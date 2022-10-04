HARRISBURG (WHP) — The City of Harrisburg announced Thursday that a two-mile stretch of Second Street would become a two-way street starting Thursday, Oct. 13. The stretch of road through the Midtown and Uptown neighborhoods will make the transition beginning at noon on Oct. 13 and will include southbound traffic from Division to Forster streets, according to a release from the city. Traffic in each direction will turn into one lane with a turning lane in the middle.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO