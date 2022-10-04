Changes are coming to Central Washington University, and we hope you are as excited as we are. The Department of Public Affairs, in collaboration with BarkleyREI, is building the university’s new website, with an expected launch date of fall 2023. Recruitment, user experience, and creating a cohesive virtual environment are all central elements of our collective vision for the site, which will be become CWU’s calling card for years to come.

ELLENSBURG, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO