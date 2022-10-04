Polley Music Library to Host Live Music Performance October 8

Lincoln City Libraries invites residents to a special live performance by the Golden Studio Band, Saturday, October 8. The free event runs from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Polley Music Library on the second floor of Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St.

The Golden Studio Band performs many styles of music including traditional and modern Yazidi and Middle Eastern Music.

Bandleader Hasan Khalil was born in northern Iraq. He and his family eventually made their way to the United States as refugees of war and persecution and were among the first of 5,000 Yazidi people to resettle. Khalil’s love for music started at home listening to his father and elders play the Saz stringed instrument and singing stories about Yazidi culture and genocide.

Khalil now plays keyboard and composes his own melodies that reflect on stories from the past, adding new genres to blend with his own style.

For more information about Lincoln City Libraries and its services, visitlincolnlibraries.org.