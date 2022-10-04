OpenText™, today announced the Nastiest Malware of 2022, a ranking of the year’s biggest cyber threats. For the fifth year running, OpenText Security Solutions’ threat intelligence experts combed through the data, analyzed different behaviors, and determined which malicious payloads are the nastiest. Emotet regained its place at the top, reminding the world that while affiliates may be taken down, the masterminds are resilient. LockBit evolved its tactics into something never seen before: triple extortion. Analysis also revealed an almost 1100% increase in phishing during the first four months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, indicating a possible end to the “hacker holiday,” a hacker rest period following the busy holiday season.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO