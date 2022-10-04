ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made after bombs sent to Geneva Public Safety Building

By Hailie Higgins, Christian Garzone
 3 days ago

Update

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials with the Geneva Police Department released the name of the man arrested and provided further details regarding the incident. Read more about the incident here.

Original

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials announced they made an arrest after two suspicious packages were mailed to Geneva Town Court Tuesday morning. One of the boxes contained a hand grenade, officials with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said.

Starting at around noon, the Public Safety Building (PSB) — which houses both the court and Geneva Police Department — went into lockdown. Both the PSB and next-door Hampton Inn were evacuated.

At around 2 p.m. News 8 staff observed an ambulance on site, as well as members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad beginning to enter the building.

In addition to GPD, the Geneva Fire Department, New York State Police, and the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident. Just after 4 p.m., a “boom” sound was heard coming from the building, as well as the words “fire in the hole,” according to News 8 staff on scene.

In a 6:30 p.m. press briefing, officials confirmed an arrest, but would not confirm the source of the explosion, or whether the hand grenade had gone off at all. Previously in the day, News 8 staff reported that responders had intentions to cut into one of the boxes.

Entrance to the Public Safety Building at around 5:45 p.m. (Christian Garzone / News 8 WROC)

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

