Viral Apex Legends TikTok reveals what a VR game could look like
In a viral TikTok video, a content creator shared their satirical take on what they believe the experience of Apex Legends would be like in virtual reality. Apex Legends is one of the most popular competitive video games of 2022. It’s grown an impressive esports scene, player base, and community. The battle royal has been positively received, providing a quality gameplay experience for fans.
Apex Legends pro Mande calls out Twitch over “scam” earnings
During an Apex Legends stream, Mande discovered how little he was earning via Twitch ads compared to his less popular peers, who were apparently making around twice as much as he did – despite having far less viewers on average. Twitch streaming is seen as a lucrative career, where...
Apex Legends datamine reveals secret Titanfall weapon added in Collection Event
An Apex Legends dataminer has discovered that a powerful Titanfall weapon was added to the game files in the Beast of Prey Collection Event. Apex Legends Season 14 is well underway and while the major update added Vantage, a reworked Kings Canyon, and of course the massive level cap increase, the community now has their eyes firmly fixed on Season 15.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leak allegedly reveals number of new Pokemon & Pokedex
As the release date for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet draws near, leaks begin to pile up claiming to provide information regarding the size of the Pokedex and the number of new Pokemon. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are a month away, set to release on November 18, 2022. And fans are...
How to fix Overwatch 2 different version error
Overwatch League tokens can be obtained in a few different ways, so let’s get into how to obtain the tokens in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 has finally arrived, and along with it, a completely new standard 5v5 format, a handful of new Heroes, and tons of reworked abilities and base skins for those Heroes.
Overwatch 2: How to unlock all achievements and trophies
Here are all of the trophies and achievements you can unlock when playing Overwatch 2 and how to unlock each of them. Overwatch 2 may be a competitive hero shooter, with many players focused on improving their rank, but there are plenty of achievements beyond just getting a higher rank.
Overwatch 2 players call out Blizzard over “insane” microtransaction prices
Overwatch 2’s microtransactions have proven incredibly unpopular, with many of the game’s community voicing their anger over the pricy nature of skins and in-game items. Unlike the original game, Overwatch 2 has removed lootboxes and instead replaced them with a Battle Pass and in-game microtransactions. While this isn’t exactly anything new for a free to play title, the Overwatch community has called out Blizzard for its “greedy” pricing of in-game purchases.
Apex Legends dev shuts down requests for Loba bracelet buffs
An Apex Legends dev has shut down calls for a buff to Loba’s bracelet, claiming they don’t want the “loot specialist to also be a top-tier skirmisher.”. Always on the hunt for the next upgrade in Apex Legends, Loba’s kit is centered around securing the best loot for her and her squad.
Pokemon Legends Arceus crafting feature coming back in Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s new trailer confirmed crafting from Pokemon Legends Arceus is coming back, but with a slight twist. Pokemon Legends Arceus shook up the traditional Pokemon formula in a lot of big ways, like introducing open-world exploration and crafting elements. Now, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are taking...
How to transfer skins to Overwatch 2
If you worked hard to collect some cosmetics in the original Overwatch, you’ll be pleased to know that you can get them back when installing Overwatch 2, as long as you merge your account. Here’s how to transfer your skins to Overwatch 2. The release of Overwatch 2...
Warzone October 6 patch notes: Armaguerra 43 nerf, bug fixes, more
Developer Raven Software released patch notes for Warzone’s October 6 patch, which included a few notable weapon nerfs and bug fixes. Recently Activision confirmed that Warzone Season 5 Reloaded will be the last season before Warzone 2 is released. However, that doesn’t mean that Activision and developer Raven Software...
Warzone devs troll players with Verdansk return mistake
Raven Software released its weekly Warzone playlist, accidentally giving players the wrong impression about the return of a fan-favorite map. Caldera replaced Warzone’s original map Verdansk in 2021. The decision caused a rift between players, and some immediately called for the map’s return. Warzone players got their wish, as Call of Duty Warzone Mobile features Verdansk.
Overwatch 2 chat bug is buying skins without players even realizing
An Overwatch 2 chat bug is causing players to accidentally purchase skins, leaving them with purchases that can’t be refunded. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been far from smooth. So far, there have been a number of server problems and other issues that have stopped players from accessing the game. However, a new chat-related bug is proving to be one of the most frustrating.
Las Vegas Legion reveal CDL roster for Modern Warfare 2 season
The newly formed Las Vegas Legion have revealed their Call of Duty League roster for the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 season. The release of a new Call of Duty title also means the beginning of a new esports season for all competitive CoD fans. Details are rapidly piling up about...
Pokemon Go Mega Gyarados Raid Day extended after Niantic announces start time mistake
Niantic has announced that the Pokemon Go Mega Gyarados Raid Day will now be extended following an error with start times in the certain regions of the world. Pokemon Go Raid Days are a great opportunity for fans to grind high levels of their favorite species. During the Season of Light, many fan favorites are being featured in Raids, including the popular Kantonian Water-type Mega Gyarados.
“Jarring” Overwatch 2 gameplay change makes matches end abruptly and players are not happy
A hidden Overwatch 2 change to how overtime functions has some players demanding that Blizzard revert it back to how it was in OW1. There are many gameplay changes in Overwatch 2, the biggest of which being the removal of one rank making games now consist of 5v5 matches. However, there are some other minor updates that have been overlooked.
Pokemon Go Season of Light spawns make shiny hunting miserable
Shiny hunting has become a favorite hobby for many Pokemon enthusiasts, but the spawns during Pokemon Go’s Season of Light events have made this favored pass time miserable. Pokemon fans often claim that Pokemon Go is the “easiest” game to find and catch Shinies, and to an extent that’s true. The base odds of finding a Shiny in the latest mainline titles is 1/4096, although players can raise them to as little as 1/3 (USUM Ultra Wormholes) if they put in enough effort.
Dr Disrespect admits he misses Modern Warfare 2 despite one major flaw
YouTube streamer and mustache expert Dr Disrespect has revealed that he misses Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer after the conclusion of the Beta, despite it possessing one major flaw. The Modern Warfare 2 Beta wrapped up towards the end of September and, despite generally positive feedback from players, there were...
10 best Flying-type Pokemon ranked: Salamence, Corviknight & more
Looking for the best Flying-type Pokemon to add to your team? From classics like Charizard to Legendaries like Yveltal and Lugia, these winged beasts can fan away the competition. While the words ‘Flying-type Pokemon’ might immediately bring to mind weak early-game creatures like Pidgeot and Fletchling, some of the strongest...
Pokemon custom rule set gives an easy alternative to Nuzlocke challenge
A Pokemon fan shared their own custom rule set, which provided unique playthrough rules while also being far less difficult than the popularized Nuzlocke challenge. With its formulaic, turn-based combat and structure, Pokemon games might not always offer a reason for a second playthrough. As a result, members of the...
