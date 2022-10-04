Enjoy a stunning mocktail, Punch! Bar, $7.50, 4 p.m. to midnight. Punch! Bar makes amazing mocktails, and Julia wrote about eight mocktails that she tried in her review that published on Wednesday. She recommends them all, but I like the sound of The Little Red Corvette which is served with an edible orchid blossom garnish. Julia said the mocktail had a sweet yet herbal flavor — like a cherry soda mellowed with tea — and a delightfully foamy top. (AB)

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO