TechRadar
Cyberattacks are getting more costly for victims
Cyberattacks are getting more costly for victim businesses, new figures. Research by Atlas VPN on the destructive potential of virus (opens in new tab) and malware cyberattacks found that almost a quarter (22%) of victim businesses lost anywhere between $100,000 and $499,999 in such an incident. What’s more, 11% lost...
TechCrunch
Eclypsium lands $25M to secure the device supply chain
As the enterprise device supply chain grows increasingly global and fragmented, it’s becoming more challenging for organizations to secure their hardware and software from suppliers. According to the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, the EU agency that contributes to the bloc’s cyber policy, 66% of cyberattacks focused on a supplier’s code as of 2021.
daystech.org
Mars selects Accenture to deliver a large-scale “Digital Factory” using AI, Cloud, Edge and Digital Twins
Accenture is working with Mars to remodel and modernise its international manufacturing operations with synthetic intelligence (AI), cloud, edge know-how and digital twins. Accenture and Mars have been trialing digital twins for Mars’ manufacturing operations since late 2020. Digital twins are digital representations of machines, merchandise, or processes. Fed with real-time knowledge, they will predict and optimise manufacturing processes and tools efficiency, from reliability to high quality to vitality effectivity. Applied to its manufacturing crops, digital twins will allow Mars to simulate and validate the outcomes of product and manufacturing unit changes earlier than allocating time and assets within the bodily house.
Who is Eugene Yu? Konnech CEO Arrested Over Alleged Data Theft
Yu, the founder and CEO of an elections technology company targeted by election deniers, was arrested on suspicion of stealing data on poll workers.
itsecuritywire.com
OpenText Security Solutions Introduces Nastiest Malware of 2022
OpenText™, today announced the Nastiest Malware of 2022, a ranking of the year’s biggest cyber threats. For the fifth year running, OpenText Security Solutions’ threat intelligence experts combed through the data, analyzed different behaviors, and determined which malicious payloads are the nastiest. Emotet regained its place at the top, reminding the world that while affiliates may be taken down, the masterminds are resilient. LockBit evolved its tactics into something never seen before: triple extortion. Analysis also revealed an almost 1100% increase in phishing during the first four months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, indicating a possible end to the “hacker holiday,” a hacker rest period following the busy holiday season.
Study Shows Digital Engagement of US Consumers Linked to Employment Status
A strong labor market is a hallmark of a healthy economy. Consumers who are gainfully employed have more freedom to spend and spree, driving commerce and boosting gross domestic product (GDP). But could employment also be key in reshaping consumers’ relationship with the internet?. PYMNTS research shows that employment...
geekwire.com
Microsoft open-sources farm technologies, planting seeds for data-driven sustainable agriculture
Microsoft Research is releasing the underlying code for a series of agricultural technologies under open-source licenses, encouraging soil specialists, plant scientists and other experts to build tech solutions for sustainable farms. The move comes as U.S. farmers grapple with low yields due in part to the effects of climate change...
thefastmode.com
ADVA Launches New Network Security Company
ADVA launched Adva Network Security, a specialist security company committed to protecting mission-critical communication networks from cyberattacks. The new separate company will complement ADVA’s market-leading networking technology portfolio with proven and approved security controls to protect even the most mission-critical connectivity applications. It will develop, produce and integrate encryption technology able to withstand increasingly sophisticated threats. With its own IT infrastructure and secure data center facilities in Germany, Adva Network Security will collaborate with national security organizations to ensure end-to-end network protection that meets the highest industry requirements, including safeguarding data against strikes from quantum computers.
salestechstar.com
Kantata Integrates with Sage Intacct to Deliver Seamless Experience for Professional Services Teams
Kantata’s resource and project management solution combined with Sage Intacct’s financial management solution gives organizations the platform they need to grow their businesses and meet clients’ expectations. Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, announced that it has partnered with Sage, a leader...
getnews.info
iQ Global launches game-changing domain name threat monitoring service
Built for organisations seeking a predictable cost method of monitoring many domain names and internet resources, iQ Abuse Scan provides reports of malicious behaviour, which can be easily integrated into their existing support and security systems. iQ Global, a leading Norwegian-based Cyber Security and Business Intelligence company, operated by domain...
Today in the Conencted Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Cybersecurity considerations for wearable tech
This blog was written by an independent guest blogger. Ours truly is the great age of digital technology. Indeed, few of us can get through an ordinary day without engaging with some kind of digital device, whether we’re using them to communicate, research, work, bank, or even monitor our health.
TechCrunch
The changing cloud landscape: From observability to optimization
Fundamental shifts in AI/ML were made possible by the ability to batch jobs and run them in parallel in the cloud. This reduced the amount of time it took to train certain types of models and led to faster innovation cycles. Another example was the shift in how software is actually architected: from monolithic applications running on VMs to a microservices and container-based infrastructure paradigm.
salestechstar.com
Gryphon.ai Named a Contender in Sales Engagement Platforms Report, Q3 2022
AI-powered, real-time conversation intelligence platform evaluated on offering, strategy and market presence. Gryphon.ai, the leading platform for AI-powered sales intelligence and real-time guided coaching, announced that it has been recognized as a contender in The Forrester Wave: Sales Engagement Platforms, Q3 2022 Report. According to the report, Gryphon.ai was recognized...
Intelsat to Deploy Emergency Connectivity in Wake of Hurricane Ian
MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks and leading provider of inflight connectivity (IFC), is sending two FlexMove terminals to hurricane damaged Florida to provide emergency internet connectivity to the greater Ft. Myers area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006006028/en/ FlexMove can be set up quickly for immediate internet connectivity needs (Photo: Business Wire)
assetservicingtimes.com
Delta Capita extends Yield.io technology to customers through risk management partnership
Delta Capita extends Yield.io technology to customers through risk management partnership. Delta Capita has confirmed an alliance with Yields.io to deliver enhanced model risk management solutions to its customers. Through this collaboration, Delta Capita’s clients will benefit from Yield.io’s model risk management (MRM) technology, enabling a user to manage model...
salestechstar.com
Creatio Releases the No-Code Playbook, a 200-page End-to-end Guide That Empowers Teams to Deliver Business Applications of Any Complexity with No-Code
The Playbook provides guidance on how to organize efficient IT and business collaboration and deliver game-changing results leveraging the potential of no-code approach while staying compliant with governance requirements. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has...
wtwco.com
2022 Trends in pay for digital talent
High demand, economic volatility and changing employee expectations are combining to put heavy pressure on organizations to effectively attract and retain employees with critical digital skills. Finding and keeping IT and digital talent roles has been one of the biggest challenges for organizations around the world. 90% of organizations in...
Platform9 Earns Six Awards Including High Performer in G2 Fall Report
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Platform9, the leader in helping enterprises with a better way to go cloud native, today announced that it has received six trust badges by G2 in their Fall 2022 report in the category of container orchestration. This recognition is based on the responses of real users for each of the container orchestration related questions featured in the G2 review form. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005652/en/ Platform9 has been awarded 6 badges from technology review site G2 in their Fall 2022 report. Customers praised the company’s solution, its implementation, and its support. (Photo: Business Wire)
healthcareguys.com
Top Laboratory Inventory Management Techniques
Effective inventory management is essential for the success of any laboratory. It enables you to maintain the perfect levels of stock, reduce costs, and enhance operational efficiency. When you’re handling a large team of researchers and managing several projects at once, having a great inventory management system allows you to...
