fort Worth ahead of Friday’s...
Amber Alert Cancelled by Midlothian Police Department
MIDLOTHIAN (WBAP/KLIF) – The Ellis County sheriff’s office has canceled an Amber Alert for two children taken by their parents against a court order. 12 year old Jada and 7 month old Tristan Welch were found safe in Missouri and are in the custody of Missouri Child Protective Services.
Fort Worth City Manager Forced to Recuse Himself from Sundance Square-related Matters
Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – A conflict of interest controversy in Fort Worth has forced city manager David Cooke to recuse himself from all city business related to Sundance Square. In reaction to a trip Cooke and his wife took to Aspen, Colorado with Sundance’s owners last month, Mayor Mattie...
Meals on Wheels Tarrant County in Dire Need of Volunteer Delivery Drivers
TARRANT COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Meals on Wheels in Tarrant County is in dire need of volunteer delivery drivers to help with an increase in demand in east Fort Worth. There are currently seventeen open routes available and volunteers are having to double up on routes to cover the Handley Woodhaven area.
Remains Found in Collin County Identified as Missing Dallas Women
North Texas (WBAP/KLIF) Police have identified remains found in Collin County as that of Mercedes Clements, a Dallas woman reported missing in 2020. Police found the skeletal remains back in February near Lavon Lake and Morning Dove Lane. Mecedes Clements’ remain were identified thought dental records by the Collin County medical examiners’ office.
Billy Chemirmir Convicted for Second Time
DALLAS (AP) – A man charged with killing 22 women in the Dallas area over a two-year span was found guilty Friday in one of their deaths. It’s his second murder conviction. With the verdict, Billy Chemirmir automatically received a second sentence of life without parole, this time for the smothering death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks.
Allen Brewery Owner Convicted on Multiple Counts in Fraud Case Linked to Murder
ALLEN (WBAP/KLIF News ) – A federal jury on Wednesday convicted the owner of an Allen Brewery of multiple federal violations related to a ponzi scheme and a murder. Prosecutors said 50-year-old Keith Ashley, a former Allen nurse turned brewer and financial advisor, bilked clients of over $1 million starting in 2016.
Plano Man Arrested in Peeping Tom Investigation
Plano, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Plano police have arrested the so-called “Bright-eyed Peeper’ — 27-year old Christian Eli Hardin-Hoffman is an accused peeping tom after an incident last month on bellflower drive near Thunderbird Roller Rink. On September 15 around 11pm, police say they responded to a...
Euless Police Looking for Man Accused of Threatening Elementary School
EULESS (WBAP/KLIF) – Police in the mid-cities are looking for a man accused of threatening a local elementary school. According to Euless Police, a warrant is issued for 34-year-old Jerrekus Pendleton for felony Terroristic Threat. He’s said to have made a threat toward Oakwood Terrace Elementary. Euless Detectives...
Plano Man Sentenced to Life without Parole for Capital Murder at Shops of Legacy
MCKINNEY (WBAP/KLIF) – Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced on Wednesday that 25-year-old Jordan Christopher Jacobs, of Plano, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for capital murder. “An innocent man was out enjoying dinner with a friend when his life was taken by...
