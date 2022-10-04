Grenier and Vlieks Place First for Hand at Divisional Championships; Field Hockey Team Sees a Winning Week

Read full article on original website
Catala Brings Her Best Effort on Defense
Liv Catala is no stranger to the soccer pitch. Liv, a senior defender on the Hand girls’ soccer team, has been playing the sport since the age of 3, starting in her native Massachusetts. Liv’s family moved to Madison when she was in 7th grade, and she’s been progressing in the sport ever since.
Board Leading the Warriors on the Court
Audrey Board is an intimidating force at the net for the Valley Regional girls’ volleyball team, leading the squad in both kills and blocks this season. Off the court, Audrey is a teammate who is deeply invested in her fellow Warriors and a proud member of her community. Audrey...
Krause Does it All for Guilford Volleyball
Halle Krause is the Swiss Army knife of the Guilford girls’ volleyball program—a trusty, versatile, and effective implement in Head Coach Marisa Ceneri’s toolbox. Halle has been a key player for Guilford’s varsity team for the past three seasons and is now leading the Grizzlies as a captain in her senior campaign.
Francis J. Wnek
Francis J. Wnek of North Branford died Sept. 28 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Joan Kulack Wnek. Frank was born July 30, 1939 in New Haven, son of the late Frank and Helen Kondrat Wnek. He worked for many years in the automotive industry, and he retired as an Inspector at Firelite in North Haven.
Joseph R. Tulli
Joseph R. “Joe” Tulli, 80, passed away Sept. 26 after 52 years of North Branford residence. The eldest son of Italian immigrants, Edith Clare and Giuseppe Tulli, he was born in 1942, in New Haven before moving to West Haven in 1947. He attended Gateway Community College, and...
Nobile A. Zambrano
Nobile A. Zambrano of Branford died Oct. 4 in East Haven. He was the beloved husband of Beverly Sayles Zambrano for 63 years. Nobile was born Dec. 10, 1935 in East Haven, son of the late Nobile and Concetta Cappella Zambrano. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and New Haven State Teachers College. He served four years in the U. S. Navy Reserves. He taught junior high school in East Haven and then went on to work in the private sector. He was part owner of Show-Pak, Inc. in New Haven before his retirement.
Thomas C. Luce
Thomas C. Luce, 76, of Florence, South Carolina, formerly of East Haven, passed away Oct. 2 in Florence. He was born Nov. 9, 1945 in Derby to Charles and Vivien (Crocker) Luce. Thomas is survived by his three loving children, Robert W. Luce (Anne-Marie) of N. Stonington, Sheryl Doebrick (George)...
Jay Miles: The Expansion of East Haven Public TV
If Jay Miles has anything to say about it, the future of East Haven Public Television (ETV) will move beyond East Haven where digital video recording meets the internet and the global audience. Jay is ETV’s board chair, and he has big plans for enhancing the educational offerings of the...
Joan Paul: An In at the Inn
Everybody has COVID stories. Joan Paul’s is about the Griswold Inn, owned by the Paul family. The Pauls and the Gris have weathered crises before. “There was the gas crisis in 2000s, then people couldn’t get here and the financial crisis, but there has never been anything like COVID,” Joan says.
Breakfast and Lunch
Many area restaurants continue to shift their hours, trying to figure out how to manage shifting demand, the high cost of supplies, and labor shortages. It sometimes can be hard to find a place that serves breakfast and lunch Monday through Saturday. So I’m glad to report that What’s Cookin’, 78 Boston Post Road, Madison, remains open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you’re in a hurry, you can call ahead for faster service: 203-245-1771.
Harvest Festival Returns to Bauer Park
Bauer Park is set to host its annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The family-friendly Festival has celebrated Madison’s agricultural heritage for more than 20 years, according to the organizers. Ted Rahmann, chairman of the Bauer Park Committee, said the event is...
Shoreline Theatre Company’s Fun, Poignant ‘Puffs’
It’s no longer running Off-Broadway, but fans of a certain Potter can grab a seat in Branford to take in Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic. The curtain rises on Shoreline Theatre Company’s (STC) production of Puffs Thursday, Oct. 13, Friday,...
Let’s Talk: Merin Hosts ‘Seniors Embracing Life’ Panel Oct. 8
As someone who’s never embraced the word “retirement,” Dr. Margo Merin, DSW, went back to college at 77 and earned her Ph.D. in social work. This Saturday, she’ll moderate a panel of shoreline residents with ages ranging from their 70’s to 100, during a free public forum, “Seniors Embracing Life.”
Mystery Shrimp
I love Lucy Burdette (the pen name of Madison’s Roberta Isleib) mostly for her mystery series featuring Hayley and Miss Gloria, but also for her recipes! Follow her on Facebook and you’ll be offered lots of options on a regular basis. One of my favorites recently is mystery shrimp, which looks both easy and delicious. It’s roasted shrimp in a barbeque butter sauce. It requires just a few easy ingredients including paprika, shrimp, butter, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, lemon, bay leaf, and rosemary, plus bread for serving. Check it out, plus more about Lucy’s books, here: www.mysteryloverskitchen.com/.
Will Protect Our Rights
I‘m writing to support Christine Palm to serve the Haddam, Essex, Deep River, and Chester communities in the Connecticut State House. In her prior two terms, Christine has demonstrated her deep commitment to our communities and shared values. Recent Supreme Court decisions have highlighted the importance of state leadership....
Kind, Knowledgeable, and Understanding
Most people don’t pay much attention to Probate Court or how it functions until someone they know or a loved-one passes away. That is the time when you get your first introduction to it and don’t know what to expect. It would not be untrue to say that one might even be a little unnerved. What you would hope to find is a kind, knowledgeable, and understanding judge who can administer the laws and still make people feel comfortable. It takes a special person in charge to do just that. I truly believe that Attorney Alphonse Ippolito has these attributes and has the ability to serve the general public as Probate Judge. I would ask anyone who reads this letter to support Al in his campaign to become our next Probate Judge in Branford and North Branford.
Just Tell Them
I meant to go Friday, but things came up. I meant to go Saturday, but the day got busy. I set aside Sunday, but by Sunday it was too late. My good friend and our beloved food columnist Lee White died Saturday night, Sept. 24. Death, always hard to deal...
Made the Right Decision
According to a 2019 statement posted on the National Institute on Drug Abuse website, “The U.S. Surgeon General has issued a warning about the potential health risks of marijuana use in adolescence and during pregnancy. The warning, which states that no amount of marijuana use during pregnancy or adolescence is known to be safe, comes after recent increases in access to marijuana, and long-term trends in higher potency. The Surgeon General notes a 2018 recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics against marijuana use during pregnancy based on concerns for its potential impact on the developing fetus. He also cites research suggesting that frequent marijuana use during adolescence is associated with changes in the areas of the brain involved in attention, memory, decision-making, and motivation, and notes that earlier initiation of marijuana use is associated with an increased risk of developing addiction.”
