Holden man killed in single vehicle rollover
A Holden, Missouri, man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover in Lafayette County early Thursday morning. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
HOLDEN MAN FATALLY INJURED IN ONE VEHICLE CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Holden man was fatally injured in a one-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Thursday, October 6. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 23-year-old Rayne Shields failed to negotiate a curve, skidded sideways, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle. Shields was pronounced deceased...
MULTIPLE VEHICLE CRASH IN SEDALIA
UPDATE: THE ROADWAY IS NOW CLEAR. According to a news release from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department, there is currently a vehicle accident in the area of South Limit and 32nd Street in Sedalia, traffic is currently halted. Authorities are currently trying to re-route traffic to Elm Hills Road or Sacajawea Road.
Versailles Woman Injured In Morgan County Crash
A 22 year old Versailles woman and her 15 year old passenger were taken to Lake Regional Health following a one-vehicle crash in Morgan County on Tuesday evening. The Highway Patrol says Kellie Wood’s SUV first started running off to the left side of Alum Springs Road in Moreau and when she overcorrected it then ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
Johnson County crash leaves man with serious injuries
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Johnson County Monday afternoon left a Knob Noster man with serious injuries. The crash happened on southbound Route D at SE 125th Road around 3:30 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 35-year-old Justin D. Howard crashed into the back of The post Johnson County crash leaves man with serious injuries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Semi driver killed in single vehicle rollover on Missouri 52 Highway
A semi driver was killed in a single vehicle rollover shortly after noon on Wednesday, Sept. 4, near Deepwater, Missouri.
Two Injured When Trailblazer Strikes Bridge Three Times
Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2008 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 33-year-old Cynthia L. Willcockson of Chilhowee, was on Missouri 13, north of Route Z just before 10 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right shoulder and struck a bridge (over Cooper Creek). The Chevy then returned to the roadway, crossed the center line and struck the left side of the bridge. The Chevy then crossed back to the other side and struck the bridge again and came to rest.
Richards Man Killed When Peterbilt Overturns
A Richards man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1999 Peterbilt driven by 51-year old David W. Utter, was on Missouri 52, 0.4 miles east of County Road SW 901 (east of Montrose) sometime after midnight, when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the truck returned to the roadway and overturned.
Two Versailles Residents Injured in Morgan County Rollover
Two Versailles residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2005 GMC Yukon, driven by 22-year-old Kellie L. Wood of Versailles, was on Alum Springs Road, about 1277 feet north of Kickapoo Road (south of Versailles) around 5:40 p.m., when the driver was traveling too fast to negotiate a curve and the vehicle began to skid. The Yukon traveled across the center of the roadway and off the left side. The driver then overcorrected and returned to the roadway. The Yukon then traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
WARRENSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg man was charged with two felonies in Johnson County on Tuesday, October 4. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a residence hall on the campus of the University of Central Missouri. Authorities observed a large broken mirror in the hallway near a room and also observed blood on the floor and on the door into the room. The officer asked the victim of the incident who had broken the mirror and the victim stated that Tylan Carter had allegedly broken it. The victim also stated that Carter had allegedly attacked her while there.
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ANNOUNCES RE-OPENING OF SHOOTING RANGE AT PERRY MEMORIAL CONSERVATION AREA
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced the re-opening of the shooting range at the Ralph and Martha Perry Memorial Conservation Area in Johnson County on Thursday, October 6. Maintenance and improvements on the range causing a temporary closure have been completed. MDC made improvements to the backstops and raised...
Man, woman charged after 3 children died in Northland fire last year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and woman have been charged in connection with the deaths of three children who died in a fire last year in Kansas City's Northland. The Platte County Prosecutor's Office said David Hardy, 37, of Belton, was charged with felony child endangerment for possessing methamphetamine with children in his home. He was arrested Oct. 7, and is being held on $100,000 cash-only bond.
Defendent in Livingston County murder case granted a change of venue
A motion for change of venue was sustained in Livingston County Circuit Court on October 6th for a woman charged with first-degree murder. Forty-two-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall’s case was transferred to Clinton County and continued to December 6th for a plea or trial setting. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox...
Eldon man charged in Cooper County after bar fight
An Eldon man faces criminal charges in Cooper County after a bar fight in August. The post Eldon man charged in Cooper County after bar fight appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Authorities report the arrest of a man from Galt
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Galt man in Clay County on October 6th on failure to appear in court on felony non-support. Thirty-five-year-old Adam David Anthony Davidson was extradited to Grundy County on October 7th. Bond was set at $2,500 cash only, and he...
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A homeless Sedalia man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Wednesday, October 5. According to a probable cause statement, Sedalia Police responded to 530 East 4th Street to a report of an alleged assault. A victim relayed to the officer that Cal Childers had come over to...
Sedalia Pedestrian Struck by Sedalia Motorist in Benton County
A Sedalia pedestrian was injured after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 73-year-old Stephen R. Rouchka of Sedalia, was on Route C, seven-tenths of a mile west of Route E at 8 p.m., when the Chrysler struck 29-year-old Cora J. Comfort Miller, also of Sedalia.
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper from Cooper, Howard county area killed in accident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends and family of Leif Dezner, 26, say he passed away in a tragic accident on Friday, September 30. Dezner was a corporal in the Cooper and Howard County areas. Dezner leaves behind a wife and...
Excelsior Springs police search home after reported kidnapping
Excelsior Springs police and the Clay County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a woman reported escaping a kidnapping and sexual assault.
Crews using radar to search Johnson County historic site for unmarked graves
Ground-penetrating radar will soon be used to search Shawnee Indian Mission grounds in Fairway, Kansas, to look for unmarked graves.
