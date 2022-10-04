Read full article on original website
NME
‘The Woman King’ review: Viola Davis kills it in a wild warrior thriller
As movie pitches go, The Woman King is a doozy. In West Africa, 1823, the Agojie, an all-female warrior group, protect the kingdom of Dahomey (modern-day Benin). Stop right there. That’s a film you want to see, right? And for the most part, Gina Prince-Bythewood’s rollicking adventure story delivers, with a Viola Davis-led cast and a story that mixes action and endurance with history and politics.
NME
Lily-Rose Depp loses control to The Weeknd in ‘The Idol’ trailer
HBO has released a new trailer for upcoming series The Idol – check it out above. Created by Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, Reza Fahim and Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, the drama series follows a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.
NME
‘Hellraiser’ reboot praised in early reviews: “Definitely doesn’t skimp on the gore”
Hulu’s Hellraiser reboot has received a mostly positive response in its first reviews, with critics hailing its gory scenes and Jamie Clayton’s performance as Pinhead. Directed by David Bruckner (The Ritual, The Night House), this new Hellraiser film is the 11th instalment in the horror franchise, but not a remake of Clive Barker’s 1987 original.
NME
TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension
Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
NME
Cha Eun-woo, Lee Da-hee and more to star in Amazon’s upcoming K-drama ‘Island’
Amazon Prime Video has announced the cast for its upcoming Korean original series Island. Based on a webtoon of the same name, Island is set to be a fantasy action series set in Jeju Island, depicting the journeys of a roster of characters as they attempt to fight off an evil force hellbent on global annihilation. According to the streaming platform, Island will tap into the cultural legends and ancient folklores of one of South Korea’s most famous islands. The much-anticipated series is slated to premiere in South Korea via local streamer TVING and globally via Prime Video in December.
NME
WILLOW – ‘COPINGMECHANISM’ review: boundary-pushing star finesses her sound
WILLOW’s stint as punk-rock royalty so far has been an eventful watch. After being overshadowed by naysayers crediting her rise to the top back in 2010 to nepotism, the musician has since proved her prowess by leading a generation of pop-punk superstars in reviving the genre. Her last album, 2021’s ‘lately i feel EVERYTHING’, saw her wearing her emotions on her sleeve, soundtracked by wailing ‘00s punk guitars and, on its follow-up, she delves deeper into that niche.
NME
Super Mario movie reveals first look ahead of trailer release
Nintendo has unveiled a first look at the upcoming Super Mario movie, starring Chris Pratt as the voice of the iconic Italian plumber. On Tuesday (October 4) an official poster for the film was shared on social media, giving us our first proper glimpse at the animation, as well a confirming a release date of April 7, 2023.
NME
Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ to receive official making-of documentary
A making-of documentary about Michael Jackson’s album ‘Thriller’ is underway, with Sony Music Entertainment and Jackson’s estate on board to produce the project. As reported by Deadline, the as-yet-untitled documentary is being directed by music historian and filmmaker Nelson George, and will chronicle the meteoric success of the late pop star’s record-breaking sixth studio album. The film will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews, and will trace the album’s culture-shifting music videos.
NME
With his “White Lives Matter” stunt, has Kanye West finally hit the point of no return?
There’s no name more polarising right now than Ye (fka Kanye West). Once a beloved hustler from Chi-Town, backed by street cred and the notoriety of a musical genius, he’s now become someone who makes it hard for even the most devoted fan to defend – a feeling that has only been reinforced by his “White Lives Matter” stunt at Paris Fashion Week.
NME
Joey Ramone’s estate sells singer’s publishing rights for £9million
The estate of late Ramones singer Joey Ramone have sold a stake of his publishing rights for $10million (£8.9m). The sale comes as part of a new partnership between the Primary Wave Music publishing group and investment company Brookfield Asset Management. As the Wall Street Journal reports, the deal...
NME
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’: hear Chris Pratt’s Mario voice in first trailer
Nintendo has released the first trailer for the upcoming Super Mario movie – check it out above. The company debuted the trailer in a special Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday (October 6), after a poster showing the animation style was shared on social media earlier this week. The project...
NME
Ozzy Osbourne goes behind-the-scenes of ‘One Of Those Days’ video
Ozzy Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes look at his recent official video for ‘One Of Those Days’ – check it out below. The track appears on the Black Sabbath legend’s new album ‘Patient Number 9’, which was released last month, and ‘One Of Those Days’ comes complete with a guitar solo from Eric Clapton.
NME
Kanye West wants Jamie Foxx to play him in a biopic
Kanye West has revealed that, should a film based on his life ever be greenlit, he’d want Jamie Foxx to star in the lead role. The controversial rapper touted Foxx as his “pick” for the prospective role – which is, for now at least, purely hypothetical – in a new post on Instagram, asking fans who they wanted to see play West in a “Ye movie”.
NME
JAY B announces first details of his sophomore mini-album as Def., ‘abandoned love.’
JAY B has announced the first details of his forthcoming sophomore mini-album under the pseudonym Def., titled ‘abandoned love.’. The GOT7 member and soloist took to his Twitter page on October 5 to announce his next project as Def., revealed to be titled ‘abandoned love.’. JAY B has released and produced music under the pseudonyms Def. and Defsoul, which he first adopted as a stage name prior to his career as an idol.
NME
Listen to Japanese Breakfast’s “stripped-down” cover of Brandi Carlile’s ‘The Story’
Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) has shared a cover of Brandi Carlile’s slow-burning track, ‘The Story’. Hear the song below. ‘The Story’ was originally released by Carlile in 2017, as part of her album by the same name. Zauner’s version was recorded as part of a new campaign for clothing brand, the North Face and was recorded at New York City’s Electric Lady Studios.
NME
King Princess covers The Strokes’ ‘You Only Live Once’ with Julian Casablancas
King Princess brought out Julian Casablancas to cover a Strokes classic at her New York gig this week – see footage below. Mikaela Straus headlined the legendary Radio City Music Hall in her hometown on Monday (October 3) in support of new album ‘Hold On Baby’, and welcomed a special guest to the stage.
NME
Seulgi: “Everybody has a little bit of good and evil in them”
A huge explosion erupts in a field, sending a battered old car up in flames. Thick smoke billows far above the ruined vehicle and the scorched earth around it. Standing before it all is Seulgi, her face scratched and bruised. She flinches as the blast goes off, eyes darting suspiciously as she hurriedly walks away from the scene.
NME
Right Said Fred label Beyoncé “arrogant” for using ‘I’m Too Sexy’ without permission
Right Said Fred have reportedly called Beyoncé “arrogant” for using part of their song ‘I’m Too Sexy’ in her ‘Renaissance‘ track ‘Alien Superstar’. Speaking to the Sun at the 2022 Broadcast Music Inc Awards in London, Fred and Richard Fairbrass said that Beyoncé used elements of their song without seeking permission first.
NME
Taylor Swift confirms Lana Del Rey collaboration on ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift has revealed that Lana Del Rey features on her upcoming new song ‘Snow On The Beach’. Swift confirmed the collaboration during the final instalment of ‘Midnights Mayhem With Me’, the video series through which she’s been drip-feeding the track titles from her forthcoming album ‘Midnights’ (out October 21).
NME
‘The Rings Of Power’ showrunners address Celeborn’s fate after seemingly killing off character
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power showrunners have addressed whether Galadriel’s husband Celeborn is actually dead in the series. In episode seven, The Eye, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) mentions to Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) about losing her husband Celeborn in the war against Morgoth. While it isn’t said...
