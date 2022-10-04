ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood woman among three killed in two-vehicle accident in Runnels County

According to a media release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon, Sarah Evelyn Brown, 48, of Brownwood, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 67, 10 miles east of Ballinger, Thursday morning. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2023 Kia Forte...
BROWNWOOD, TX
KLST/KSAN

Major wreck sends one driver to the hospital

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department sent out a Nixle alert at 11:19 for drivers to avoid the 5200 to 5300 block of Southwest due to a major traffic accident that sent one driver to the hospital. Firefighters and police officers were called to the scene at 10:59 a.m. for the major […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
ktxs.com

San Angelo police officer arrested for shoplifting

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo police officer was arrested for theft yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, Jayson Zapata, 36, was detained in the parking lot of a Walmart located at 5501 Sherwood Way for shoplifting. He was transported to the Tom Green County Detention Center...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Irresponsible Pet Owners Have Created a Deadly Puppy Problem in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – Irresponsible dog owners in San Angelo who don't spay or neuter their pets and allow backyard breeding have created an untenable population of unwanted dogs.  The San Angelo Animal Shelter is facing an ongoing crisis of over population of puppies and will have to start killing dogs at the end of November if San Angeloans don't take this crisis seriously.   San Angelo Animal Services Director Morgan Chedwidden and Concho Valley PAWS Director Jenie Wilson detailed the crisis in a live interview with San Angelo LIVE! Thursday.  That discussion begins at 12:37 in this livestream.…
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: October 8, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas Weekend events calendar, Oct. 7-9

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 6 p.m. - Fall Faire, The People's Plaza, 1290 S. Willis St. 7 p.m. - Landon Talley,...
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Extremely Popular Department Store to Move Into Former Bed Bath and Beyond Building

SAN ANGELO – The former Bed, Bath, & Beyond building will be turned into a Home Goods store, confirmed last month's building and inspections report. As previously reported, in Jan. 2022, BB&B permanently closed its doors after being in business in San Angelo for decades. With its departure, it left a large hole in the very popular shopping center on the 4100 block of Sunset Dr.  But as things go, new things come in. This time it would be the extremely popular furniture store Home Goods. Home Goods has a similar concept and is owned by the same company as Marshall's and TjMaxx. Their…
SAN ANGELO, TX
Myhighplains.com

What does it take to become a serial killer?

SAN ANGELO, Texas —Multiple definitions of serial murder have been used by law enforcement and media over the years and while these definitions have shared common themes they have not agreed on the requirements so the question remained: What does it take to become a serial killer?. The majority...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS: Cold Front to Bring Cooler Temps & Slight Chance of Rain Friday Night

SAN ANGELO – A mild cold front is moving south across West Texas Friday and will make for a soggy Friday night football outing in some parts of the area.   According to information from the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, a cold front in drifting down from Oklahoma and will settle along the I-10 corridor from Fort Stockton to Junction by midnight.  That system is expected to keep temperatures slightly below normal region wide and kick off showers mainly in the Permian Basin and the Trans Pecos region but there is a slight chance of some scattered rain in the Concho Valley.  …
SAN ANGELO, TX

