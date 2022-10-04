Numerous complaints have been made in reference to the parking down at Bridgeport City Park. This would be the park behind Bridgeport High School. Bridgeport Police are aware of the parking issues and will be strictly enforcing City Ordinance to those in violation. This means, parking space lined on the asphalt is where you are to park. NO PARKING is permitted in the grass, up at the pavilions, on the walking trails. Please park in the designated parking areas which are lined.

