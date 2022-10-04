ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

StarTran to Resume Fare Collection October 17

Lincoln, Nebraska
 5 days ago

Many fares reduced from pre-pandemic prices

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced StarTran transit system will resume fare collection beginning Monday, October 17. Bus passes will be available for purchase beginning Monday, October 3.

StarTran paused fare collection in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. StarTran did not collect fares for nearly two-and-a-half years.

“Lincoln’s transit system connects community members to jobs, food, education, medical services, and more,” said LTU Director Liz Elliott. “StarTran’s success is the community’s success. By resuming fare collection at a lower price, we will maintain a healthy transit system and continue to use those funds to reinvest back into the program.”

StarTran passes may be purchased with a mobile device using the Token Transit app, in person at the StarTran office at 710 “J” Street, or by mail order. Thirty-One Consecutive Day Passes, 20 Ride Passes, and Senior Saver/Go for Less 20 Ride Passes are available at select retailers. Bus passes include:

  • Cash Fare – $1.25
  • Cash Fare Paratransit – $2.50
  • Child (age 4 and younger) – FREE
  • Senior Saver Go for Less Cash Fare (age 62 and older) – 60 cents
  • 31-Day Pass – $17
  • 31-Day Low Income – $8
  • 31-Day Paratransit – $34
  • 31-Day Paratransit Low Income – $16
  • 20-Ride Pass – $33
  • 20-Ride Paratransit Pass – $66
  • Transfers – FREE
  • Downtown Trolley – 25 cents
  • Go For Less/Senior Downtown Trolley – 10 cents
  • University of Nebraska-Lincoln Students – FREE

StarTran offers nearly 10,000 rides per day and has more than 800 bus stops. For more information on StarTran services and passes, visit startran.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

Lincoln, Nebraska

Health Department Announces Onsite Booster Clinics in October

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will host onsite COVID-19 updated booster dose clinics for residents age 12 and older in October. There is potential for an increase in COVID-19 infections this fall and winter. Even if residents have had other COVID-19 boosters, it’s important to get the new, updated one for increased protection, especially for those age 65 and older and those who have weakened immune systems.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

State of the City 2022

Good morning, everyone! It is wonderful to be back in person before the members and supporters of Leadership Lincoln. Thank you for hosting the State of the City and for all you do to cultivate servant leaders in our community. Speaking of servant leaders we lost a good one in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Mayor Promotes Progress Toward a Successful, Secure, Shared Future

Gaylor Baird highlights strength of community in State of the City Address. During the 2022 State of the City Address delivered at a Leadership Lincoln event at the Graduate Hotel, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today discussed her administration’s accomplishments and efforts to ensure Lincoln supports the security, strength and well-being of all residents.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for October 7

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 37 with 27 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 10 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized. Risk Dial: mid-yellow – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Urged to Protect Against Frozen Pipes

With the arrival of cold temperatures and a chance for freezing early Saturday, October 8, Lincoln Water System reminds property owners to take steps to protect pipes from freezing and avoid costly damage or high water bills. Lincoln Water System officials say the most common problems involve lawn irrigation systems that have not been properly winterized. The pipe or backflow device can freeze and break. Pipes can also freeze along exterior walls, in poorly insulated structures and in unheated basements, crawl spaces, attached garages and cabinets.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Investigating Fatal Crash | Cotner Blvd & O St

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a car versus motorcycle crash at South Cotner Blvd and O Street that killed a 23-year-old Ashland man. On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 5:43 p.m., police were dispatched to the report of a car versus motorcycle crash. The motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on ‘O’ Street approaching Cotner Blvd and attempted to merge into the same lane. The vehicles collided which caused the motorcycle to fall onto its side, slide briefly on the roadway and collide with a sedan, before coming to rest. Kody Berner, the 23-year-old driver of the motorcycle, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. His passenger, an 18-year-old female, was also transported to a local hospital, where she remains in critical, but stable condition. The drivers of the sedan and SUV were uninjured.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln has One More Death from COVID-19

Deaths reported today: The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) received a report for one death that occurred in December 2021 – a woman in her 40s who was unvaccinated and not hospitalized. Total number of deaths: 456. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 41 with 33 from Lancaster County (none on...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Mid-Yellow

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will stay in mid-yellow for a second week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
