Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
las-cruces.org
West Boutz Road Closure
A section of west Boutz Road will be closed for approximately three weeks beginning Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The road closure will be northeast of Crossley Lane to the intersection of west Boutz Road and Stern Drive. The anticipated completion date of the project is Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Motorists...
las-cruces.org
Road Construction Near Sierra Middle School Starts Monday, Oct. 10, 2022
Note: As a partner with Las Cruces Public Schools the City of Las Cruces shares this information with residents. Road construction projects starting next week near Sierra Middle School, at the intersection of Walnut Street and Spruce Avenue, are expected to cause delays for walkers, bus riders and parents who drop off and pick up their children.
las-cruces.org
Las Cruces Teenager Located
Serenity Jacobs-Locklear, the 16-year-old Las Cruces girl reported missing in August, has been located and is safe. The Las Cruces Police Department thanks all those who helped disseminate information on this missing person case.
las-cruces.org
City Council Work Session on Oct. 10, 2022
The Las Cruces City Council will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 700 N. Main St., for a work session. At the work session, the Mesilla Valley Economic Development Alliance will review its performance assessments with City Council, then report on its accomplishments and challenges during the past year. As an economic development partner with the City, MVEDA is required to report periodically to the Council on those standards.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
las-cruces.org
2022-2023 High Density Mineral Bond Road Closures
As part of the 2022-2023 High Density Mineral Bond Project, Andale Construction will begin street maintenance work on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The street scheduled for maintenance will be closed for 24 hours after it is treated. Weather delays may halt the project schedule. The following affected streets include:. Calle...
las-cruces.org
Lush & Lean Workshops Are Back
After a hiatus prompted by COVID-19, Las Cruces Utilities’ (LCU) Lush & Lean free workshops are back this October. Four workshops will help you investigate what you have in your yard and help make your garden a perfect space for enjoyment while utilizing water conservation. “We’ve been so excited...
las-cruces.org
Dig into the Past
Learn about human history while celebrating International Archaeology Day at the Branigan Cultural Center. People have lived in the Las Cruces area for over 10,000 years. View artifacts, learn about local history, and participate in archaeology activities with the museum, Doña Ana Archaeological Society, Bureau of Land Management, New Mexico State University, and local archaeologists.
las-cruces.org
Tales of the Rails
With only the light of a candle and the sound of the night, you are invited to listen in as we share suspenseful stories of ghosts, murder, and true crime along the rails! What will happen in such a short time? Come by and find out... No registration is required. Recommended for ages 18 and older. Short stories rotate every 15-30 minutes during the program time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
las-cruces.org
Branigan Book Club
Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave., invites you to join us for the Branigan Book Club, our monthly book discussion group where we read and discuss a new book each month. Book discussions are at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month in the library’s Roadrunner Room....
las-cruces.org
Make a Scene "Tell-Tale Heart"
Thomas Branigan Memorial Library presents Make a Scene, visualizing and translating onto canvas a scene from a predetermined book. Canvasses and painting supplies will be provided. In October, we will be painting from Edgar Allan Poe's “The Tell-Tale Heart.”. There will be a reading of the text, an audio...
las-cruces.org
Who Knew: Brain Health and Medicare 101
Thomas Branigan Memorial Library and Humana invite you to join us for an educational event providing informational resources and assistance all about brain health and Medicare. First, learn about keeping your brain healthy. Your brain plays a huge role in your everyday life, and it is just as important to...
Comments / 0