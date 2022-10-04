ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 16

Summer Shipula
5d ago

brutal. no respect or empathy for an old man. picked a weak target..like taking candy from a baby..glad he got caught. .

Reply
9
Juan Della garza
4d ago

thugs and criminals always target the weak and unarmed. this is one reason all the chaos going around won't be stopped by any law passed or any bill signed. but if you have a gun strapped to your side......

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Woman, man die by gunfire in SW Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – Authorities say two people were found shot and killed in southwest Harris County on Sunday. According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place in the 4000 block of Rain Willow Court near Cranhurst Lane. Deputies say when they arrived at the location, they found...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KHOU

3 arrested, including 2 teens, after chase in stolen car, police say

HOUSTON — Three people, including two teens, were arrested after leading Houston police on a car chase in a stolen vehicle, police said. It happened around 1 a.m. on Wipprecht Street near the North Loop when police were alerted to the stolen vehicle. Suspects then led police on a 20-minute chase through northeast Houston before ditching the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Houston Police Department#Docs#Violent Crime#Nissan Maxima#Exxon#Hpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MULTIPLE SHOOTINGS IN WALLER COUNTY

Three teens have been transported from different locations in the Waller area. A 19-year-old male was shot in the neck, an 18-year-old female was shot in the chest, and another 18-year-old female was shot. Just before 2 am, three Life Flight helicopters were requested to the area of Pine Island Road. One female was said to have been shot in front of a church. Waller County is investigating. We will update you as soon as possible.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Vigil held for 6-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver in SW Houston

HOUSTON – A 6-year-old died last Saturday after a suspected drunk driver ran him over repeatedly in a southwest Houston strip mall parking lot. On Saturday, friends and family gathered at the former deadly crime scene to remember little Darien Lewis with prayers and a balloon release. “He was...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 men arrested, charged in connection with double shooting that left woman killed in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Two men have been charged in connection with a double shooting that left a woman killed in northeast Houston in December of last year, according to Houston police. Brandon Grable Fielding, 40, and John Lindsey Daniels, 40, are both charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The shooting happened on Dec. 29, 2021 in the 3500 block of Gillespie Street at around 11:40 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Man shot, killed in Acres Homes

Police are searching for the suspect(s) who fatally shot a man at an Acres Homes apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. Officers responded to a shooting call at...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy