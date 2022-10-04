ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Polley Music Library to Host Live Music Performance October 8

Lincoln, Nebraska
 5 days ago

Lincoln City Libraries invites residents to a special live performance by the Golden Studio Band, Saturday, October 8. The free event runs from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Polley Music Library on the second floor of Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St.

The Golden Studio Band performs many styles of music including traditional and modern Yazidi and Middle Eastern Music.

Bandleader Hasan Khalil was born in northern Iraq. He and his family eventually made their way to the United States as refugees of war and persecution and were among the first of 5,000 Yazidi people to resettle. Khalil’s love for music started at home listening to his father and elders play the Saz stringed instrument and singing stories about Yazidi culture and genocide.

Khalil now plays keyboard and composes his own melodies that reflect on stories from the past, adding new genres to blend with his own style.

For more information about Lincoln City Libraries and its services, visitlincolnlibraries.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln City Libraries Hosts Author Tosca Lee October 9

Lincoln City Libraries and the Heritage Room of Nebraska Authors invites residents to a free reading event Sunday, October 9 by New York Times bestselling author Tosca Lee. The John H. Ames Reading Series event begins at 2 p.m. in the Heritage Room on the third floor of Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St. Downtown parking is free on Sundays.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Health Department Announces Onsite Booster Clinics in October

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will host onsite COVID-19 updated booster dose clinics for residents age 12 and older in October. There is potential for an increase in COVID-19 infections this fall and winter. Even if residents have had other COVID-19 boosters, it’s important to get the new, updated one for increased protection, especially for those age 65 and older and those who have weakened immune systems.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Transit to Offer “Next Stop, Get Hired” Hiring Event Oct. 12

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announces campaign to hire bus operators. StarTran today announced a bus operator hiring event Wednesday, October 12 that will allow potential candidates to meet team members, tour a StarTran bus, fill out an application and interview – all in one location. The event, part of the “Next Stop, Get Hired” hiring campaign, is from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Bill Luxford Studio on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 South 10th St.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Parks and Recreation Department Releases Fall Program Guide

The Parks and Recreation Department today announced the release of its fall program guide, which provides information about youth and family activities in Lincoln. Programs featured in the guide include free community events, team sports, Nature Center programming, volunteer opportunities and more. The guide will be included in the Sunday,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
Lincoln, NE
Entertainment
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Lancaster County, NE
Government
County
Lancaster County, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

$61.4 Million in Street Improvements Create Better, Safer Lincoln

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Liz Elliott, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Director, today discussed significant community-wide transportation improvements resulting from $61.4 million in street investments over the past year. The $61.4 million invested from September 2021 to September 2022 increases the total street investment since 2019 to $167 million.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

$1.5 Million Now Available to Small Businesses for Utility Assistance

Businesses can apply for grants online starting October 12. The City of Lincoln, Lincoln Electric System (LES) and Lincoln Water System today announced the availability of $1.5 million in grant assistance for small businesses impacted by the pandemic. Applications will be available October 12 at lincoln.ne.gov/ARP. Small businesses may apply...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

State of the City 2022

Good morning, everyone! It is wonderful to be back in person before the members and supporters of Leadership Lincoln. Thank you for hosting the State of the City and for all you do to cultivate servant leaders in our community. Speaking of servant leaders we lost a good one in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

StarTran to Resume Fare Collection October 17

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced StarTran transit system will resume fare collection beginning Monday, October 17. Bus passes will be available for purchase beginning Monday, October 3. StarTran paused fare collection in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. StarTran did not collect fares...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Live Music#Concert#Lincoln City Libraries#The Polley Music Library
Lincoln, Nebraska

ScooterLNK Resumes Following Successful Pilot Program

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Director Liz Elliott today announced the City’s electric scooter program, ScooterLNK, has resumed operations following a successful 16-month pilot program. The Lincoln City Council approved the permanent electric scooter program in March. During the pilot program, ScooterLNK tracked more than 91,400 trips. The average...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Mayor Promotes Progress Toward a Successful, Secure, Shared Future

Gaylor Baird highlights strength of community in State of the City Address. During the 2022 State of the City Address delivered at a Leadership Lincoln event at the Graduate Hotel, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today discussed her administration’s accomplishments and efforts to ensure Lincoln supports the security, strength and well-being of all residents.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for October 7

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 37 with 27 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 10 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized. Risk Dial: mid-yellow – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Basketball Court Mural Project Event Rescheduled to October 5

The Project Backboard mural recognition event originally scheduled for September 27 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, October 5. The free event, hosted by Lincoln Parks and Recreation and Public Art Lincoln, will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Antelope Park basketball courts located near the intersection of Normal Boulevard and South Street.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Iraq
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Urged to Protect Against Frozen Pipes

With the arrival of cold temperatures and a chance for freezing early Saturday, October 8, Lincoln Water System reminds property owners to take steps to protect pipes from freezing and avoid costly damage or high water bills. Lincoln Water System officials say the most common problems involve lawn irrigation systems that have not been properly winterized. The pipe or backflow device can freeze and break. Pipes can also freeze along exterior walls, in poorly insulated structures and in unheated basements, crawl spaces, attached garages and cabinets.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to Participate in Surveys on Electric Vehicles

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities invites residents to participate in surveys regarding electric vehicles in Lincoln. The surveys are available until October 17 at lincoln.ne.gov/ev. The six surveys are targeted towards specific groups: electric vehicle dealers, service providers, charging providers, businesses and organizations with charging stations, fleet operators, and the general...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Encouraged to Take Mountain Bike Facility Survey

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites residents to participate in a survey regarding interest in mountain biking facilities in Lincoln. The survey is available at lincoln.ne.gov/MountainBikePlan through October 12. Survey data will be used as initial input for a Mountain Bike Facility Master Plan. Master plans are typically developed...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

FitLot Fitness Park Dedication set for September 27

The Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to the dedication of the AARP FitLot Outdoor Fitness Park at 9 a.m., Tuesday, September 27 at Woods Park, 32nd and “N” streets. Representatives from AARP, BikeLNK, and City of Lincoln will be present. Designed for all ages and abilities,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Northwest Team Underage Drinking Enforcement Project | Phase II

In an effort to continue impacting illegal behavior, the Lincoln Police Department’s Northwest Team will continue its underage drinking and party enforcement project which coincided with the start of the school year and the beginning of football season. The goal of this project is to impact dangerous behaviors such as binge drinking, underage drinking, wild parties, and drunk driving during University of Nebraska-Lincoln home football games.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln has One More Death from COVID-19

Deaths reported today: The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) received a report for one death that occurred in December 2021 – a woman in her 40s who was unvaccinated and not hospitalized. Total number of deaths: 456. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 41 with 33 from Lancaster County (none on...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Moves to Mid-Yellow

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move to mid-yellow as key indicators remain steady or are showing improvement. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Investigating Homicide | N 65th St & Madison Ave

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in a residence near North 65th Street and Madison Avenue. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 2:41 p.m., officers responded to a call of a check welfare where the caller reported a deceased individual inside a residence. Officers arrived and discovered a 48-year-old male deceased inside.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy