connect-bridgeport.com
Aircraft Crash in Preston County Sees One Individual Transported to Hospital for Treatment; FAA to Arrive
WDTV is reporting that one person has been transported to the hospital following an aircraft crash Friday afternoon in Preston County. A crash involving a small aircraft near the Cheat River Bridge on Rt. 50, George Washington Highway, was called in to officials just after 2 p.m., according to the Preston County 911 Center.
ToquiNotes: Top-of-the-Line Harrison County, NCWV Level Italian Food 500-plus Miles, Eight Hours Away
When it comes to quality restaurants in general and Italian restaurants in particular, I will stack Bridgeport, Clarksburg, and the entire North Central region of West Virginia against any similarly sized and even larger demographic in the country. It is a hill I will die on, and one I am...
Bridgeport Police Addressing Parking Concerns Made at City Park; Ordinances to be Strictly Enforced
Numerous complaints have been made in reference to the parking down at Bridgeport City Park. This would be the park behind Bridgeport High School. Bridgeport Police are aware of the parking issues and will be strictly enforcing City Ordinance to those in violation. This means, parking space lined on the asphalt is where you are to park. NO PARKING is permitted in the grass, up at the pavilions, on the walking trails. Please park in the designated parking areas which are lined.
County Clerk's Office has New Website, Information for Nov. 8 Election; Charles Pointe Early Voting Site
FROM THE OFFICE OF HARRISON COUNTY CLERK JOHN SPIRES. The Harrison County Clerk's office would like to inform the public of our new County Clerk’s Office website. You can find sample ballots for the upcoming General Election as well as important dates and deadlines. Here are some important bits...
Area Police Seize 40 Pounds of Marijuana, 54 Grams of Mushrooms, Rifles, Guns, and Roughly $20,000
A drug transportation, repackaging, and distribution investigation beginning on Friday, September 30, 2022, resulted in the follow up and. service of a search warrant on Thursday, October 6, 2022, and the recovery/seizure of over forty (40) pounds of marijuana, fifty-four grams of psilocybin mushrooms, multiple rifles, handguns, packaging material, scales and approximately $20,000 in US Currency.
Law Enforcement Release Identity of Man whose Body was Found Early in September at Cooper's Rock
FROM THE OFFICE OF MONONGALIA COUNTY SHERIFF PERRY PALMER. Update: The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has positively identified the human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest as 39- year-old John Lawson Magruder of Morgantown, WV, who had been reported missing on July 27th, 2022. No foul play...
Looking to Get Your Halloween Spook on? This Trip in West Virginia Featuring a Haunted Dungeon Delivers
Our friends at onlyinyourstate.com for years always have a few places in mind for those who enjoy the thrill - and scariness - associated with Halloween. Here is a flashback story for a place that offers "Paranormal" tours. This story is about the West Virginia State Penitentiary, which transforms into...
Day Two of Marion County Grand Jury Sees Pair of Harrison County Residents Indicted on Drug Charges
The second day of the October session of the Marion County Grand Jury saw two additional individual from Harrison County indicted. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey L. Freeman headed the grand jury session. Tyrell Stephan White and Crystal Hagger were indicted. White is from Clarksburg, while Haggerty is listed as...
Police Investigating Discovery of Body Found in Area
According to WDTV, authorities are investigating after a body was found in a storm drain. Grafton Police tell 5 News a group of kids were playing on Beech Street Saturday night when they found the body. Officers arrived and confirmed the discovery of a dead male in the drain. Police...
Harrison County Native who Taught for 20 Years and a U.S. Air Force Veteran, Donald Ray Perry, Passes
Donald Ray Perry, age 90, of Oak Island, NC, (formerly of Salem, WV), passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Mr. Perry was born in Wayne County, WV on October 25, 1931, to the late George Henry and Blanche Sparks Perry. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by...
Class AAA No. 5 Indians Defeat Preston 55-13 to Improve to 6-1 Heading Into Bye Week
Class AAA No. 5 Bridgeport took care of business early and often en route to a 55-13 win against Preston Friday night in Kingwood. Seven different players scored touchdowns with Phil Reed getting to the end zone twice. Zach Rohrig went over 1,000 rushing yards for his career and the defense held the Knights to -22 yards rushing in the first half en route to building a comfortable 48-7 halftime lead.
