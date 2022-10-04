ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Bridgeport Police Addressing Parking Concerns Made at City Park; Ordinances to be Strictly Enforced

Numerous complaints have been made in reference to the parking down at Bridgeport City Park. This would be the park behind Bridgeport High School. Bridgeport Police are aware of the parking issues and will be strictly enforcing City Ordinance to those in violation. This means, parking space lined on the asphalt is where you are to park. NO PARKING is permitted in the grass, up at the pavilions, on the walking trails. Please park in the designated parking areas which are lined.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Harrison County, WV
West Virginia State
Harrison County, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Area Police Seize 40 Pounds of Marijuana, 54 Grams of Mushrooms, Rifles, Guns, and Roughly $20,000

A drug transportation, repackaging, and distribution investigation beginning on Friday, September 30, 2022, resulted in the follow up and. service of a search warrant on Thursday, October 6, 2022, and the recovery/seizure of over forty (40) pounds of marijuana, fifty-four grams of psilocybin mushrooms, multiple rifles, handguns, packaging material, scales and approximately $20,000 in US Currency.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Police Investigating Discovery of Body Found in Area

According to WDTV, authorities are investigating after a body was found in a storm drain. Grafton Police tell 5 News a group of kids were playing on Beech Street Saturday night when they found the body. Officers arrived and confirmed the discovery of a dead male in the drain. Police...
GRAFTON, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Class AAA No. 5 Indians Defeat Preston 55-13 to Improve to 6-1 Heading Into Bye Week

Class AAA No. 5 Bridgeport took care of business early and often en route to a 55-13 win against Preston Friday night in Kingwood. Seven different players scored touchdowns with Phil Reed getting to the end zone twice. Zach Rohrig went over 1,000 rushing yards for his career and the defense held the Knights to -22 yards rushing in the first half en route to building a comfortable 48-7 halftime lead.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

