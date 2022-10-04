ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Joan Hotchkis, ‘The Odd Couple’ and ‘Legacy’ Star, Dead at 95

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pfTuo_0iLawt6N00

Beloved stage, screen, and television actress Joan Hotchkis has died at the age of 95, as confirmed by her daughter, Paula Chambers. She passed away from congestive heart failure on September 27 in Los Angeles.

Joan Hotchkis appeared in dozens of productions throughout her impressive career. The actress is best known, however, for her roles in the classic TV sitcom The Odd Couple and Legacy, a 1975 crime drama both starring and written by Joan Hotchkis.

But believe it or not, Hotchkis’ first job wasn’t in acting at all but in teaching. After earning a Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education, Joan Hotchkis taught nursery school in New York while she pursued her dream of becoming an actor.

“I really wanted to be respectable and approved of and altruistic and unselfish and noble,” Joan Hotchkis said in a 1991 interview with the Los Angeles Times. “But ever since I was a very little girl, I knew acting was my medium.”

Hotchkis landed her first role in 1954 at the age of 27, appearing in an episode of The Secret Storm, a drama series following the “family secrets and hidden passions” of the fictional community of Woodbridge.

From there, she built a career spanning decades. Throughout her time on both screen and stage, she was featured in everything from soap operas to major movies.

Joan Hotchkis Found Success as a Writer

The release of Legacy was a landmark moment in the career of Joan Hotchkis. Beginning as a one-woman play, Legacy was eventually adapted for the screen. The resulting movie went on to win Best Newcomer at the Tehran Film Festival.

Unfortunately, however, the immense success was immediately followed by one of the most difficult trials of her life. Hotchkis was diagnosed with meningioma, a type of brain tumor. Though non-cancerous, the tumor had to be removed, resulting in what was no doubt a terrifying brain surgery.

Following the ordeal, Joan Hotchkis found that her priorities had changed. Rather than continuing on with a pursuit of TV and movie roles, she shifted focus to the stage.

From there, she performed in regional theaters for several years while continuing to write original material. Eventually, she went back to picking up occasional television roles, including appearances in Charlie’s Angels and The Disappearance of Christina.

A lifelong interest in psychology and politics led to many philanthropic efforts by the Odd Couple star as well. Her biggest passion, however, was women’s rights. In addition to supporting social justice and nonprofits for women, Hotchkis mentored underprivileged girls herself.

Among those who remembered their time with Joan Hotchkis fondly was Bogaletch “Boge” Gebre, an Ethiopian scientist and activist credited as “the woman who began the rebellion of Ethiopian women.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson’s Emotional Concert in Dallas Leaves Fans in Tears

After almost four decades of unforgettable shows and great country music, Alan Jackson is pumping the breaks. He’s not getting out of the business, but he is slowing down. Last year, Jackson revealed his decade-long battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which impairs his mobility. In the very early stages of the disease, he was able to go about life as normal. Now, though, Jackson has some problems with his balance. As a result, he has to drastically scale back his future touring plans. Right now, he’s less than a month away from finishing his Last Call: One More for the Road tour. It will be his final nationwide stadium tour.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Woodbridge, CA
Collider

Robert Brown, 'Here Comes The Brides' Star, Dead at 95

Actor Robert Brown, best known for his numerous appearances on the small screen, has passed away. Among his numerous TV roles, Brown was best recognized for his role as Jason Bolt in the long-running ABC TV series Here Come the Brides which was set in post-Civil War America. The actor, whose active years spanned from the 40s through to the mid-90s, was 95 years old at the time of his passing.
OJAI, CA
FanSided

Is Darren Ritter leaving Chicago Fire season 11?

Pardon the pun, but things are getting heated on Chicago Fire. The promo for season 11, episode 3 promised that we would be losing a character on the job, and we’ve been on the edge of our seats trying to figure out who the character in question could be.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Actress Pauline Jessica Found Dead Alongside Note

Tamil actor Pauline Jessica was found dead in her rented apartment in Chennai, India on Sept. 18. The Vaidha star was known to fans as Deepa and starred in several Tamil-language movies and series. A suicide note was found near her, police said. Jessica's neighbors called police to her apartment...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Hotchkis
Page Six

‘Heartland’ actor Robert Cormier, 33, died of injuries sustained in ‘tragic’ fall

“Heartland” actor Robert Cormier died from injuries he sustained in a “tragic” fall on Friday at age 33. Cormier’s sister revealed to the Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died at a hospital in Etobicoke, Canada, after a bad fall, although she did not elaborate on the details. His family later confirmed that information in a statement to People saying “Robbie passed away as the result of a tragic accident.” The statement continued, “Robbie was loved by many and his unexpected death has left us devastated.” “While we are broken-hearted, we take comfort in the overwhelming love and support shown to our family by Robbie’s friends,...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97

Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Death#The Odd Couple#Brain Tumor#Brain Surgery#The Los Angeles Times#Legacy
Outsider.com

LOOK: Gruesome Photo Shows Whitetail Buck That Speared Itself Trying to Jump a Cemetery Fence

When animals like a whitetail buck come into areas they are not familiar with in life, then things can go really wrong. For a case in point, take a look at our photo right here. A whitetail buck ends up spearing itself. How did this happen? The buck was reportedly trying to jump a cemetery fence. As you can see, tragically it did not happen. The buck’s intestines can be seen in this photo. Sometimes, these viral photos will reflect what can happen in nature.
ANIMALS
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Was Lucifer Before He Became a Fallen Angel?

The Fallen Angel (1847) by Alexandre Cabanel, picturing Lucifer in a Christian viewWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The story of Lucifer, the fallen angel is quite interesting, but many Christians do not exactly understand who Lucifer was and who he became. Most people think that Lucifer was turned into Satan, but it is important to remember that Satan is not a name, but a title in Hebrew that translates to "resister" or "adversary". We do not know exactly who Lucifer became after he had fallen from Heave, but scholars of the bible have a rough idea of who he was.
People

Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!

Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

568K+
Followers
62K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy