Sikeston, MO

republicmonitor.com

Klaus named Sheriff Department Manager

With the resignation of sheriff Gary Schaaf on September 30, Perry County Detective Jason Klaus is currently serving as chief managing officer for the Perry County Sheriff’s Department. Missouri statute says that in the absence of an elected sheriff, the county coroner is the elected official who assumes the...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
wsiu.org

Deaconess Health System will take over four southern Illinois facilities

Deaconess Health System will take over four hospitals in southern Illinois, after an agreement announced this week. The purchase agreement has Deaconess taking over Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Red Bud Regional Hospital, Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, and Union County Hospital in Anna. Heartland Regional CEO and...
ANNA, IL
KFVS12

Power restored in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kfmo.com

Wednesday Madison County Accident

(Madison County, MO) A woman from Marquand, 41 year old Rachel A. Cowling, is recovering after she was seriously injured in an ATV wreck Wednesday morning about 9:30 in Madison County. Highway Patrol reports show Cowling was driving the vehicle north on Route M, a mile south of Marquand, when the vehicle rolled over an the highway throwing Cowling off. She was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. Cowling was not wearing a safety device when the accident took place.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Cape Girardeau lifts citywide boil advisory

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, says the boil advisory that has been in place all week after a major water main break on Monday is lifted. "City water is clean and safe to drink and otherwise use normally," the city says in an alert released Friday afternoon.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

MoDOT discussing next phase of Future I-57 in upcoming public meeting

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting to discuss a proposed project. A project that will lead to the upgrade of the U.S. Route 67 in Butler County to four lanes in preparation for Future I-57. The proposal includes upgrading Route 67 to interstate standards, starting from the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Mo., to the Missouri/Arkansas state line.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another in custody after a stabbing early Tuesday morning in Paducah. Police were called about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday to Seitz and Mississippi street for a reported stabbing. Officers found a man lying in the road with numerous lacerations. He was...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Paducah police investigating deadly stabbing

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a deadly stabbing and have a suspect in custody. According to Paducah police, they were called to a reported stabbing around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3 at Seitz and Mississippi Streets. Officers say they found a man lying in the road with...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Hickman County man faces drug charge in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Hickman County man faces a drug charge after he was arrested in Graves County. Donald R. Isbell, 48, of Clinton, Ky. faces charges of possession of methamphetamine second offense and no insurance. Graves County Sheriff’s deputies found a vehicle parked on the should...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Recovering fentanyl addict warns against the dangers of drug

PADUCAH — A survivor of fentanyl addiction is echoing the messages of local law enforcement. Fentanyl is a growing problem in our area affecting real people. This follows two major fentanyl busts in our area. Tuesday night, the Graves County Sheriff's Office in partnership with Carlisle and Hickman counties,...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Jackson, Mo. man sentenced to 2.5 years, ordered to pay $7.5M in health care fraud scheme

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million for health care fraud scheme. Business owner Jamie McCoy, 42, pleaded guilty on November 23, 2020 to three felony counts: health care fraud, make false statements related to health care matters and offering and paying illegal kickbacks for referrals.
JACKSON, MO
kbsi23.com

thunderboltradio.com

Troy Woman Arrested on Murder Charges Following Two Year Investigation

An Obion County woman has been arrested on murder charges involving her husband’s death. On Wednesday, investigator’s with the Obion County Sheriff’s Office arrested 51 year old Keleta K. Turnage, of Troy, in connection with the death of Bobby G. Turnage. Ms. Turnage has been charged with...
OBION COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Alarm raised after Graves fentanyl death, several overdoses

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is raising the alarm on fentanyl after a death and several overdoses took place in the county. The sheriff's office said they've tracked those responsible for trafficking the drugs from Graves County into Hickman and Carlisle counties. They claim several undercover purchases have been made...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Paducah woman facing murder charge after husband’s death

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah woman faces a murder/domestic violence charge after police say she killed her husband. Cocina M. Penn, 41, of Center Street was arrested on a charge of murder/domestic violence, according to the Paducah Police Department. Police were called about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday to a...
PADUCAH, KY

