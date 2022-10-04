Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
Headed for Home: friend joins Mark Souder for one last baseball game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For some of his 15 years representing northeast Indiana in Congress, Mark Souder’s district included parts of Elkhart County. Which is how he met Vince Turner. “When I was at Bashor Children’s Home, he came and toured and wanted to see what we...
wrtv.com
Fort Wayne house listing goes viral after 70s-themed photo shoot
FORT WAYNE — When Real Estate Broker Ian Barnhart entered a Fort Wayne home recently, he says it felt like he was traveling back in time. "It's just wildly different. The architecture, the design — it's not everyday you see a mid century modern or, you know, contemporary style that hasn't been sometime remodeled in the 80s ... it was still immaculate," Barnhart said. "It kind of dawned on me, like, I need to stage it with people and deliver the full experience."
wfft.com
Freeze Watch Saturday Morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Freeze Watch is in effect Saturday morning for most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Wabash and Kosciusko counties Saturday morning. If you have any tender plant that you want to keep alive, cover up or bring...
Bandido’s Building For Sale, But Not Closing Restaurant
One of Waynedale’s most popular restaurants is staying put, despite recent rumors that it was closing. This is according to Bandidos CEO and President, Jimmie Schindler, who said his company is just going to lease the land and building, rather than owning it outright, assuring folks that his spot will be right here in Waynedale for the “foreseeable future.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whatzup.com
REO Speedwagon keep spinning
Last year, REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin traveled a few miles from his Southern California home to catch Foo Fighters at a club with a capacity of 600. “It was so inspiring,” Cronin said during a phone interview. “When I took that opportunity to see what they did, they were playing really loud and really fast in this small place.”
10/7 Highlight Zone – Week Eight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 5A no. 1 Snider topped 5A no. 8 Dwenger in the “Game of the Week,” Carroll clinched the SAC title, Columbia City and Norwell both won to set up a huge showdown in the NE8, while Angola and Eastside clinched the NECC big & small division title, respectively to headline […]
WIBC.com
Lawyer: The Women Must Prove Complaint Was Made To Huntington University About Abuse From Coaches
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A former Huntington University track coach and his wife are accused of illicit behavior in a lawsuit filed by two former athletes. The lawsuit claims the school knew about the abuse and PED use by the coaches and did nothing to stop it. An Indiana...
Warning about potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus for northern Indiana residents
Northern Indiana residents are being warned about a rare and potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus.
RELATED PEOPLE
rvbusiness.com
WAY Celebrates Grand Opening of Expansive Elkhart HQ
Hundreds of well-wishers on Wednesday (Oct. 5) helped WAY, the Elkhart, Ind.-based distributor of a wide variety of RV components and appliances, celebrate the grand opening of its impressive new 800,000-square-foot headquarters. Located on the north side of the Indiana Toll Road, just west of County Road 17, WAY’s massive...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne business catches fire overnight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Heavy smoke filled the air early Friday morning after a fire sparked at a business in northeast Fort Wayne. Dispatched confirmed to WANE 15 that fire crews responded to the area of North Anthony Boulevard and Crescent Avenue. The fire was called out shortly before 5 a.m.
E-Waste & Recycling Handling To Change In Fort Wayne
The Allen County Department of Environmental Management’s (ACDEM) Electronic Recycling Program hosted at OmniSource is ending. Residents have until 12 Noon Saturday, October 29th to take electronics to OmniSource located at 1430 Meyer Road for electronic recycling. OmniSource has been a steward to our community by hosting this program...
hometownnewsnow.com
Student and Mother Perish in Freak Accident
(La Porte County, IN) - A 14-year-old boy killed this morning in a freak traffic accident on U.S. 30 was a South Central School Corporation student. Joseph Oehmen and his mother, Angela Oehman, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. A third passenger in their vehicle was transported to an area hospital with an upper-body injury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Motorcycle collides with pickup on Illinois Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle near the intersection of Illinois and Getz roads Thursday evening. Police say a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Illinois Road when a pickup truck traveling westbound attempted to turn left onto Getz Road. The motorcycle had...
Times-Union Newspaper
3 People Turned Away At GOP Fish Fry
Despite some tasty fried fish and colorful tabletop candidate displays, the Kosciusko County GOP Fish Fry was a little less inviting this year for some. For the first time in memory, Republicans who are supporting an independent candidate for sheriff were turned away from the GOP Fish Fry at the county fairgrounds Wednesday.
wfft.com
Woman killed in Minnich Road crash identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash on Minnich Road Wednesday. The woman was identified as Cortney Ann Anderson, 27, of Monroeville, IN. Anderson had been pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was...
WNDU
Missing Kosciusko County man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
SILVER LAKE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Silver Alert that was issued for Terry Nash, 69, who was missing out of Silver Lake in Kosciusko County was candeled after police say he was found safe. ORIGINAL STORY:. The search for a missing Kosciusko County man is underway. The Silver Lake Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Wabash County voters will decide on high school consolidation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Voters in the Metropolitan School District of Wabash County will head to the polls in November to vote on whether they want to consolidate two high schools in the area. During a public meeting Wednesday night, community members learned that if the $115,000,000 project...
WANE-TV
SUV hits woman standing in Steuben roadway
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Angola woman was hospitalized with critical injuries after police said she was struck by an SUV as she was standing in a Steuben County roadway before dawn Thursday. Steuben County sheriff’s deputies were called just before 7 a.m. to the 300 block of...
wboi.org
Proposed new jail location not the county's top pick
The property in southeast Fort Wayne named as the top choice for where to place the new jail is actually one of eight properties being considered, according to one Allen County Commissioner. At a candidate forum at the Allen County Public Library on Tuesday, Commissioner Richard Beck said the address...
Times-Union Newspaper
2 New ISP Troopers At Toll Road Post Receive Patrol Cars
INDIANAPOLIS - Two Indiana State troopers assigned to the Toll Road Post received their patrol cars Tuesday. This milestone comes after successfully completing three months in the ISP Field Training Program, according to a news release from the ISP. The probationary troopers graduated from the 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in June. The entire class was issued their Dodge Charger state police cars at the Indiana State Police Museum in Indianapolis.
Comments / 0