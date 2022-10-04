Read full article on original website
Cargill Aims to Boost Ships’ Use of Biofuel, Methanol to Cut Emissions
By Emily Chow (Reuters/U.S. News and World Report) Cargill Inc seeks to boost its use of biofuels in a bunkering trial and plans to order methanol-fuelled ships as part of its plans to cut emissions, a senior executive of the global commodities trader said on Wednesday. One of the world’s...
Storengy Deutschland and CM Fluids Will Produce Bio-LNG for Heavy Transport
(Storengy/AltFuels) Storengy Deutschland, a company of ENGIE Group, and CM Fluids, a start-up and biogas specialist from Bavaria, are establishing a joint venture. The aim of this partnership is to produce bio-LNG for use as a climate-neutral fuel for buses and trucks. The companies plan to build a bio-LNG liquefaction...
Less than Zero: Camelina Co., Praj, LanzaTech, Northwestern, GCH, Yale, NREL Launch New Centers of Excellence to Advance Feedstocks, Cell‐Free Systems, Genome Engineering for Carbon-Negative Manufacturing
In Spain, Camelina Company España, Europe’s largest camelina crop innovator and seed producer, opened their new Innovation Center in Daimiel, Spain. Camelina is grown for use by Camelina Company’s parent company Global Clean Energy to produce ultra-low carbon renewable fuels. Renewable diesel produced from camelina is a drop-in replacement for traditional diesel, but with fewer contaminants and far less emissions.
High-Speed Engine Developers Zero in on Methanol and Biofuels
By John Snyder (Riviera) SMM 2022 offered enginebuilders the opportunity to display new prime movers and gensets capable of burning methanol and biofuel — Stands at the recent SMM 2022 in Hamburg bristled with the newest engine technology for low- and zero-carbon fuels, offering attendees a glimpse of the future of high-speed propulsion.
TotalEnergies to Offer Biofuels for Ships in Singapore from Next Year
By Emily Chow (Reuters) TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) will start offering biofuels as a bunkering fuel to its customers in Singapore from next year, a senior executive at the French energy giant said on Thursday, as the company seeks to reduce its emissions in shipping. The move would reduce greenhouse gas emissions...
Governments Adopt 2050 Net-Zero Carbon Goal for Air Transport
(Air Transport Action Group) Governments meeting at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Assembly in Montreal have adopted a goal of net-zero carbon emissions for international flights by 2050, one of the only global sector-specific climate goals. The goal aligns international aviation with the Paris Agreement and follows a commitment by the industry itself last year.
The Digest’s 2022 Multi-Slide Guide to Sustainable Herbaceous Energy Crop Production in the Southeast United States
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) Cellulosic bioenergy crop production is a nascent industry in the U.S. and has the potential to supply up to 5% of U.S. energy demand while achieving increased carbon reduction. The Southeast U.S. is ideally suited for a cellulosic industry due to plentiful land, ample rainfall, and a pressing need for agricultural diversification. The goal of this project is to assess economic viability and environmental sustainability of biomass sorghum and energy cane production in the southeast U.S. Texas A&M University AgriLife Research Center’s Ted Wilson leads the team of researchers.
The Digest’s 2022 Multi-Slide Guide to Engineering-Scale Validation of Novel Algae CO2 Capture and Bioproducts Technology
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) This Project aims to develop technologies to increase algae productivity and reduce culturing costs, In addition, it aims to develop algae, refinee processing and verify content for nutraceuticals and to incorporate feed blends. It’s a part of the search for CO2 reduction, and Fred Harrington of Helios-NRG showed these slides at the National Energy Technology Laboratory’s Carbon Management Project Review Meeting in August.
EPA Proposes Endangerment Finding for Lead Emissions from Aircraft Engines that Operate on Leaded Fuel
(Environmental Protection Agency) Proposed Endangerment Finding, if finalized, is an important step forward to address the largest remaining source of lead pollution to air — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a proposed determination that emissions of lead from aircraft that operate on leaded fuel cause or contribute to air pollution that may reasonably be anticipated to endanger public health and welfare. Under the Clean Air Act, EPA reviews information on air pollutants and sources of air pollution to determine whether they threaten human health or welfare. This is referred to as an “endangerment finding” – a first step in using EPA’s authority to address this source of lead pollution.
Scania, HAVI and HAM Promote Use of Biomethane in Distribution Vehicles in Barcelona
(Scania Spain/AltFuels) Committed to the environment, the transport company HAVI joined the SBT (Science Based Target) initiative together with more than 3,000 multinationals to achieve sustainable development and lead the way towards a decarbonized economy with the aim of limiting the increase in global temperature to 2º by reducing the equivalent carbon footprint of its logistics by 40% by 2030 compared to what they generated in 2015.
Webinar: An In-Depth Look at the Transport Energy-Related Provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act
(Transport Energy Strategies) On Demand Webinar: What Exactly Is in the IRA? We now have a sweeping climate-energy legislation in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) with many provisions. What does the legislation mean for transport energies such as biofuels, hydrogen, electricity and novel fuels such as ammonia and electrofuels? I attempt to dig deeper in this on-demand webinar and presentation. Covered is the clean fuel production, SAF, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage (CCS), renewable/clean electricity and electric vehicle tax credits. This on-demand webinar exclusively for Transport Energy Outlook members, is a companion to the recent report and spreadsheet on the IRA and provides a more in-depth look of transport energy-related provisions in the Act.
Electric-Vehicle Charging to Get Biofuel Credits under EPA Plan
By Jennifer A Dlouhy (Bloomberg) EV plan part of draft proposal to set biofuel-blending quotas; Change would mark major expansion of Renewable Fuel Standard — Charging electric vehicles using some forms of renewable power would qualify for credits under Environmental Protection Agency draft plans to expand a longstanding US biofuel support program.
Potholes on the Road to Electric Cars
By Lamar Johnson (Politico) … The Department of Labor plans to add lithium-ion batteries to a list of products whose components are known to be made using child or forced labor, write E&E News’ Jael Holzman and David Iaconangelo. …. The department made the designation because many lithium-ion batteries...
OPINION: Retailer Fills up with Higher Blend Success
By Cassie Mullen (Renewable Fuels Association/Ethanol Producer Magazine) As prices at the pump spiked this past summer, a special E15 sales promotion by fuel retailer Sheetz offering the 15 percent ethanol blend (marketed by the company as UNLEADED 88) at $3.99 made national news—and also made a lot of drivers happy in the process. Sheetz has more than 650 store locations across six different states, and more than half of these sites offer higher blends. We asked Joshua Jadlocki, senior petroleum scheduler at Sheetz, about how well higher blends of ethanol work for his company.
Getting Shipshape with Biofuels
By Eliseo Curcio and Michele Miceli (Biofuels International) … Currently, fossil-based fuels such as VLSFO and MGO and other bunkers are used in the shipping industry as main fuels. The amount of carbon monoxide emitted every year is growing, with the exception of 2020 where the global pandemic resulted in a drop in emissions, as shown in Figure 1.
