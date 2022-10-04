ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bandera Bulletin

Authorities looking for victims of fraud

Bexar County Precint 3 Constable Mark Vojvodich is requesting citizen assistance in identifying persons who are potentially victims of fraud through air conditioning work done by an unlicensed contractor in an area that includes Lakehills. “If anyone has done business with the company known as Semper Fi Mechanical Services HVAC/R,...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Case dismissed against retired San Antonio Police detective

San Antonio — Charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon have been dropped against a 32-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department. Retired detective John Schiller was charged after he allegedly tried to keep a suspect at the scene, whom his ex-wife and daughters said had stolen a cell phone with credit cards and IDs, until SAPD arrived.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Turnto10.com

Providence police officer’s assault trial to have status hearing

(WJAR) — A status conference for the trial of a Providence police officer accused of assault is scheduled for Wednesday. Providence Police officer Jeann Lugo is accused of an alleged assault on his former political opponent, Jennifer Rourke, at a pro-abortion rights rally over the summer. The case centers...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Man accused of looking into windows of 2 Providence homes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Tuesday that they arrested a man accused of looking into the windows of two homes. The incidents were reported over the weekend in the Fox Point neighborhood. Police said 33-year-old Djefte Paul was caught on camera looking into the windows of houses...
PROVIDENCE, RI
KTSA

Man going to prison for soliciting cop he thought was a 16-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It will be 8 years in prison for a San Antonio man who pleaded guilty to soliciting a San Antonio undercover police officer he thought was a teenage girl. In June 2021, 56-year-old Reuben Garcia was arrested after investigators say he sent sexually explicit...
Turnto10.com

Car chased from Pawtucket abandoned in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — Central Falls police said a suspect vehicle from a double shooting in September was chased out of Pawtucket on Tuesday night before it was abandoned in Lincoln. Chief Anthony Roberson told NBC 10 Pawtucket police observed a suspect car on Main Street on Tuesday night....
LINCOLN, RI
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD officer fired following shooting in fast-food restaurant parking lot

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police Department officer has been terminated following a shooting that took place on Sunday. The department sent a press release, saying the probationary police officer, James Brennand, was serving on the force for seven months before this shooting happened. It mentions how officers are on probation for one year after graduating from the Police Academy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Turnto10.com

Crash in Pawtucket injures 2, sets cars on fire

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — "It was like I had a guardian angel. I pray to get to work safe and I pray to get home from work safe," John Ramos said. Ramos says his Thursday morning commute took a turn after he hit the brakes while driving through the S-curves in Pawtucket.
PAWTUCKET, RI
iheart.com

Texas Police Helicopter Video Captures Shootout on Highway

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a video of a chase that ended in a deadly shootout between a suspect and a DPS trooper in east Bexar County. The video shows the moments after authorities said 33-year-old Ernest Manuel Montelongo took off after giving troopers a fake name during a Feb. 18 traffic stop. The trooper briefly lost sight of the fleeing suspect, but a DPS helicopter assisted with finding him. The suspect crossed a highway and went the wrong way on I-10. The suspect was stopped by two troopers. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a DPS trooper. The suspect and a trooper were taken to local area hospitals. The suspect died the next day in the hospital. The wounded trooper was taken to University Hospital in the DPS helicopter and survived the shootout.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Teen Tried To Break Into Home

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a teen, 19, on multiple charges after he was observed trying to break into a home, said the police spokesperson. Police arrested at 4:37 p.m. on Monday, October 3, Victor Pereira, 19, with an unknown address at 17 Hilton Street in Framingham. Hilton Street...
FRAMINGHAM, MA

