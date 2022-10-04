ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Harrisburg police arrest teen wanted in homicide

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg police have arrested the teenager wanted in connection to a homicide in which a 15-year-old boy was killed on Sept. 27. Lemar Lester was taken into custody on Thursday. Harrisburg police issued a warrant for Lester on Sept. 30. He was charged with criminal homicide and...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Man charged after putting firearm to the back of juvenile's head

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 30-year-old Mechanicsburg man is charged with holding a gun against the head of a 16-year-old girl last Saturday, Oct. 1 inside a Subway restaurant, police say. Aaron Babner, 30, took the gun into the Subway at the Newberry Commons shopping mall in Newberry Township...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Franklin Township man charged with murder after Tinder date found dead

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested Cody Allen Gerber Tuesday on charges of third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and abuse of a corpse following a two-year investigation into the death of Emily Pritsch. The Pennsylvania State Police began investigating a suspicious death reported by Gerber on Oct. 4, 2020, in...
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northumberland County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Mount Carmel, PA
Northumberland County, PA
Crime & Safety
Mount Carmel, PA
Crime & Safety
local21news.com

One injured in Harrisburg shooting, officials say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Officials say one person was injured in a shooting in Harrisburg, Thursday night. According to authorities, one person suffered a non-life threatening injury as a result of the shooting that happened on the 2300 block of North 5th Street. A nearby home and car...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Police: Teenager shot in Lancaster County motel

LANCASTER COUNTY (WHP) — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, say a 16-year-old girl was shot in the left leg while she was in a second-floor room of the Budget Host Inn on the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East on Wednesday afternoon. The teenager was taken to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Lebanon County man indicted on over 100 COVID-19 fraud charges

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Lebanon County man has been indicted on more than 100 COVID-19 unemployment fraud charges, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today. The maximum penalty under federal law for each offense is 20 years of imprisonment, a term...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Juvenile struck by vehicle, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On October 4, shortly after 7 a.m., Lower Paxton Police responded to crash involving a pedestrian hit by a vehicle around Union Deposit Road and Four Seasons Boulevard. When police arrived, EMS found a juvenile female laying along the roadways with several people gathered around...
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Rape#Sex Abuse#Child Pornography#Indecent Assault#Violent Crime#Northumberland Co#State Police#Ip
local21news.com

Three injured, one dead following crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that injured three people and left one dead. The crash occurred on Tuesday just after 9 a.m. in the 700 block of Old Trail Rd. Police say their preliminary investigation reveals that a 2017 Toyota Corolla was...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

DRONE VIDEO: Harrisburg's 2nd Street to convert to two-way traffic

HARRISBURG (WHP) — The City of Harrisburg announced Thursday that a two-mile stretch of Second Street would become a two-way street starting Thursday, Oct. 13. The stretch of road through the Midtown and Uptown neighborhoods will make the transition beginning at noon on Oct. 13 and will include southbound traffic from Division to Forster streets, according to a release from the city. Traffic in each direction will turn into one lane with a turning lane in the middle.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
local21news.com

Hearing to discuss environmental justice in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus and the House Democratic Policy Committee held a hearing on Wednesday to discuss environmental justice in the state. Legislators heard from activists who say minority and low-income populations are disproportionately impacted by harmful pollutants and air quality, which ultimately affects their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Volunteers from Lititz head to Florida to help rebuild after Hurricane Ian

LANCASTER COUNTY (WHP) — Almost a week after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida, a lot remains unknown as communities continue to deal with high water and the resulting damage. Mennonite Disaster Service in Lititz sent its first team member down to Sarasota on Monday to assess the damage...
LITITZ, PA
local21news.com

Death toll rises as Florida works to recover from Hurricane Ian

WASHINGTON (TND) — The death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to rise, making it one of the deadliest to hit Florida in decades. The state is still determining the exact number but it has surpassed 100. The majority of those have happened in Lee County, where Ian made landfall.
FLORIDA STATE
local21news.com

Mobile mammography unit hits underserved communities with crucial tool

York, PA — Snuffing out breast cancer before it spreads. A new mobile mammography unit is hitting underserved communities with the crucial screening tool. “This is a way to bring a very important screening test to women in South Central PA,” said WellSpan Radiologist Beatrix Olofsson. For the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Pennsylvania celebrates injection of cash to the rainy day fund

Harrisburg, PA — A financial milestone for Pennsylvania, with the state’s rainy day fund reaching nearly $5 billion. With near-record high inflation, the extra cash gives some cushion for Pennsylvania's financial picture. In case of a financial crisis, the cash would keep the lights on at the state level for 46 days.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Oz, Shapiro share stage, discuss issues, at Annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — US Senate Republican Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic Candidate for Governor, Josh Shapiro shared the stage Monday night at the Hershey Lodge for the annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner. It started with a casual conversation with Former Republican NJ Governor, Chris Christie, and...
HERSHEY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy