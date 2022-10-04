The last couple of weeks have been jam-packed with console news. Sony officially announced the DualSense Edge controller and the Grey Camouflage Collection, plus a new PS5 console is rumoured to be on the way. Over in the land of Xbox, things have been a little less exciting but there have been a couple of sorely needed updates for Xbox Series X/S owners. Background noise is a thing of the past, and you can now organise your storage. If that wasn’t thrilling enough, let me tell you what’s next on the bill: backwards compatibility.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO