Read full article on original website
Summer Shipula
5d ago
brutal. no respect or empathy for an old man. picked a weak target..like taking candy from a baby..glad he got caught. .
Reply
9
Juan Della garza
4d ago
thugs and criminals always target the weak and unarmed. this is one reason all the chaos going around won't be stopped by any law passed or any bill signed. but if you have a gun strapped to your side......
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman was hit by a car outside of Heart Nightclub, and someone decided to 'AirDrop' a video of the victim to strangershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A security guard at a Houston cabaret accidentally shoots robbery victim he was trying to help, before detaining suspecthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Teachers are human, too.B.KarlHouston, TX
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
HPD: Man shot by security guard attempting to stop robbery outside N. Houston nightclub; 1 of 2 suspects detained
HOUSTON – A man was shot by a security guard who reportedly attempted to stop a robbery he was involved in outside a north Houston club early Sunday, police said. According to police, the attempted robbery happened in the 9900 block of North Freeway at around 3 a.m. Police...
Click2Houston.com
Woman, man die by gunfire in SW Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Authorities say two people were found shot and killed in southwest Harris County on Sunday. According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place in the 4000 block of Rain Willow Court near Cranhurst Lane. Deputies say when they arrived at the location, they found...
Man left with gunshot wound to the leg after drive-by-shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says
The man was walking in front of an apartment complex when a random car drove by and opened fire before fleeing the scene, Houston police said.
23-year-old woman shot to death by ex-boyfriend who turned the gun on himself, HCSO says
Preliminary information states that the woman was found shot, and the man sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Sheriff Gonzalez said in a tweet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Man, 2 teens in custody after suspected carjacking leads to 20-minute pursuit in northeast Houston
HOUSTON – One man and 2 teens are in custody after they led Houston Police officers on a chase with a stolen vehicle following a suspected carjacking early Saturday. According to HPD Commander J. Dale, the pursuit began at around 1 a.m. in north Harris County after officers received reports of a carjacking.
82-year-old man shot and killed in senior living facility in southeast Houston, police say
The victim's sister said she spoke with him the night before but received a "suspicious" call Saturday morning before he was found dead.
3 arrested, including 2 teens, after chase in stolen car, police say
HOUSTON — Three people, including two teens, were arrested after leading Houston police on a car chase in a stolen vehicle, police said. It happened around 1 a.m. on Wipprecht Street near the North Loop when police were alerted to the stolen vehicle. Suspects then led police on a 20-minute chase through northeast Houston before ditching the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
theeastcountygazette.com
In Southeast Houston, Police Discover a Dead Woman in Car; a Person of Interest Recognized
In southeast Houston, a woman in her 30s was discovered dead in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Houston police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. At around 8:22 p.m., according to Lieutenant J.P. Horelica of the Houston Police Department, police responded to a gunshot in the 5200...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Man pushing shopping cart struck, killed by oncoming SUV in west Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY – A man is dead after he was hit by an oncoming SUV while crossing the road with a shopping cart in west Harris County late Saturday night, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened on FM 529 and Ridgeberry shortly before 11 p.m.
HPD releases photos of man wanted for questioning in deadly Cullen shooting
HOUSTON — Surveillance photos have been released of a person wanted for questioning in the deadly shooting of a man at a southeast Houston apartment complex. The shooting happened Saturday at about 7 a.m. at the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Wenda Street. Houston police said they responded to...
Click2Houston.com
Body found with trauma in yard in NE Harris County; Investigation into cause of death underway
CROSBY, Texas – Authorities in northeast Harris County say a body was found with trauma wounds in front of a home on Sunday, and now, they’re looking for the person responsible. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the 3900 block of Roving...
W. Houston love triangle shooting was 'catastrophic situation that exploded,' activist says
The suspect's representative claims the man panicked when he shot his romantic rival. Now, they say the woman in the middle needs to tell the truth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Recognize him? HPD releases surveillance video of man accused of killing woman while inside her vehicle in Houston’s Fifth Ward
HOUSTON – Houston police released surveillance video of a man wanted for allegedly killing a woman in Houston’s Fifth Ward on Sept. 10. The victim, identified as 28-year-old Merterian Joseph, died at a hospital after police said a man shot her while she was inside her vehicle. Video...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MULTIPLE SHOOTINGS IN WALLER COUNTY
Three teens have been transported from different locations in the Waller area. A 19-year-old male was shot in the neck, an 18-year-old female was shot in the chest, and another 18-year-old female was shot. Just before 2 am, three Life Flight helicopters were requested to the area of Pine Island Road. One female was said to have been shot in front of a church. Waller County is investigating. We will update you as soon as possible.
Click2Houston.com
Vigil held for 6-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver in SW Houston
HOUSTON – A 6-year-old died last Saturday after a suspected drunk driver ran him over repeatedly in a southwest Houston strip mall parking lot. On Saturday, friends and family gathered at the former deadly crime scene to remember little Darien Lewis with prayers and a balloon release. “He was...
fox26houston.com
Jaylon Boston, 19, charged for Houston shooting of Yogesh Sharma at store on Weston St
HOUSTON - Houston police have arrested a 19-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a convenience store employee. Jaylon Boston, 19, is charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting that occurred shortly before midnight on Sept. 27. Police say Yogesh Sharma, 37, was getting into his vehicle after closing...
Click2Houston.com
2 men arrested, charged in connection with double shooting that left woman killed in northeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two men have been charged in connection with a double shooting that left a woman killed in northeast Houston in December of last year, according to Houston police. Brandon Grable Fielding, 40, and John Lindsey Daniels, 40, are both charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The shooting happened on Dec. 29, 2021 in the 3500 block of Gillespie Street at around 11:40 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
HCSO: Woman airlifted to hospital after shooting at NW Harris County home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is ongoing after a woman was shot in the stomach at a northwest Harris County home early Saturday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. According to HCSO deputy investigator Nicholas Cooke, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 17600...
Click2Houston.com
Family demands justice after video appears to show Houston police repeatedly punching suspect
HOUSTON – Keuindarius St. Julien was arrested Wednesday night, but it’s what allegedly happened leading up to the handcuffs being put on that has his family and witnesses in an uproar demanding justice. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Brielle Ramos says she witnessed the arrest outside of the...
theleadernews.com
Man shot, killed in Acres Homes
Police are searching for the suspect(s) who fatally shot a man at an Acres Homes apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. Officers responded to a shooting call at...
Comments / 16