Nature.com
Association between attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder symptom severity and white matter integrity moderated by in-scanner head motion
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common and debilitating neurodevelopmental disorder associated with various negative life impacts. The manifestation of ADHD is very heterogeneous, and previous investigations on neuroanatomical alterations in ADHD have yielded inconsistent results. We investigated the mediating effect of in-scanner head motion and ADHD hyperactivity severity on motion-corrected fractional anisotropy (FA) using diffusion tensor imaging in the currently largest sample (n"‰="‰739) of medication-naÃ¯ve children and adolescents (age range 5"“22 years). We used automated tractography to examine whole-brain and mean FA of the tracts most frequently reported in ADHD; corpus callosum forceps major and forceps minor, left and right superior-longitudinal fasciculus, and left and right corticospinal tract (CST). Associations between FA and hyperactivity severity appeared when in-scanner head motion was not accounted for as mediator. However, causal mediation analysis revealed that these effects are fully mediated through in-scanner head motion for whole-brain FA, the corpus callosum forceps minor, and left superior-longitudinal fasciculus. Direct effect of hyperactivity severity on FA was only found for the left CST. This study illustrates the crucial role of in-scanner head motion in the identification of white matter integrity alterations in ADHD and shows how neglecting irremediable motion artifacts causes spurious findings. When the mediating effect of in-scanner head motion on FA is accounted for, an association between hyperactivity severity and FA is only present for the left CST; this may play a crucial role in the manifestation of hyperactivity and impulsivity symptoms in ADHD.
Nature.com
Suppression of obesity by melatonin through increasing energy expenditure and accelerating lipolysis in mice fed a high-fat diet
Melatonin promotes brown adipose tissue (BAT) activity, leading to body mass reduction and energy expenditure. However, the mechanisms governing these beneficial effects are not well-established. This study aimed to assess the effects of (1) melatonin on BAT and energy metabolism, and (2) fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) in BAT-mediated thermogenesis.
Nature.com
Optimizing the dose and schedule of immune checkpoint inhibitors in cancer to allow global access
Immune checkpoint inhibitors such as pembrolizumab or nivolumab, which inhibit PD-1, have greatly improved survival for many patients with cancer, but are prohibitively expensive and unattainable for most of the global cancer population. Optimized dosing, with a reduced unit dose, less frequent schedule and/or shorter duration of treatment could reduce costs and potentially toxicity, thereby improving global access to effective cancer therapy.
Nature.com
Dietary exposure of radionuclides and heavy metals in adult residents in a high background natural radiation area using duplicate diet method
Intake of radionuclides and heavy metals through food consumption is one of the important pathways for long-term health considerations. In this paper, the dietary exposure to radionuclides (210Pb, 210Po, 226Ra, 228Ra, 40K, 137Cs and 129I) and heavy metals (As, Hg, Pb, Cd and U) of adult residents in the high background natural radiation area (HBNRA) in Yangjiang, China, was comprehensively assessed using duplicate diet method. The estimated effective dose received by the inhabitants in HBNRA from ingestion of radionuclides was 0.33Â mSv/y, and the associated lifetime cancer risk was 1.1"‰Ã—"‰10"“3. Both the dose and cancer risk to humans were at the acceptable range, and showed no difference between the HBNRA and the control area. With respect to heavy metals, the estimated daily intake of heavy metals (DIM) values forÂ As, Hg, Pb, Cd and U in HBNRA were 0.47, 0.03, 15.0, 0.26 and 0.04Â Î¼g/kg bw/d, respectively, and the corresponding target hazard quotient (THQ) were 1.58, 0.09, 3.7, 2.56, 0.18. The DIM and THQ of Cd and U in HBNRA were similar to the control area, but the DIM and THQ of Pb were much higher than the corresponding values of 0.39 and 0.03 in the control area. The hazard index (HI) value of heavy metals in HBNRA was almost twice that of the control area. This suggests that the inhabitants in the HBNRA may have a health risk associated with the heavy metals.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Dislocation exhaustion and ultra-hardening of nanograined metals by phase transformation at grain boundaries
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33257-1, published online 17 September 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgements, in which the grant number for National Natural Science Foundation of China was previously incorrectly given as '55001166'. The correct version states '52001166' in place of '55001166'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com
Chronic liver disease and hepatic calcium-oxalate deposition in patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I
Patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I (PH I) are prone to develop early kidney failure. Systemic deposition of calcium-oxalate (CaOx) crystals starts, when renal function declines and plasma oxalate increases. All tissue, but especially bone, heart and eyes are affected. However, liver involvement, as CaOx deposition or chronic hepatitis/fibrosis has never been reported. We examined liver specimen from 19 PH I patients (aged 1.5 to 52Â years at sample collection), obtained by diagnostic biopsy (1), at autopsy (1), or transplantation (17). With polarization microscopy, birefringent CaOx crystals located in small arteries, but not within hepatocytes were found in 3/19 patients. Cirrhosis was seen in one, fibrosis in 10/19 patients, with porto-portal and nodular fibrosis (n"‰="‰1), with limitation to the portal field in 8 and/or to central areas in 5 patients. Unspecific hepatitis features were observed in 7 patients. Fiber proliferations were detectable in 10 cases and in one sample transformed Ito-cells (myofibroblasts) were found. Iron deposition, but also megakaryocytes as sign of extramedullary erythropoiesis were found in 9, or 3 patients, respectively. Overall, liver involvement in patients with PH I was more pronounced, as previously described. However, CaOx deposition was negligible in liver, although the oxalate concentration there must be highest.
Nature.com
Associations among vitamin D, tobacco smoke, and hypertension: A cross-sectional study of the NHANES 2001"“2016
The interrelationships among vitamin D, tobacco smoking, and hypertension are currently unknown. This study was conducted to determine the relationship between vitamin D levels and hypertension and the effect of tobacco smoke exposure levels on this relationship among US adults. We performed a cross-sectional analysis of adult participants from the 2001"“2016 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). Serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D concentration was used as a biomarker of vitamin D status, and tobacco smoke exposure levels were objectively evaluated by serum cotinine levels. Among 22,875 eligible adults who were not receiving antihypertensive medications, the prevalence of hypertension, vitamin D deficiency (<50"‰mmol/L), and cotinine â‰¥3"‰ng/mL was 13.9%, 34.9%, and 29.4%, respectively. Serum cotinine and vitamin D levels were independently associated with hypertension risk after controlling for confounders (P"‰<"‰0.05). When stratified by the cotinine group (<0.05, 0.05"“3 and â‰¥3"‰ng/mL), we found that the risk of hypertension associated with vitamin D deficiency was higher among subjects with cotinine levels â‰¥3"‰ng/mL compared with the other strata [OR (95% CI) 1.30 (1.09, 1.54) vs. 1.53 (1.19, 1.96) vs. 1.64 (1.30, 2.06); P for heterogeneity test <0.05]. Furthermore, serum cotinine levels were negatively correlated with vitamin D levels. These findings suggested that the increased risk of hypertension could be partly attributed to low vitamin D levels induced by tobacco smoke exposure, in addition to the effects of tobacco smoke exposure and vitamin D deficiency themselves.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Green and sustainable chitosan"“gum Arabic nanocomposites as efficient anticorrosive coatings for mild steel in saline media
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17386-7, published online 01 August 2022. In the original version of this Article, Mohamed S. Hasanin was omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to sido_sci@yahoo.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Electrochemistry and...
Nature.com
Lysosomal lipid alterations caused by glucocerebrosidase deficiency promote lysosomal dysfunction, chaperone-mediated-autophagy deficiency, and alpha-synuclein pathology
Mutations in the GBA gene that encodes the lysosomal enzyme Î²-glucocerebrosidase (GCase) are a major genetic risk factor for Parkinson's disease (PD). In this study, we generated a set of differentiated and stable human dopaminergic cell lines that express the two most prevalent GBA mutations as well as GBA knockout cell lines as a in vitro disease modeling system to study the relationship between mutant GBA and the abnormal accumulation of Î±-synuclein. We performed a deep analysis of the consequences triggered by the presence of mutant GBA protein and the loss of GCase activity in different cellular compartments, focusing primarily on the lysosomal compartment, and analyzed in detail the lysosomal activity, composition, and integrity. The loss of GCase activity generates extensive lysosomal dysfunction, promoting the loss of activity of other lysosomal enzymes, affecting lysosomal membrane stability, promoting intralysosomal pH changes, and favoring the intralysosomal accumulation of sphingolipids and cholesterol. These local events, occurring only at a subcellular level, lead to an impairment of autophagy pathways, particularly chaperone-mediated autophagy, the main Î±-synuclein degradative pathway. The findings of this study highlighted the role of lysosomal function and lipid metabolism in PD and allowed us to describe a molecular mechanism to understand how mutations in GBA can contribute to an abnormal accumulation of different Î±-synuclein neurotoxic species in PD pathology.
Nature.com
Application of the 2-deoxyglucose scaffold as a new chiral probe for elucidation of the absolute configuration of secondary alcohols
Herein, we present the application of 2-deoxy-d-glucose derivatives as chiral probes for elucidation of the absolute configuration of chiral secondary alcohols. The probes are attached to the studied molecules via glycosylation reaction and the resulting products are examined by a set of standard 2D NMR experiments. The absolute configuration of an oxymethine carbon atom binding the probe is established on a basis of a set of diagnostic dipolar couplings (NOEs/ROEs). These correlations may be considered diagnostic due to a pronounced lack of conformational freedom of the formed glycosidic linkage. While the chance for an observation of the diagnostic signals is the highest when the resulting glycoside in an Î±-anomer. 2-deoxy-d-glucose was selected as a probe of choice since is it known to strongly prefer the formation of Î±-glycosides.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Combining multi-marker metabarcoding and digital holography to describe eukaryotic plankton across the Newfoundland Shelf
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17313-w, published online 29 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the order of the Figures. FiguresÂ 1 and 2 were published as FigureÂ 4 and 1. As a result, FiguresÂ 2 and 3 were renumbered to FiguresÂ 3 and 4.
Nature.com
Nomenclature of HBV core protein-targeting antivirals
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Hepatitis B virus (HBV) core protein-targeting compounds are in or entering clinical development without a standardized nomenclature. We propose a naming convention for these core-targeting antiviral products to provide clarity and accelerate HBV drug development. A greater understanding of the hepatitis B...
Nature.com
Lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic strongly impacted the circulation of respiratory pathogens in Southern China
A range of public health measures have been implemented to suppress local transmission of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Shenzhen. We examined the effect of these measures on the prevalence of respiratory pathogens in children. Clinical and respiratory pathogen data were collected for routine care from hospitalized children with acute respiratory infections in Shenzhen Children's Hospital from July 2018 to January 2022. Nasopharyngeal swabs were collected and respiratory pathogens were detected using standardized clinical diagnostics as part of routine care. Data were analyzed to describe the effects of COVID-19 prevention procedures on other common pathogens. A total of 56,325 children under 14Â years of age were hospitalized with an acute respiratory infection during the study period, 33,909 were tested from July 2018 to January 2020 (pre-lockdown), 1168 from February 2020 to May 2020 (lockdown) and 21,248 from July 2020 to January 2022 (post-lockdown). We observed a 37.3% decline of routine care in respiratory infection associated hospital admission in the 19Â months' post-lockdown vs. the 19Â months' pre-lockdown. There were 99.4%, 16.0% and 1.26% reductions measured for Mycoplasma pneumoniae, influenza virus A and adenovirus, respectively. However, a 118.7% and 75.8% rise was found for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human para-influenza virus (HPIV) during the 19Â months' post-lockdown in comparison to the pre-pandemic period. The detection of RSV especially increased in toddlers after the lockdown. Lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant reduction of Mycoplasma pneumoniae, influenza virus A and adenovirus infection. In contrast, RSV and HPIV infection increased.
Nature.com
Prevalence of intestinal parasites and associated risk factors in HIV positive and negative patients in Northwest Region, Cameroon
Epidemiological understanding of intestinal parasitic infections is essential for the effective management of HIV infection. Therefore, this study was designed to assess the burden of intestinal parasites and associated risk factors. A cross-sectional study was conducted from May to December 2020 during which 200 HIV positive and 200 HIV negative participants were recruited. A total of 400 stool and venous blood samples were collected and used to identify the different intestinal parasites and for HIV diagnosis and viral load determination respectively. Results obtained revealed that the overall prevalence of intestinal parasites was 11% (44/400). Intestinal parasitosis was significantly (p"‰="‰0.025) higher in HIV-positive individuals 14.5% (29/200). Similarly, the prevalence of multiple parasitic infection 4.5% (18/400) and opportunistic helminths 3% (6/400) were insignificantly (p"‰>"‰0.05) higher among HIV-positive individuals. Furthermore, prevalence of intestinal parasites was significantly (p"‰="‰0.004) greater in patients with viral load of"‰>"‰1000 copies/mL 24.3% (13/46). Age group"‰>"‰65Â years, self-employment, living in Sub-urban areas, being HIV positive, primary level of education, use of potable tap water, and the use of water system toilets for faeces disposal were identified as associated risk factors to intestinal parasites. Intestinal parasites remain public health concern among patients with HIV. Prompt and effective antiretroviral treatment is required to reduce the intensity of the parasite.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Engineering the stambomycin modular polyketide synthase yields 37-membered mini-stambomycins
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-27955-z, published online 26 January 2022. In the original version of this Article, the compounds 12, 13, 14, and 16 in Figure 5 were incorrectly numbered as compounds 10, 11, 12, and 14, respectively. These have been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com
TumorMet: A repository of tumor metabolic networks derived from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models
Studies about the metabolic alterations during tumorigenesis have increased our knowledge of the underlying mechanisms and consequences, which are important for diagnostic and therapeutic investigations. In this scenario and in the era of systems biology, metabolic networks have become a powerful tool to unravel the complexity of the cancer metabolic machinery and the heterogeneity of this disease. Here, we present TumorMet, a repository of tumor metabolic networks extracted from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models, as a benchmark for graph machine learning algorithms and network analyses. This repository has an extended scope for use in graph classification, clustering, community detection, and graph embedding studies. Along with the data, we developed and provided Met2Graph, an R package for creating three different types of metabolic graphs, depending on the desired nodes and edges: Metabolites-, Enzymes-, and Reactions-based graphs. This package allows the easy generation of datasets for downstream analysis.
Nature.com
High-quality microresonators in the longwave infrared based on native germanium
The longwave infrared (LWIR) region of the spectrum spans 8 to 14 Î¼m and enables high-performance sensing and imaging for detection, ranging, and monitoring. Chip-scale LWIR photonics has enormous potential for real-time environmental monitoring, explosive detection, and biomedicine. However, realizing technologies such as precision sensors and broadband frequency combs requires ultra low-loss and low-dispersion components, which have so far remained elusive in this regime. Here, we use native germanium to demonstrate the first high-quality microresonators in the LWIR. These microresonators are coupled to partially-suspended Ge waveguides on a separate glass chip, allowing for the first unambiguous measurements of isolated linewidths. At 8 Î¼m, we measured losses of 0.5 dB/cm and intrinsic quality (Q) factors of 2.5"‰Ã—"‰105, nearly two orders of magnitude higher than prior LWIR resonators. Our work portends the development of novel sensing and nonlinear photonics in the LWIR regime.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Pyrroloquinoline quinone (PQQ) protects mitochondrial function of HEI-OC1 cells under premature senescence
In the original version of this Article, the text "This work was supported by JSPS KAKENHI Grant Numbers 25293347, 26253081, 18K16906, 18K19602, 20H00546, 20K21646 and 21K16853" was mistakenly left out of the Acknowledgements. The HTML and PDF versions of this Article have now been corrected. These authors contributed equally:...
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Many-body localization enables iterative quantum optimization
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33179-y, published online 20 September 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8 in the PDF version. The right hand side was written as a single matrix element instead of a two-by-two matrix, and incorrectly read:. The correct form of Equation...
Nature.com
Activity of newest generation Î²-lactam/Î²-lactamase inhibitor combination therapies against multidrug resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa
Multidrug resistant (MDR) P. aeruginosa accounts for 35% of all P. aeruginosa isolated from respiratory samples of patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). The usefulness of Î²-lactam antibiotics for treating CF, such as carbapenems and later generation cephalosporins, is limited by the development of antibacterial resistance. A proven treatment approach is the combination of a Î²-lactam antibiotic with a Î²-lactamase inhibitor. New Î²-lactam/Î²-lactamase inhibitor combinations are available, but data are lacking regarding the susceptibility of MDR CF-associated P. aeruginosa (CFPA) to these new combination therapies. In this study we determined MIC values for three new combinations; imipenem-relebactam (I-R), ceftazidime-avibactam (CZA), and ceftolozane-tazobactam (C/T) against MDR CFPA (n"‰="‰20). The MIC90 of I-R, CZA, and C/T was 64/4, 32/4, and 16/8 (all Âµg/mL), respectively. The susceptibility of isolates to imipenem was not significantly improved with the addition of relebactam (p"‰="‰0.68). However, susceptibility to ceftazidime was significantly improved with the addition of avibactam (p"‰<"‰0.01), and the susceptibility to C/T was improved compared to piperacillin/tazobactam (p"‰<"‰0.05) These data provide in vitro evidence that I-R may not be any more effective than imipenem monotherapy against MDR CFPA. The pattern of susceptibility observed for CZA and C/T in the current study was similar to data previously reported for non-CF-associated MDR P. aeruginosa.
