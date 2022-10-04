Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood woman among three killed in two-vehicle accident in Runnels County
According to a media release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon, Sarah Evelyn Brown, 48, of Brownwood, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 67, 10 miles east of Ballinger, Thursday morning. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2023 Kia Forte...
Major wreck sends one driver to the hospital
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department sent out a Nixle alert at 11:19 for drivers to avoid the 5200 to 5300 block of Southwest due to a major traffic accident that sent one driver to the hospital. Firefighters and police officers were called to the scene at 10:59 a.m. for the major […]
Goodfellow Air Force Base honors U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell with memorial service
SAN ANGELO, Texas — United States Marine Sgt. Bryce Rudisell was stabbed Oct. 2 in the parking lot of Whiskey River Saloon and he later died from injuries. On Oct. 7, Rudisell was honored at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy with a memorial service hosted by the Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow and the 312th Training Squadron.
Fourth Whataburger restaurant is pending in San Angelo
Since its opening in 1950, Whataburger continues to serve its burgers and fries, hot and fresh, in 850 stores. Now, San Angelo will have a fourth location to get their food from!
Migrants Converge On San Angelo with Butterfly Wings
They are little wonders of nature. Colorful Monarch butterflies migrate thousands of miles. Their journey is full of dangers. Somehow, nature elegantly imprints an intricate navigation program that leads them exactly where they need to go. At this time of the year, San Angelo is right in the middle of...
ktxs.com
San Angelo police officer arrested for shoplifting
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo police officer was arrested for theft yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, Jayson Zapata, 36, was detained in the parking lot of a Walmart located at 5501 Sherwood Way for shoplifting. He was transported to the Tom Green County Detention Center...
San Angelo LIVE!
BREAKING: San Angelo Police Arrest 3 Local Suspects Involved in Fatal Fight at Whiskey River
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department has arrested three local suspectss involved in the fatal fight at Whiskey River Saloon that led to one U.S. Marine getting killed. On October 4, 2022, Detectives with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division applied for and obtained arrest...
Additional arrests made following deadly stabbing at Whiskey River Saloon
Three San Angelo residents were arrested following the deadly stabbing at Whiskey River Saloon.
Goodfellow identifies Marine who died in weekend stabbing
The identity of the Marine who lost his life after a stabbing on early Sunday morning has been released by Goodfellow Air Force Base
Irresponsible Pet Owners Have Created a Deadly Puppy Problem in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – Irresponsible dog owners in San Angelo who don't spay or neuter their pets and allow backyard breeding have created an untenable population of unwanted dogs. The San Angelo Animal Shelter is facing an ongoing crisis of over population of puppies and will have to start killing dogs at the end of November if San Angeloans don't take this crisis seriously. San Angelo Animal Services Director Morgan Chedwidden and Concho Valley PAWS Director Jenie Wilson detailed the crisis in a live interview with San Angelo LIVE! Thursday. That discussion begins at 12:37 in this livestream.…
SAPD: More arrests in connection to Whiskey River Saloon fights where Marine was killed
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Four more men have been arrested in connection to fights that occurred over the weekend at San Angelo's Whiskey River Saloon. A US Marine was killed in the bar's parking lot and other service members from Goodfellow Air Force Base were assaulted. According to the...
Suspect denies stabbing US Marine in bar parking lot, affidavit states
SAN ANGELO, Texas — An arrest affidavit for the man accused in the stabbing death of a US Marine at a San Angelo bar has been released. The document provides new details about the deadly stabbing that happened over the weekend. Out of respect for the Marine’s family, FOX...
Tom Green County COVID-19 report: October 7, 2022
Positive cases decreased over the last week according to the latest Tom Green County COVID-19 report.
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Tom Green County jail logs: October 8, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
SAPD officer of 15 years arrested for theft
Local law enforcement arrested an SAPD police officer for theft after responding to a call regarding a shoplifter.
West Texas Weekend events calendar, Oct. 7-9
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 6 p.m. - Fall Faire, The People's Plaza, 1290 S. Willis St. 7 p.m. - Landon Talley,...
Goodfellow AFB issues statement on stabbing death of service member
Goodfellow Air Force Base released a statement on the Sunday stabbing death of a man stationed at the base.
Extremely Popular Department Store to Move Into Former Bed Bath and Beyond Building
SAN ANGELO – The former Bed, Bath, & Beyond building will be turned into a Home Goods store, confirmed last month's building and inspections report. As previously reported, in Jan. 2022, BB&B permanently closed its doors after being in business in San Angelo for decades. With its departure, it left a large hole in the very popular shopping center on the 4100 block of Sunset Dr. But as things go, new things come in. This time it would be the extremely popular furniture store Home Goods. Home Goods has a similar concept and is owned by the same company as Marshall's and TjMaxx. Their…
Myhighplains.com
What does it take to become a serial killer?
SAN ANGELO, Texas —Multiple definitions of serial murder have been used by law enforcement and media over the years and while these definitions have shared common themes they have not agreed on the requirements so the question remained: What does it take to become a serial killer?. The majority...
NWS: Cold Front to Bring Cooler Temps & Slight Chance of Rain Friday Night
SAN ANGELO – A mild cold front is moving south across West Texas Friday and will make for a soggy Friday night football outing in some parts of the area. According to information from the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, a cold front in drifting down from Oklahoma and will settle along the I-10 corridor from Fort Stockton to Junction by midnight. That system is expected to keep temperatures slightly below normal region wide and kick off showers mainly in the Permian Basin and the Trans Pecos region but there is a slight chance of some scattered rain in the Concho Valley. …
