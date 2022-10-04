Read full article on original website
republicmonitor.com
Klaus named Sheriff Department Manager
With the resignation of sheriff Gary Schaaf on September 30, Perry County Detective Jason Klaus is currently serving as chief managing officer for the Perry County Sheriff’s Department. Missouri statute says that in the absence of an elected sheriff, the county coroner is the elected official who assumes the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Three-county investigation leads to four arrests, search for fifth person
Sheriff's offices in three counties led an investigation that cultivated in the arrest of four men and another being sought, according to a social media post from the Graves County sheriff's office. The investigation began in Graves County when one man died from an overdose and another woman was hospitalized...
wsiu.org
Deaconess Health System will take over four southern Illinois facilities
Deaconess Health System will take over four hospitals in southern Illinois, after an agreement announced this week. The purchase agreement has Deaconess taking over Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Red Bud Regional Hospital, Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, and Union County Hospital in Anna. Heartland Regional CEO and...
KFVS12
Power restored in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
kfmo.com
Wednesday Madison County Accident
(Madison County, MO) A woman from Marquand, 41 year old Rachel A. Cowling, is recovering after she was seriously injured in an ATV wreck Wednesday morning about 9:30 in Madison County. Highway Patrol reports show Cowling was driving the vehicle north on Route M, a mile south of Marquand, when the vehicle rolled over an the highway throwing Cowling off. She was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. Cowling was not wearing a safety device when the accident took place.
wpsdlocal6.com
Cape Girardeau lifts citywide boil advisory
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, says the boil advisory that has been in place all week after a major water main break on Monday is lifted. "City water is clean and safe to drink and otherwise use normally," the city says in an alert released Friday afternoon.
KFVS12
MoDOT discussing next phase of Future I-57 in upcoming public meeting
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting to discuss a proposed project. A project that will lead to the upgrade of the U.S. Route 67 in Butler County to four lanes in preparation for Future I-57. The proposal includes upgrading Route 67 to interstate standards, starting from the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Mo., to the Missouri/Arkansas state line.
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another in custody after a stabbing early Tuesday morning in Paducah. Police were called about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday to Seitz and Mississippi street for a reported stabbing. Officers found a man lying in the road with numerous lacerations. He was...
Paducah police investigating deadly stabbing
kbsi23.com
Hickman County man faces drug charge in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Hickman County man faces a drug charge after he was arrested in Graves County. Donald R. Isbell, 48, of Clinton, Ky. faces charges of possession of methamphetamine second offense and no insurance. Graves County Sheriff’s deputies found a vehicle parked on the should...
wpsdlocal6.com
Recovering fentanyl addict warns against the dangers of drug
PADUCAH — A survivor of fentanyl addiction is echoing the messages of local law enforcement. Fentanyl is a growing problem in our area affecting real people. This follows two major fentanyl busts in our area. Tuesday night, the Graves County Sheriff's Office in partnership with Carlisle and Hickman counties,...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County welfare check sends two to the hospital, charges pending for parents
A welfare check at a home on Krebs Station Road in McCracken County ended with two sent to the hospital, and two facing charges. Deputies from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office went to the home on Wednesday and found two disabled men in what was described as deplorable conditions without the basics for cleanliness and survival.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted after crashing into patrol car in Perry County
Police are looking for a pair of "armed and dangerous" suspects accused of crashing a possibly stolen vehicle into a patrol car in Perry County as they attempted to elude law enforcement.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison, ordered to repay $7.5 million for healthcare fraud scheme
U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh on Thursday sentenced a business owner from Jackson, Missouri to 30 months in prison for health care fraud and ordered him to repay $7.5 million. Jamie McCoy, 42, pleaded guilty on Nov. 23, 2020, to three felony counts: healthcare fraud, making false statements related...
Jackson, Mo. man sentenced to 2.5 years, ordered to pay $7.5M in health care fraud scheme
Business owner from Jackson sentenced to 2.5 years in prison ordered to repay $7.5M for health care fraud
thunderboltradio.com
Troy Woman Arrested on Murder Charges Following Two Year Investigation
An Obion County woman has been arrested on murder charges involving her husband’s death. On Wednesday, investigator’s with the Obion County Sheriff’s Office arrested 51 year old Keleta K. Turnage, of Troy, in connection with the death of Bobby G. Turnage. Ms. Turnage has been charged with...
KFVS12
Saint Francis Healthcare System postpones elective procedures, surgeries
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saint Francis Healthcare System has postponed all elective procedures and surgeries due to the water main break and boil water order. According to a post on the healthcare system’s Facebook page on Tuesday, MRI imaging studies and lab studies are also postponed and being rescheduled.
westkentuckystar.com
Alarm raised after Graves fentanyl death, several overdoses
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is raising the alarm on fentanyl after a death and several overdoses took place in the county. The sheriff's office said they've tracked those responsible for trafficking the drugs from Graves County into Hickman and Carlisle counties. They claim several undercover purchases have been made...
kbsi23.com
Paducah woman facing murder charge after husband’s death
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah woman faces a murder/domestic violence charge after police say she killed her husband. Cocina M. Penn, 41, of Center Street was arrested on a charge of murder/domestic violence, according to the Paducah Police Department. Police were called about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday to a...
