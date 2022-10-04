Read full article on original website
The Whitman Fall Carnival Announces Free Admission, Live Entertainment & More!
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in Boston
This Free Fall Harvest Celebration Promises Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More!
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb Hoax
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!
Video: Texas officer fired after shooting teenager outside McDonald’s
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A police officer who fired multiple shots at a teenager in a car over the weekend was fired by the department, which also released video of the incident. The San Antonio Police Department released video from the officer’s body camera that showed the incident outside...
abc7amarillo.com
$10,000 reward offered in push to arrest woman who lured migrants to Martha's Vineyard
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: The headline was edited for length - Latino advocacy group offers $10,000 reward in push to arrest woman who lured migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. A leading Latino advocacy group is stepping up its efforts to find a woman — identified by the news...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for bomb hoax at Boston-area university where he worked, feds say
BOSTON – A former Northeastern University employee who said he was injured when a package he was opening on the Boston campus exploded last month was charged with fabricating the incident and arrested in San Antonio. Jason Duhaime, who was the new technology manager and director of the university’s...
Bandera Bulletin
Authorities looking for victims of fraud
Bexar County Precint 3 Constable Mark Vojvodich is requesting citizen assistance in identifying persons who are potentially victims of fraud through air conditioning work done by an unlicensed contractor in an area that includes Lakehills. “If anyone has done business with the company known as Semper Fi Mechanical Services HVAC/R,...
LULAC doubles reward money for info on woman who lured migrants onto Martha's Vineyard flights
The Latinx advocacy organization also called on the Justice Department to open an investigation.
foxsanantonio.com
Case dismissed against retired San Antonio Police detective
San Antonio — Charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon have been dropped against a 32-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department. Retired detective John Schiller was charged after he allegedly tried to keep a suspect at the scene, whom his ex-wife and daughters said had stolen a cell phone with credit cards and IDs, until SAPD arrived.
Man found dead on east side from multiple gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead from multiple gunshot wounds on the east side after police say they heard more than 50 to 60 shots being fired early Thursday morning. Police responded to the location at East Houston Street and North Polaris Street just after 1 a.m. Officers...
Turnto10.com
Providence police officer’s assault trial to have status hearing
(WJAR) — A status conference for the trial of a Providence police officer accused of assault is scheduled for Wednesday. Providence Police officer Jeann Lugo is accused of an alleged assault on his former political opponent, Jennifer Rourke, at a pro-abortion rights rally over the summer. The case centers...
LULAC offers $10,000 reward for info on Martha’s Vineyard migrant flights
The League of United Latin American Citizens on Wednesday doubled the amount of reward money it is offering for information about a woman at the center of allegations of luring migrants from San Antonio onto planes bound for Martha's Vineyard last month.
Turnto10.com
Man accused of looking into windows of 2 Providence homes
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Tuesday that they arrested a man accused of looking into the windows of two homes. The incidents were reported over the weekend in the Fox Point neighborhood. Police said 33-year-old Djefte Paul was caught on camera looking into the windows of houses...
KTSA
Two teens, 14 and 15, shoot at two Bexar County homes; killing one, wounding another
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two houses were shot at in western Bexar County early Tuesday morning. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said two teens, ages 14 and 15, drove a stolen car to a house on Bald Mountain — off of Loop 1604 and Marbach Road — just after midnight. Someone in the car fired a gun at a house.
KTSA
Man going to prison for soliciting cop he thought was a 16-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It will be 8 years in prison for a San Antonio man who pleaded guilty to soliciting a San Antonio undercover police officer he thought was a teenage girl. In June 2021, 56-year-old Reuben Garcia was arrested after investigators say he sent sexually explicit...
Police: RIPTA driver charged in ‘peeping Tom’ incidents
Investigators believe he is also responsible for an attempted breaking-and-entering that happened on Hope Street two years ago.
Turnto10.com
Car chased from Pawtucket abandoned in Lincoln
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — Central Falls police said a suspect vehicle from a double shooting in September was chased out of Pawtucket on Tuesday night before it was abandoned in Lincoln. Chief Anthony Roberson told NBC 10 Pawtucket police observed a suspect car on Main Street on Tuesday night....
SAPD officer fired following shooting in fast-food restaurant parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police Department officer has been terminated following a shooting that took place on Sunday. The department sent a press release, saying the probationary police officer, James Brennand, was serving on the force for seven months before this shooting happened. It mentions how officers are on probation for one year after graduating from the Police Academy.
KSAT 12
Woman accused of stabbing ex, hitting his wife with a metal pipe in H-E-B parking lot
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is facing charges after San Antonio police say she stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the face with a screwdriver and hit his wife with a metal pipe as she left an East Side H-E-B. Amanda Diann Cristan, 34, was arrested on Wednesday on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
Turnto10.com
Crash in Pawtucket injures 2, sets cars on fire
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — "It was like I had a guardian angel. I pray to get to work safe and I pray to get home from work safe," John Ramos said. Ramos says his Thursday morning commute took a turn after he hit the brakes while driving through the S-curves in Pawtucket.
iheart.com
Texas Police Helicopter Video Captures Shootout on Highway
The Texas Department of Public Safety released a video of a chase that ended in a deadly shootout between a suspect and a DPS trooper in east Bexar County. The video shows the moments after authorities said 33-year-old Ernest Manuel Montelongo took off after giving troopers a fake name during a Feb. 18 traffic stop. The trooper briefly lost sight of the fleeing suspect, but a DPS helicopter assisted with finding him. The suspect crossed a highway and went the wrong way on I-10. The suspect was stopped by two troopers. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a DPS trooper. The suspect and a trooper were taken to local area hospitals. The suspect died the next day in the hospital. The wounded trooper was taken to University Hospital in the DPS helicopter and survived the shootout.
Former Bexar County judge Karen Crouch dies from 2011 car crash injuries
She fought though years of surgeries from the crash injuries.
Framingham Police: Teen Tried To Break Into Home
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a teen, 19, on multiple charges after he was observed trying to break into a home, said the police spokesperson. Police arrested at 4:37 p.m. on Monday, October 3, Victor Pereira, 19, with an unknown address at 17 Hilton Street in Framingham. Hilton Street...
