dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players fuming at “laughably bad” Season 1 battle pass rewards
Overwatch 2’s weekly challenges and battle pass rewards missed the mark for some players compared to other battle pass offerings. Following in the footsteps of other popular online titles, Overwatch 2 is free-to-play and introduces a season battle pass model. Making a game more accessible to players is inherently...
dexerto.com
“Jarring” Overwatch 2 gameplay change makes matches end abruptly and players are not happy
A hidden Overwatch 2 change to how overtime functions has some players demanding that Blizzard revert it back to how it was in OW1. There are many gameplay changes in Overwatch 2, the biggest of which being the removal of one rank making games now consist of 5v5 matches. However, there are some other minor updates that have been overlooked.
dexerto.com
Asmongold gives verdict on Overwatch 2: “Basically the same game”
Asmongold has called out Blizzard over the state of Overwatch 2 servers and claimed the game is “basically” the same as Overwatch 1. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been far from smooth. In fact, Blizzard has been facing a lot of backlash over the recent DDOS attacks, lengthy queue times, various cosmetic-related bugs, and prepaid phone issues.
dexerto.com
Competitive Overwatch players panic as OW2 erases ranked season history
Overwatch players that are proud of their ranked accomplishments are freaking out as OW2 is slowly erasing their ranked history from existence. Overwatch 2 is finally out and players who have been able to get on have been generally liking the sequel despite concerns that it is too similar to the first game.
dexerto.com
Best Steam Deck games in 2022: AAA, Indie & more
Valve’s handheld PC, the Steam Deck, is in more hands than ever – but what should you play first? Here are the best Steam Deck games in 2022. The Steam Deck is going from strength to strength since debuting in February 2022. Valve may not be anywhere near releasing Half-Life 3 just yet, but their portable PC has become immensely popular.
Xbox Adds A Massive Backwards Compatibility Update For Series X/S
The last couple of weeks have been jam-packed with console news. Sony officially announced the DualSense Edge controller and the Grey Camouflage Collection, plus a new PS5 console is rumoured to be on the way. Over in the land of Xbox, things have been a little less exciting but there have been a couple of sorely needed updates for Xbox Series X/S owners. Background noise is a thing of the past, and you can now organise your storage. If that wasn’t thrilling enough, let me tell you what’s next on the bill: backwards compatibility.
dexerto.com
Warzone devs troll players with Verdansk return mistake
Raven Software released its weekly Warzone playlist, accidentally giving players the wrong impression about the return of a fan-favorite map. Caldera replaced Warzone’s original map Verdansk in 2021. The decision caused a rift between players, and some immediately called for the map’s return. Warzone players got their wish, as Call of Duty Warzone Mobile features Verdansk.
laptopmag.com
Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 remaster all but confirmed — new Horizon multiplayer game too!
Sony is no stranger to remakes and remasters, and according to several reports from reputable gaming publications, including VGC and Gematsu, it appears the next title in the company's catalog to receive this treatment will be Horizon Zero Dawn. We're not 100% sure if this is a ground-up remake in...
dexerto.com
Warzone player miraculously nails helicopter pilot with throwing knife
During an intense Call of Duty: Warzone, one player miraculously downed a helicopter player with a throwing knife. The throwing knife in received a buff earlier this year in a Season 3 Reloaded update. A few weeks later, another patch nerfed the weapon, reducing its overall damage output. Either way,...
Overwatch 2 Starting Heroes for New Players Listed
The Overwatch series has a vast amount of heroes to choose from. Each one is unique and is tailored-made for certain playstyles and skills. Those just starting with Overwatch 2 could potentially feel overwhelmed with the large selection. To ease new players in, Overwatch 2 starts players with a set amount of characters to start with.
Will There be an Apex Legends 2?
With launches for the likes of Overwatch 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 arriving this year, it's perhaps no surprise that many are beginning to wonder whether not Apex Legends 2 will ever be a thing as well. After all, it has been nearly four years since Respawn Entertainment's...
dexerto.com
Genshin Impact endgame Q&A sparks fan outrage over lack of content
The Genshin Impact endgame content discussion has reached boiling point after the developers announced no future plans for combat-focused modes. Following the recent announcement that Genshin Impact will not be adding any combat-orientated endgame content outside of the Spiral Abyss, fans have come together to voice their anger over the news.
dexerto.com
Report alleges star chess player Hans Niemann ‘likely cheated’ in over 100 games
A new report has been released claiming that American chess grandmaster and Twitch streamer Hans Niemann has cheated in over 100 online games as recently as 2020. A new internal report from The Wall Street Journal is accusing chess player Hans Moke Niemann – known on Twitch as GMHansN – of “widespread cheating” through a “previously unknown pattern.” This report comes just under a month after Niemann’s victory against world champion Magnus Carlsen sent shockwaves through the chess community.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs assure no OW1 content is “lost” despite account merge issues
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard has updated their community on many of the launch issues plaguing the game at launch, confirming that the locked characters and missing cosmetics problem isn’t a permanent loss of content for players. The launch of Overwatch 2 has faced some major criticism from the community...
New Need For Speed game and title appear online
Details on the upcoming instalment of Need For Speed have been leaking online for quite some time now. The title was previously delayed by a year so that developers could assist on Battlefield 2042. Knowing how Battlefield 2042 turned out, I dread to think what the game would’ve looked like if extra hands weren’t drafted in.
dotesports.com
The best Overwatch 2 controller settings
When you first start playing Overwatch 2, you’ll learn the ropes with default settings. These settings are usually set by the developer for the best experience, but you can always do better. Considering each player has their own style, you can benefit from customizing your settings. Once your layout...
dexerto.com
Is Overwatch 2 on Game Pass?
Overwatch 2 fans have been wondering if the game is going to be on either Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass. After years of waiting, Overwatch 2 is finally here and fans have been diving into the sequel shooter for the very first time. With so many changes coming...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Legends Arceus crafting feature coming back in Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s new trailer confirmed crafting from Pokemon Legends Arceus is coming back, but with a slight twist. Pokemon Legends Arceus shook up the traditional Pokemon formula in a lot of big ways, like introducing open-world exploration and crafting elements. Now, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are taking...
dexerto.com
Veteran League caster Pastrytime announces LCS departure
After casting League of Legends for over a decade, Julian ‘Pastrytime’ Carr announced that he would be retiring from the LCS after his final cast of the 2022 Worlds Play-Ins on October 4. After a career spanning ten years, multiple regions, and his fair share of international events,...
techeblog.com
Open World Hulk Game in Unreal Engine 5 Would Look Perfect on Next-Gen Game Consoles
The Incredible Hulk game was released on the PS2 / PS3, Wii and Xbox 360 back in 2008, but TeaserPlay felt like it needed an update, which resulted in this concept trailer made in Unreal Engine 5. This action-adventure game has players controlling the Hulk in an open world recreation of Manhattan. As you progress through the game, various attacks and abilities are unlocked.
