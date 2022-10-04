ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Press

Best of Houston® 2022: Best Choir

Once known as Bayou City Performing Arts, composed of the Gay Men's Chorus of Houston and Bayou City Women's Chorus, the newly minted Pride Chorus Houston has emerged as one of the not-to-miss vocal ensembles in the area. Consisting of a small-but-mighty corps of both trained and novice vocalists, Pride Chorus Houston's shows are filled with class, sass, and a touch of "yaaaasssss!"
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands

James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Tapas

Who doesn't enjoy a good snack? In places like Portugal, snacks are the meal. Here we often refer to it as "drinks and apps." There, and at Oporto Fooding House and Wine in Midtown, it's tapas. Small plates with bread, potatoes, seafood, hummus, charcuterie and fabulous cheeses blended with an out-of-this-world wine service, like on the Iberian Peninsula, are the fare of dinner at Oporto and aren't we lucky. Nosh on a crab and avocado crostini or the classic batatas bravas, spicy roasted potatoes. You can enjoy. After all, it's just some snacks.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Kinetic Ensemble Tackles The Wilderness This Weekend

Kinetic Ensemble will open its eighth season with The Wilderness Anthology, featuring premieres by award winning composers, which calls to attention the climate changes happening – some of them right here in Houston. The performance takes place at 6 p.m. at MATCH on Sunday. “The program has a hazard...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Star, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
Houston Press

Great Food, Great People, Original Greek Festival 2022

The crowds were out in Houston for the return of The Original Greek Festival, with plenty to eat and drink. The Original Greek Festival continues Friday and Saturday, October 7-8, from 11:00 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. at 3511 Yoakum. Visit facebook.com/originalgreekfestivalhouston. Photos by Mark Reyes.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy