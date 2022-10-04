Grenier and Vlieks Place First for Hand at Divisional Championships; Field Hockey Team Sees a Winning Week

Most people don’t pay much attention to Probate Court or how it functions until someone they know or a loved-one passes away. That is the time when you get your first introduction to it and don’t know what to expect. It would not be untrue to say that one might even be a little unnerved. What you would hope to find is a kind, knowledgeable, and understanding judge who can administer the laws and still make people feel comfortable. It takes a special person in charge to do just that. I truly believe that Attorney Alphonse Ippolito has these attributes and has the ability to serve the general public as Probate Judge. I would ask anyone who reads this letter to support Al in his campaign to become our next Probate Judge in Branford and North Branford.

BRANFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO