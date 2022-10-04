Who doesn't enjoy a good snack? In places like Portugal, snacks are the meal. Here we often refer to it as "drinks and apps." There, and at Oporto Fooding House and Wine in Midtown, it's tapas. Small plates with bread, potatoes, seafood, hummus, charcuterie and fabulous cheeses blended with an out-of-this-world wine service, like on the Iberian Peninsula, are the fare of dinner at Oporto and aren't we lucky. Nosh on a crab and avocado crostini or the classic batatas bravas, spicy roasted potatoes. You can enjoy. After all, it's just some snacks.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO